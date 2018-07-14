A DUBLIN man finally feels "complete" after the makers of a popular TV documentary series enabled him to track down his father.

'I've waited all my life to meet dad' - Irish man's reunion joy after TV show finds his father

Pearse Egan (29) had all but given up hope on the lifelong quest to meet his birth father, until he received a call from the production team behind Long Lost Family.

The award-winning programme, which sees presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell attempting to reunite family members with their missing relatives, had very little background information at its disposal.

Although details relating to Pearse's father were patchy, it was known that he was a Brazilian national working as a security guard in a New York club when he met a 17-year-old Irish co-worker called Ann.

Davina McCall

Shortly after becoming pregnant, Ann returned to Dublin, making a new life for herself and raising Pearse in Dun Laoghaire on her own.

The first and only time Pearse heard from his father was on his sixth birthday, when they had a brief chat on a pay phone.

HOPE

Despite a close relationship with his mother and younger brother Darryl, Pearse found it increasingly difficult not having his father in his life.

Pearse, now a London-based actor, admits he had all but given up hope of ever finding his father.

However, the documentary's team found his dad, 62-year-old Eddie Santos, in New York - leading to a hugely emotional meeting between the pair in London.

Speaking ahead of the new Long Lost Family episode, showing on ITV on Tuesday, Pearse recalled the moments leading up to meeting his father for the first time.

"We met in a restaurant in London... I saw this man stand up and say, 'There's my son.' My heart felt like it had stopped, because I had waited my whole life to hear that," he said.

However, the story doesn't end there, as Pearse not only found his father, but also discovered he has another brother - Eddie's son, Nick Kucharski (31), who was born two years before Pearse and who looks uncannily like his half-sibling.

