‘It’s not okay we’ve to go above and beyond to prove ourselves’: female farmers using social media to blaze a trail for equality

With only 12pc of Ireland’s 137,500 farms owned by women, these beef and dairy farmers are using social media to share their stories and change the narrative around women in agriculture

Farmers Louise Crowley, Alice Hodges, Sophie Bell and Hazell Mullins. Photos: Paudie Bourke Expand
Kathy Donaghy

After she’s done the evening’s milking, Louise Crowley, tired out from the day’s farming, will update her Instagram feed for her 21,000 followers before turning in for the night.

Louise’s feed is full of shots of her making light work of baling hay, sitting atop a tractor or getting close up with the calves. Views of the gorgeous family farm in Croome, Co Limerick, feature strongly, along with cute videos of cows languidly munching grass and Louise keeping a close eye on the lush pastureland.

She’s one of a new breed of young women farmers using social media to let people know what goes on behind the scenes of a farm and, like many influencers, these women are telling their own stories, writing their own script — often setting it to song — and drawing in followers in their droves.

