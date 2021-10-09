‘It’s not okay we’ve to go above and beyond to prove ourselves’: female farmers using social media to blaze a trail for equality

After she’s done the evening’s milking, Louise Crowley, tired out from the day’s farming, will update her Instagram feed for her 21,000 followers before turning in for the night.

Louise’s feed is full of shots of her making light work of baling hay, sitting atop a tractor or getting close up with the calves. Views of the gorgeous family farm in Croome, Co Limerick, feature strongly, along with cute videos of cows languidly munching grass and Louise keeping a close eye on the lush pastureland.

She’s one of a new breed of young women farmers using social media to let people know what goes on behind the scenes of a farm and, like many influencers, these women are telling their own stories, writing their own script — often setting it to song — and drawing in followers in their droves.

Full-time farming since 2018, Louise, now 26, says she started posting on Instagram (@louiseccrowleyfarms) to answer some people’s questions about farming. When she posted a video about the birth of a calf, her social media lit up. She’d get another jump when the silage season kicked off.

“My content is very seasonal. Someone accused me of only putting up tractors to try and attract male followers but I called her out on it because it was reflecting that for the next six weeks, my life would be spent in a tractor,” says Louise.

Like other young female farmers finding their voice through social media, Louise found that the pandemic provided a captive audience for what was going on down on the farm. Whether it was a curiosity about where our food comes from or a desire to be closer to nature, Louise found her following grew steadily as people engaged with her about how things worked.

She’s keen to point out that life on a dairy farm, where she’s in partnership with her father, John, and milking 170 cows twice a day, is not easy. Her two younger sisters took very different routes — one works as a make-up artist; the other trained in hospitality — but Louise’s mind was always set on farming.

She’s also all too aware of women often being cast as the poor relation in farming and has become engaged in Macra na Feirme and other grassroots farming organisations so that young women’s voices like hers can be heard.

A recent meeting of the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG), which is made up of several farm organisations, including the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Macra, called on the Government to “lead the charge” on achieving gender balance within Irish agriculture.

While the WASG argues that the physical obstacles that prevented women from farming are a thing of the past — modern machinery and technology have created an opportunity for all genders to farm — there remains a need to alter the mindset that it’s still a male-oriented career.

While the figures show that there’s a long way for women to go to achieve anything like equality in farming (a 2019 report showed that only 12pc of Ireland’s 137,500 farms were in female ownership), young women farmers are using innovative ways of getting their stories out there.

Hazell Mullins, a 32-year-old vet and part-time farmer, says the community of women farmers she’s met on social media is encouraging her to believe that anything is possible when it comes to running her own farm one day.

Growing up in the Co Cork village of Carrignavar, veterinary medicine was always her first choice of career, but she was never too far from her dad, Anthony, as he worked the family farm. Growing up, she followed her father everywhere as he went about his day. It was only when she went to school in Cork city that she realised the farming way of life was not that common.

Hazell now divides her time between the family farm, with its 160-strong dairy herd, and her work as large animal clinical director and head of communications for Highfield Veterinary Group in Naas, Co Kildare. She also has a mentoring role with young vets starting out on their careers. Her father is still running the farm but, in time, Hazell will take over.

Her Instagram account Vetonthemoove-Hazell Mullins (@hazellmullins) became a vehicle for her to reach out to other people to let them know about her work. While many people have an idea of the farm vet as being like something out of All Creatures Great and Small, Hazell says the job has moved on so much today, with education being key to eradicating disease and prevention being better than cure.

When she started her Instagram account, her aim was to get to 1,000 followers — she now has well over 15,000 — and to show them what a day in the life of a farm vet looked like.

“I started documenting my day — the more gory the pictures, the more followers I got. It grew, and now there’s a group of us who talk every day. We have our own farm support group, sharing the good and bad news. It’s amazing the friends I’ve made through that,” says Hazell.

She believes being stuck at home during Covid-19 made people curious about how their food was being produced, and because her work went on and she was out and about during the pandemic, her Instagram gave people a different view of the world outside.

But while her posts gave people a window into the natural world, in all its blood and guts at times, Hazell saw the posts of other women running their own farms and doing it their way, giving her the confidence to believe that one day she could do it full time. “I’m more driven about my own dairy farm and the future of it — being part of this Instagram community has changed that,” she says.

An only child, Hazell says while she’d always like to keep her hand in veterinary medicine, she’s planning on building a house on the family farm with her partner, Jonathan, and seeing other women making a living taking over family farms has given her confidence to find her own farming path in the future.

At the family cattle farm in Virginia, Co Cavan, 22-year-old Sophie Bell’s first task of the day is to wake up and feed the calves before driving to Dublin, where she works as social media and events officer for farm organisation AgriAware.

She and her father, Henry, run a dairy calf-to-beef farm, where they purchase mainly Belgian Blue calves from a local dairy farm. They raise the animals from a young age to around 18 months old, when they sell them on for beef.

Her Instagram account (@sophie_bell_) takes her nearly 17,000 followers on a journey through the farm, with lots of calves getting their close-ups along the way. Despite its homespun feel, Sophie is conscious of her role in blazing a trail for other women who want to farm.

After studying agriculture and animal science in the UK, Sophie returned home armed with an honours degree only to find that many old-fashioned notions about a woman’s place in agriculture still persisted.

“I am overwhelmingly proud to be able to farm and do what I do. However, there are still valid challenges that exist, which is hard to comprehend as I see so many women making big changes in the agricultural sector. We still experience inequality,” she says.

“Despite some progress, there is still financial disparities, and there is a lack of being acknowledged and empowered to make decisions. There’s been plenty of times where a company has come into the yard and asked if the man is about to talk to.”

“There’s still inherent gender bias. I see board meetings in agricultural companies with no women on the boards; female directors who are on boards have felt they are not treated as full members of the group. It’s still an issue and it’s not OK that we have to go above and beyond to prove ourselves,” she says.

For Sophie, who is entering into a farm partnership with her father, social media allows her to tell her story herself.

“I take a picture when I’m out doing a job. When I’m having a cup of tea, I’ll put it together. I still need to get what I need to do done. Thankfully, my parents are very open — they’re open to anything. They never push my ideas to the side and they’re open to hearing what I’d love to do,” she says.

While one of the big blocks to women taking over the family farm was traditionally male farmers’ reluctance to pass on the farm to a female child, often choosing a nephew over a daughter, Sophie says her dad is keen to let her progress and work away. Her older brother, Jack, is doing his masters in pharmaceutical engineering and Sophie was always the one obsessed with the farm and the animals.

Alice Hodges (@thecalfgirl) initially decided to document her farm experiences on Instagram because of what she saw as a one-dimensional view of animal rights discourse on social media.

“I was fed up with animal rights extremists putting their views all over social media and portraying farming in a horrendous way. That really irked me. I’ve always loved taking pictures, especially of livestock, and my Instagram was an amalgamation of the two things to be honest,” she says.

With over 13,500 followers, Alice says lockdown led to a huge interest from people wanting to know where their food came from.

“People underestimate the thirst for knowledge that’s out there. People have an idea in their head of what farming is — it doesn’t necessarily align to modern-day agriculture. To be able to educate people in a casual setting, it works really well,” she says of her posts.

Alice didn’t grow up on a farm. She grew up in the Cheshire countryside in the UK with farming neighbours. After spending a day on their farm, she was hooked. When she finished studying agri-business management in college, she moved to Ireland three years ago and now works across two dairy farms in Co Kildare. Her partner, Sean, manages a beef farm in the county.

“I was blessed with the fact that I was a bit naïve when I was younger. I wasn’t aware that it was such a male-dominated or such a family-based industry. I decided I wanted to do it and I don’t think I could do any other job,” says Alice.

Her posts, which often include photos of her with one of her three collies in tow, are a no-holds-barred account of farming life. Cow dung ending up on your hair and shoulder is a risk you take when you “eat, sleep, milk and repeat”, according to Alice.

Because she didn’t come from a farming background, Alice says she understands why people ask the questions they ask, and she tries to answer them honestly.

“Ideally, I’d love to rear dairy heifer calves. It’s harder not having a family farm to one day inherit. It may take us a bit longer but we are determined it will happen. So much of the job is a lifestyle. You don’t get weekends or bank holidays. It’s a way of life, but being outside and getting exercise without realising it is a big bonus,” she says.

Her favourite thing in the world is bringing in the cows as the sun dips. “I can’t believe I get paid to do this.”

At home in Croome, Louise believes that blocks to women entering farming are decreasing. With technology making many jobs that required heavy manual labour easier, she feels that women can take heart from seeing other women already doing the job.

She knows there’s a long way to go, and many farmers still wouldn’t dream of bequeathing their farm to a daughter. She’s massively encouraged by the fact that women are making up 50pc of some agricultural courses and going into all aspects of farming, from research to innovation.

“I was very lucky. Dad never doubted me; he always knew I could do anything I put my mind to. I know farmers out there who would say, ‘I’ve three daughters and I’ve nobody to leave the farm to’,” she says.

In documenting life on the farm, she also wants to show the bond between farmer and animal because of some people’s highly negative view of farmers.

“People can see your attachment to the animals. The cows are part of the family. They all have characters. I know the first cow to come in for milking, and you know, if your last cow isn’t the usual one, there’s something up. I can walk into a field and call the cow’s name and it will come up to me. People can see the care that goes into them,” she says.

While her father is still a young man, Louise says he didn’t grow up with social media and certainly didn’t understand it. “I now find him saying, ‘you might ask your Instagram people what they think of that product’.”

While she says there can be a huge financial burden with farming, where the inputs don’t reflect what you get paid, those evenings when bone weary she sits down for a rest and the calves cuddle around her, there’s nowhere else she’d rather be in the whole world.