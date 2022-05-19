‘I’ve always admired her never complain, never explain mantra” – How the Queen won over an unlikely legion of Irish admirers

Ursula Curtin remembers the very moment when she fell hook, line and sinker for the royal family. Born in London to Irish parents and now living in west Limerick, the writer spent time in Sydney during her teenage years.

“In the UK, it was still very much ‘no blacks, no dogs, no Irish’, but when we went to Australia, I felt very Irish there,” she says. “I went to a Catholic girls’ school in Sydney and the day Diana and Charles married, the nuns cleared out the gym and we all watched the wedding. I remember thinking, ‘wow, this is weird, all these good Catholic Irish nuns sitting here watching this’, but we were just entranced by it.”

Over 25 years later, when Princess Diana died in 1997, Curtin considered going to London to attend the funeral as a spectator. “The only thing that stopped us was that my friend had a very young baby. And I remember us saying to each other, ‘well, anyone can mind this baby — we have to get to this royal funeral’,” Curtin says. “Not going is definitely something I regret.”

Since then, Curtin has made a concerted effort to visit some of the royal venues that are open to the public. “I go back from time to time, and when I go there, I definitely make it to Kensington Palace for exhibitions and things,” she says. “I’ve even bought the [commemorative] tea towel. You do get sucked into it.” She adds, joking: “If I was living in the UK, I’ve no doubt I’d be sent into psychiatric care because I’d be going to all these [royal events].”

Curtin puts her British provenance down to her long-standing admiration of the royal family, although something else is at play here. And as the world marks the Queen’s Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the UK, the moment has given many Irish fans pause to appreciate her anew.

“The Queen is a backdrop to so many people’s lives,” Curtin says. “She was a celebrity before we had celebrities. She is classy and understated, yet has an amazing presence. I didn’t envy her life — heavy is the head that wears the crown, and the weight of responsibility must have been huge, but she carried it all so well.

“I’ve always admired her ‘never complain, never explain’ motto. It hasn’t been smooth sailing, but she keeps the waters calm no matter how rough the seas get. When she took that vow of allegiance to the country, she took it seriously. She’s not one to use a ‘get out of jail’ card.”

At 30, digital content writer Grace McGettigan was six years old when Princess Diana died. Up to that point, the Dubliner was utterly unfamiliar with the royals, but the moment impacted her. In addition to following the younger royals, McGettigan has devoured documentaries that go back as far as the reign of Henry VIII.

“I didn’t get into them big time until my early 20s, when Prince William and Kate Middleton got married,” she says. “I was like, ‘oh my god, the glamour’. It was the Disney fairy tale that sucked me in.”

Noel Cunningham, Virgin Media’s Royal Correspondent, observes that the Queen’s unerring sense of duty has been central to her appeal.

“Even those who hate royalty and say, ‘get rid of them’, would have a grudging respect for a woman who has so devotedly served her country the way she has,” he says. “When she became Queen, she was very young. I think people have had huge admiration for a young woman whose father died while she was on holiday in Kenya, and she kind of gave over her life to duty immediately and didn’t put a foot wrong.”

Traits to admire in a person, certainly, but the question does demand to be asked. Why do Irish people enjoy the British Royal family so much, not least after a problematic shared history? Ireland had only been a free state for 34 years when Queen Elizabeth took the throne in 1953. For about 700 years before that, we had been part of the English, then British, empire and still evidently struggle with its imperial past.

Whatsapp Grace McGettigan with the Queen's wax model at Madame Tussauds in New York

“While people thought England [was connected with the idea of] repression, we still had a chunk of our population living and working there, and England has been our biggest trading partner,” says Cunningham. “The royal family are different. They’re not part of the political agenda, or any political struggle.

“What’s interesting is that whenever Irish people thought the royals were spoiled pups who never had proper jobs, along comes the Queen’s visit to Ireland and reignites a whole new love affair with the Queen. And of course, Prince Charles has fallen in love with Ireland, and has made it his personal goal to visit every county in Ireland. In a way, we are impressed by that. We can welcome them as a proud nation.”

McGettigan is in agreement: “I see them more as an interesting historical and cultural institution more than a political one. It’s not like the Queen personally did anything to Ireland.”

The Queen’s steadfast dedication to her family also appears to have hit a nerve with some Irish people.

“It’s definitely something Irish people related to. Yet in some ways, [the idea of royalty] is so untouchable to us, being Irish Catholic women,” says Curtin. “We were fairly unlikely to marry into the royal family, let’s be honest. It’s like a living, breathing drama series.”

Given his area of interest and as a staple at all royal visits to Ireland, Cunningham has watched the Irish people’s ongoing fascination with the royals at particularly close range.

“Going back to my mother’s generation, the royals were the only bit of glamour one saw in what was a fairly drab and dreary Ireland in the 50s and 60s,” he says.

“The big exciting moments like Swinging 60s London never visited rural Donegal or Kerry, and for people like my mother, the only escapism was the odd magazine they could get their hands on in local shops, and without fail, the cover girls back then were Princess Margaret, Princess Elizabeth and, occasionally, the scandal surrounding Wallis Simpson.”

As interest began to wane in the 70s and 80s, the arrival of Princess Diana into the Firm breathed new life into our interest.

“While the royal family let in this chink of light, it helped ultimately to destroy the enigma and secrecy surrounding the royal family,” says Cunningham. “Once that happened, they became public property in a very different way. It was open season and no one was safe.”

McGettigan came of age amid a very different celebrity culture. There was no shortage of celebrities to aspire to, and yet there was something about the royal family, and the Queen in particular, that resonated.

“When I look at the Queen, I see a woman who should be enjoying retirement and putting her feet up, and she is still doing her work every day, doing Zoom calls with charities, and they get so much slack for, as some people say, doing nothing. I just think this is a really difficult job,” she says.

At 96 years old, and with her physical health reportedly deteriorating, there is a growing sense the Queen is facing her final act, at least in service to the crown.

“I know that when the Queen dies, I will stop everything and have to watch the days of TV coverage,” Curtin says. “It’s living history. This will be the last hurrah, and I think it we be emotional. If I do go on to have grandkids, they will read about this moment in the history books. When it comes to the jubilee, I’ll be taking the day off work to enjoy it.”

As a brand new mum, McGettigan will also be taking time on her maternity leave to enjoy the sheer level of spectacle of the Jubilee. “How often does it happen, in fairness?” she says. “It will be nice to mark the occasion.”

Whatsapp Grace McGettigan got hooked on the royal family after William and Kate's wedding in 2011. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Naturally, thoughts have been turning to the future of the monarchy in the event of the Queen’s death.

“I do think part of it will die off for sure,” says McGettigan. “I can see William taking the throne, but I’m not sure I see it as far as his little once, which is very sad.”

Adds Cunningham: “She’s one of those people who is ageless in terms of history. When she passes, people will remember her fondly. As to the future of the royals, it’s very hard to say. My personal opinion is that the country will rally around Prince Charles, but there’s no doubt the Queen’s going will alter things significantly.”

Already, the once impenetrable might of the Commonwealth has come under question in recent times. Kate and William’s recent royal trip to Jamaica, which smacked of 50s colonialism, was dubbed a PR disaster. In November, Barbados left the Commonwealth and became a republic. Cunningham believes that when the Queen passes, several other territories may follow suit.

“The day of the blue map is gone and I’m sure Charles knows that,” he says. “I think that, apart from the Queen’s funeral, the jubilee will be the last big royal celebration in Britain. Whatever follows after that — coronations and investitures — I doubt they will have the pomp and ceremony from years ago.”