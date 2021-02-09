| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It’s like having a toddler again’: Will getting a lockdown dog make your family happier – or just add to the chaos?

Thousands of families have welcomed a dog to their households over the past year. Pets offer companionship, distraction and even help children deal with stress, but as some parents have found, life with a canine companion isn’t always plain sailing….

Fiona Heaney and daughter Hannah (8), with their new puppy Harper, a 13-week-old cocker spaniel. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand

Close

Fiona Heaney and daughter Hannah (8), with their new puppy Harper, a 13-week-old cocker spaniel. Photo: Arthur Carron

Fiona Heaney and daughter Hannah (8), with their new puppy Harper, a 13-week-old cocker spaniel. Photo: Arthur Carron

Fiona Heaney and daughter Hannah (8), with their new puppy Harper, a 13-week-old cocker spaniel. Photo: Arthur Carron

Julia Molony

‘It’s a bit like having a toddler again.” So says Dawn Nolan whose lockdown puppy Barker blew into her family like a furry tornado several months ago. Though Dawn had been promising her daughter Belle a dog for years, Barker’s serendipitous arrival just before the second lockdown means he joins a wave of Covid dogs — pets welcomed in their droves into homes up and down the land since the virus stopped our lives in their tracks.

It’s not hard to see why people have been buying and adopting dogs in record numbers in the last 12 months. These are not just simple pets, they are emotional support puppies, 5km-radius exercise companions, a giddy distraction and an injection of joy in difficult times — a warm blooded, soft-haired sweetener to help swallow a bitter pill of a year.

Barker’s arrival has changed everything for Dawn and Belle and completely altered their experience of lockdown. Dawn is a single parent and Belle is an only child. During the first lockdown “it was just myself and herself,” recalls Dawn. “It was very intense. It’s so much easier this lockdown getting her out for a walk. The first lockdown I remember getting so frustrated trying to get her out the door.”.

Most Watched

Privacy