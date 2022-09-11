| 10.9°C Dublin

It’s my party and I’ll stress if I want to! Caroline Foran on suffering from ‘hostess neurosis’

Whenever podcaster and writer Caroline Foran hosts at her home, she’s so busy trying to make everything perfect that she ends up being the only one who doesn’t enjoy the event. Does her self-diagnosis sound familiar to you?

&quot;At first, I didn&rsquo;t think much of it: the frantic karate-chopping of cushions; the threatening to divorce my husband who decided it was time to make a sandwich just as I had the kitchen gleaming. No big deal.&quot; Caroline Foran photographed by Kip Carroll Expand
&quot;Why am I like this? In my unprofessional opinion, it&rsquo;s equal parts perfectionism, a fear of first impression judgement and a constant craving for approval.&quot; Expand
&quot;I vowed not to be so hard on myself next time around.&quot; Caroline Foran photographed by Kip Carroll. Expand

Caroline Foran

I have recently been (self) diagnosed with a common psychological condition — hostess neurosis. First coined, I believe, by The New York Times bestselling author Gretchen Rubin, hostess neurosis refers to the state of panic one enters before the arrival of, and during the entertaining of, guests in one’s own home. When did I know I had a problem? After my son’s second birthday party.

At first, I didn’t think much of it — the frantic karate-chopping of cushions; the threatening to divorce my husband who decided it was time to make a sandwich just as I had the kitchen gleaming. No big deal. He’s well used to me by now. He lovingly calls me a dictator in the hours before our guests are due to arrive.

