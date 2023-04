A 150-year-old railway carriage. A double bed cosily set into the cabin of a converted fishing trawler, with a barbecue on its bow and views stretching from Horn Head to Tory Island. B&B in an 18th-century millhouse. A summer fish ’n’ chips shack with a completely gluten-free menu — from tacos to patatas bravas, skin-on fries and freshly battered haddock fingers.