‘‘It’s not a f**king holiday camp’ - Willie White on heroin addiction, Mountjoy and his new play The Examination

If there was ever a case to be made for second chances, it’s Willie White.

When I walk into a Swords cafe for our chat, the actor and comedian is sitting in the corner, finishing his breakfast. I sit down and tell him to start at the beginning. He replies: “Well, I was born in the Coombe.”

Willie, I say, not that far back.

Still, we do need to go back a bit to piece it all together. Willie was a heroin addict and spent years in and out of psychiatric hospitals and prisons in his early life. Now he’s starring in The Examination, a play about his experiences. It is a powerful piece that asks us to see prisoners “as human beings, not animals in a cage”.

At 51, there is no trace of that early struggle in a man who is quick to laugh and full of candour.

Willie grew up in the Ballymun flats, with his sister, mother and father. His parents had decent jobs, but his father “liked the drink too much probably”.

“There was a lot of violence in the home towards my mother so my childhood was very fear-based. I was always looking for an escape as a kid. My sister was my rock,” he says.

He started taking drugs around eight, stealing glue from the school caretaker’s closet. “It gave me that escape from what was going on at home.”

At school he was a joker, forever in trouble, and he left at 15. His parents’ relationship had ended and “I wanted to be out making my way in the world”. He moved to London, living in a squat and working as a butcher.

He got caught up in the burgeoning rave scene of the late 1980s. “I was taking LSD. I ended up suffering with psychosis.”

During one psychotic episode, he “ended up taking my auntie and my cousin and her friend hostage in a house for three days because I thought they were trying to get me killed”. He was admitted to an intensive care psychiatric unit for seven months.

“I was very, very frightened. I thought to myself, ‘this is where I’m going to be for the rest of my days.’ I tried to take my own life, hung myself out of a window.”

Luckily, he was found in time. When his sister took him home to help him detox, “I started taking LSD again like a fuckin’ eejit — I was fragile as it was”.

The first time Willie went to prison, it was for dodging a taxi fare. “I was off my head at the time.” He went to prison, then a psychiatric hospital for five months. Then, he turned to heroin.

He began doing things he had never imagined, like stealing from his family. He was in and out of prison for “breaking and entering, and shoplifting, there was no armed robberies, nothing mad like that”.

Then came the drug offences. His mother had moved to London but she would come home to see him. “I’d sit in cafes with her and she’d be crying her eyes out. I was horrible to be around.”

On the run from a charge, Willie fled to his mother’s in London. He turned her house “into a crack den” before becoming homeless. Eventually, he was brought back to Ireland to serve a five-and-a-half year sentence in Mountjoy.

He was still only in his early 20s.

In prison every day centred on drugs, but dark times were woven through with lighter moments. He played Fluther in the prison production of The Plough and the Stars. “About 80pc of us that were on the stage were on drugs. Isn’t it mad when you think about it?”

And somewhere in the drudgery, there was an awareness of the possibility of a different sort of life. If Willie addressed his drug issues he would get out earlier and a prison officer offered to get him on a detox programme. Willie began to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

“There was people coming in that I used to use with, that looked completely different, who were smiling, who smelled well, who talked about how they had a job and a car. I just got that small flicker of hope.” He moved to the detox unit. “Ten of us went. Six of them are dead now.”

Willie was released in 2001. Next month he’ll be clean 20 years. “I got my life back in order, I got all the things that were promised to me. I went to meetings, I had two beautiful kids.”

He got into stand-up, met Des Bishop and appeared on the RTÉ documentary series Joy in the Hood. “I found out that I’m good at making people laugh.” Alongside his work as a scaffolder, he made appearances on The Savage Eye, Irish Pictorial Weekly, and Love/Hate.

It was all coming together, then his sister passed away from cancer in 2010, at 44. “Here was a woman who had always been there for me.” His voice cracks a little. In the hospice, she asked him to keep going with his gigs and he threw himself into performing. Then his father got sick, and Willie split with his partner of 22 years. “It felt like when the pain from one kick in the mouth went, I was getting another one.” His father’s illness offered a chance to heal old wounds.

“This was a man that I hated when I was a kid, but through recovery and asking questions about where he came from, we developed a great relationship.”

In the hospice, “he’d a great calmness around him. I said to him, listen you’re not going to be on your own, I’ll be here with you. When he passed away it was just me and him. I was glad that there was just the two of us, and just to hold him and tell him that I loved him and give him a bit of comfort. I miss him terrible.”

He is grateful that their relationship came full circle.

“Unfortunately, my dad had demons, and his dad had demons.” Willie feels he has broken the cycle. “My dad always had admiration for blokes who didn’t drink and smoke and had their own house. I don’t drink and I don’t smoke and I own my own house.”

In 2018 he was approached by Feidlim Cannon, one half of the Brokentalkers Theatre Company, along with Gary Keegan. They were interested in doing a play about prison, about Willie.

The Examination combines Willie’s story with research on prisoner welfare from UCD’s Dr Catherine Cox and hours of interviews conducted by Cannon and Keegan. Performing alongside Willie, Keegan speaks for victims, having once been mugged himself. “None of the play is fiction,” Willie says. “I brought mates of mine to see it and they were actually crying after it. I bare my soul in it.”

Willie objects to the idea that prison nowadays is a holiday camp. “It’s not a f**king holiday camp. The door shuts at half seven at night and you’re left with yourself and your thoughts, and the people you love are outside getting on with their life.”

He knows there are “prisoners in there that have done horrendous things to people who deserve to be in there, but for the guy who goes in for some misdemeanour... when I was in there, there was no toilets, you’re pissing into a pot.” The smell of the ‘slopping out’ toilet area still haunts him.

And he was afraid.

“Even the toughest guys are afraid in there. If someone says something to you, the day can turn nasty very quick. I’m not a hardened criminal, I’m just a big soft teddy bear that doesn’t like violence and doesn’t like confrontation. But when you go in to those places you have put up this image that you’re a real tough guy.”

Willie is full of ideas about how to give prisoners a better chance, but improvements in addiction facilities are foremost.

“If you want to do something about your problem, the beds should be there to facilitate you. There’s loads of lads in graves, if they had been given half the opportunity to get help, they’d be still alive.”

To those who say schools and hospitals should take priority, Willie says people like him are not the dregs of society. “We’re just people that have endured problems in life, and didn’t know how to deal with them.”

Recovery programmes were essential to Willie “because its very daunting coming from that lifestyle of being with broken people”.

“It’s like there’s a tin of biscuits and we’re all the broken biscuits at the bottom of it. I’m far from fixed but I get up with good intentions every day, and try to do my best. My mam said it’s better than winning the Lotto. It’s great to be able to be there for her and give to her, rather than take from her.”

Being so vulnerable in his performance took its toll on Willie. “I got a bit of counselling because it felt like I just gave myself an autopsy and just bared my soul to people.”

It paid off. In 2019, The Examination won awards at the Irish Times Theatre Awards and at the Dublin Fringe Festival, where Willie won Best Performer. Covid slowed its momentum but there are new dates nationwide, as well as in Paris and Norway.

Willie has found new ways to cope with his mental health issues, those times when he gets into “a bit of a dark place, I took up sea swimming during the pandemic”. He meets a group on Saturday mornings in Portmarnock. “I just put my head right underneath the freezing cold water. It’s all about getting comfortable in the uncomfortableness of life.”

He still goes back to Mountjoy to work with prisoners. “I like seeing prisoners laughing, because for that moment you can actually forget where you are.”

He has his tried and tested lines. “I always say it’s great to have a captive audience. Can you turn off your phones? They know it’s a bit of banter. I’m a great candidate for giving them a bit of hope.”

He believes passionately in second chances and hopes that, having seen the play, “when you’re going by any prison, you might have a thought for someone that’s in there. We’re all only one act away from ending up in that place. People think it’s just one kind of person that goes in there. There’s all walks of life.”

Willie talks about his good fortune, how his younger self would never believe how things turned out. He has two granddaughters now, a partner he adores. “My past is the person that I am, I’m not ashamed about it. Every day I get up and no matter what happens, I choose not to use, ’cos if I use, I lose.”

He sends me off with a list of self-help books he likes, and a hug. He’s heading off on a weekend trip with friends. Willie White has places to be.

‘The Examination’ by Brokentalkers featuring Willie White will be touring various venues across Ireland from March 31. Check out brokentalkers.ie for info and dates.

If you have been affected by the issues raised here, contact the Samaritans on freephone 116 123; samaritans.org