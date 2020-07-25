| 16.6°C Dublin

'It's not like Normal People': how Covid-19 will change college life

The big read: Students face mounting uncertainty over what life on campus will be like this autumn as a result of the coronavirus, with social distancing, online lectures and the prospect of commuting from the family home. Kim Bielenberg reports

Edwina O'Brien is hoping to do nursing in Letterkenny. Photo by Andrew Downes/Xposure Expand

Space to think: UCD student Celine Dakik: 'We shouldn’t forget about all the measures that were put in place to fight the virus.' Photo by Arthur Carron

Youth welfare: Ian Power from Spunout says anxiety levels are creeping u

UCD student Gearóid Dardis in Trim, Co Meath. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Edwina O'Brien is hoping to do nursing in Letterkenny. Photo by Andrew Downes/Xposure

'It's absolutely not going to be like Normal People," says Professor Anthony Staines of Dublin City University as he looks forward to the start of the academic year in Ireland's third-level colleges.

In the coming months, tens of thousands of students will arrive on campuses at universities and institutes of technology, but there is still a strong element of uncertainty about what student life will be like. Will they be able to go for coffee, exchange notes or even hang out in this sterile new world of social distancing and face masks?

If colleges' current plans work out, most lectures will be streamed online. Seminars and tutorials will take place on campus and, in the short-term at least, students will be kept two metres apart where possible.

When Covid-19 reached Ireland in March, I and thousands of other students found ourselves grappling with wholly unexpected ways of attending lectures, preparing for exams and researching essays. I was forced to move from Dublin back to Cork and relinquished much of the independence and identity that came with living away from home. I said abrupt goodbyes to my friends at Trinity College, not realising that my only interaction with them over the coming months would be online. My third-level experience went from one defined by face-to-face engagement to a far lonelier existence.