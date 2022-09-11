It’s my party and I’ll stress if I want to! Caroline Foran on suffering from ‘hostess neurosis’

I have recently been (self) diagnosed with a common psychological condition — hostess neurosis. First coined, I believe, by The New York Times bestselling author Gretchen Rubin, hostess neurosis refers to the state of panic one enters before the arrival of, and during the entertaining of, guests in one’s own home. When did I know I had a problem? After my son’s second birthday party.

At first, I didn’t think much of it — the frantic karate-chopping of cushions; the threatening to divorce my husband who decided it was time to make a sandwich just as I had the kitchen gleaming. No big deal. He’s well used to me by now. He lovingly calls me a dictator in the hours before our guests are due to arrive.

We have very different approaches to entertaining. I prefer to buy enough booze to satiate an army, while he’s happy to buy the appropriate amount per guest and risk running out. I want the spare bedroom spotless, while he reasons that it doesn’t matter because nobody will see it. I want to buy an extra set of plates for cake because all of ours are chipped, while he suggests we can simply serve it on squares of kitchen roll.

This time, however, when I found myself buying an enormous, and unnecessary, potted tree for the living room, my ability to deny my problem was waning. Upon deciding it was necessary to then sand down my driveway and lug three 20kg bags of decorative stones home from the garden centre and — moments before I had to collect family at the airport — drill a hole by the front door for a flower basket, I knew I might be in trouble.

Why am I like this? In my unprofessional opinion, it’s equal parts perfectionism, a fear of first-impression judgment and a constant craving for approval. I grew up in a household that was dinner-party mad. There was no such thing as having your friends around for a takeaway and BYOB — it was ‘fondant this’ and ‘beurre blanc that’. A well-stocked bar catering to every taste. Three courses, at least; the fridge stinking of fancy cheese and only the good cutlery used. My brother and I weren’t allowed to breathe in the vicinity of ‘the good room’ on dinner-party days.

I thought my parents were bonkers. I swore I’d never be like that when I grew up. Turns out, I’ve got it even worse. Especially when they’re the ones coming over. Perhaps I need to show them that I’ve grown up? Or maybe I just don’t want to let them down.

Usually, my pre-entertaining anxiety will dissolve once people arrive. After they’ve entered the home and confirmed that we aren’t living like a bunch of savages, I relax. “Where should I put my coat?” “Oh, throw it anywhere,” I say, feigning nonchalance, while my husband looks at me knowing full well that if he was to throw a coat down, I’d have his head on a plate.

This time, however, maybe as a result of being so out of practice due to the pandemic, the anxiety stuck around. I don’t think I had one conversation with one guest. I was hopping from person to person like a flea, checking on their drinks and shoving tempura prawns in their face, while keeping an eye on my toddler.

The height of it — and the moment everybody else saw my neurosis in action — was when I was so amped-up, I went to move a tray of sausage rolls (gourmet ones, from M&S) without realising they’d just come out of the oven. I fused my fingers to the metal while flinging 20 canapes around the room.

Shortly after this, one guest said they’d love a beer. “Anything but Corona.” The only beer in our fridge was, of course, Corona. I scorned my husband for not having the foresight to buy more than one beer option and set off in search of the correct lager for my guest. I was determined to have something to offer that pleased him. Or maybe I needed an excuse to take a breather. I was halfway down the road before I was summoned back — wine would do for our guest.

I came back to earth when it was time to sing Happy Birthday to my gorgeous boy; him lunging at the candles to touch the flames, sending me into orbit one last time. I looked around; the house was upside-down, there were spilled drinks and dirty plates, but nobody else seemed to care. I saw a bunch of happy, loving, familiar, non-judgmental faces enjoying themselves. I vowed not to be so hard on myself next time around. And to make sure we always have more than one beer option in stock.