Viewers of Friday night's Late Late Show have donated more than €290,000 to a GoFundMe page set up by Munster rugby player Billy Holland and his wife Lanlih.

'It's the rawest emotion imaginable' - Billy and Lanlih Holland's story of losing daughter Emmeline moves viewers to donate €300,000

People watching at home were moved to donate after the couple shared their story of the tragic loss of their daughter Emmeline when she was just six months old.

Emmeline was diagnosed with a heart defect while still in the womb, but it was initially expected that heart surgery would allow her to survive.

However, after she was born she was transferred to CHI at Crumlin where her parents were told, when she was three weeks old, that Emmeline would not survive very long.

"You can't believe they're talking about your baby. It's something I just can't describe, what it was like at the time," Lanlih told Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Billy and Lanlih were later told that Emmeline had a rare syndrome which could mean that she could live a long life.

However, in May 2019 their baby girl had minor heart surgery, which she survived, but a week later she was due to go home to Cork when she suffered a setback.

She was taken to ICU and ten days later she passed away in Lanilah's arms. She was just six months old.

"It was just the rawest emotion imaginable," said Billy of losing his daughter. "It's impossible to put into words to be honest with you."

"It was so cruel that she didn't make it," added Lanlih.

"And after she died we got to bring her home but then we had to face into what no one should have to face, which was picking out a coffin, picking out a grave plot.

"And the house, when we were at home there was so much activity, there was nurses in and out, we had her oxygen machine on, and now it was just silent.

"The machines were turned off and it was just silent. It was unbearable, the silence. Honestly, my body still longs for her, physically longs for her, the weight of her, holding her to kiss and cuddle her. It's unbearable at times."

Billy and Lanlih shared their story as part of a lengthy tribute to Crumlin Children's Hospital on the Late Late Show, and they commended the staff of the hospital for their dedication, commitment, and compassion.

"Seeing the nurses and doctors coming up to us at the removal and funeral just shows they're such compassionate people," said Billy.

Their story was just one of several shared by the parents and families of children who have been, and continue to be, treated at Crumlin.

Viewers were hugely moved by the tribute, and the GoFundMe page set up by Billy and Lanlih has already exceeded €300,000.

The couple, who had hoped to raise €100,000 will divide the funds raised between CHI at Crumlin, Cork University Hospital (children's wards) and the Ronald McDonald House.

Speaking about the donations, Ryan Tubridy said, "We are overwhelmed by the support and generosity shown by viewers of The Late Late Show last night.

"As we gathered in the green room after the show last night, we watched in awe as the donations kept coming in, the Irish public’s generosity knows no bounds.

"We all wanted to acknowledge and give thanks to these incredible families, attending these wards day in, day out, and the phenomenal, constant and unparalleled dedication and work that takes place at CHI at Crumlin and throughout of Ireland's children's wards.

"People looking on last night knew that these stories could be any person's story, could knock on any of our doors, that these supports are vital. When the call came, the Late Late Show viewers answered...and then some"

Online Editors