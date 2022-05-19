| 9.2°C Dublin

‘I’ve always admired her never complain, never explain mantra” – How the Queen won over an unlikely legion of Irish admirers

As the British head of state prepares to mark her platinum jubilee, Tanya Sweeney hears why many people here will be cheering her on as she celebrates her significant milestone

The British monarchy will celebrate the Queen's 70 years of service in June. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire Expand
Grace McGettigan with the Queen's wax model at Madame Tussauds in New York Expand
Grace McGettigan got hooked on the royal family after William and Kate's wedding in 2011. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire Expand

Close

Tanya Sweeney

Ursula Curtin remembers the very moment when she fell hook, line and sinker for the royal family. Born in London to Irish parents and now living in west Limerick, the writer spent time in Sydney during her teenage years.

In the UK, it was still very much ‘no blacks, no dogs, no Irish’, but when we went to Australia, I felt very Irish there,” she says. “I went to a Catholic girls’ school in Sydney and the day Diana and Charles married, the nuns cleared out the gym and we all watched the wedding. I remember thinking, ‘wow, this is weird, all these good Catholic Irish nuns sitting here watching this’, but we were just entranced by it.”

