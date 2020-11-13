'It's a dream' - Clodagh McKenna on Elton John's artichokes, gold dust compost and living in Downton Abbey

Clodagh McKenna did what many of us only imagined doing during the first lockdown - she wrote a book.

During that stint indoors, when many of us were firmly confined to our homes, the Dublin cook and TV presenter turned to Instagram.

Posting a daily recipe video, she hoped to answer some of the many messages she was receiving from housebound people.

Her fans were in need of lockdown dishes, non-stressful suppers, family-friendly midweek meals, interesting dinners-for-one and more.

"I did them every day," says McKenna of the videos. "I did over 120 of them. It was exhausting, but it was also a real purpose."

A whole new community sprung up around those brief snippets of McKenna whipping up a solo bread and butter pudding or a tray of retro chicken Kievs.

That community provided real-time feedback that she scooped up and used to help fuel her book, Clodagh's Weeknight Kitchen.

She considers it "a real community cookbook", which is what made her cry when she first got to hold a finished copy.

"I wanted to focus on the weeknights," says the Bally- maloe-trained cook.

"We've got so much going on during the day, and it comes to six o'clock and you're hungry, you're tired and you've had a hard day. How can you put a meal together without it getting on top of you?"

McKenna (45) somehow came up with 100 new recipes to solve that dilemma - on top of all those Insta videos.

She says the dishes are "incredibly simple to make with ingredients that are completely accessible, but they're gorgeous and they're fun and they'll make you feel good about yourself".

Split into sections such as "quick fixes", "Friday night gatherings" and "store cupboard standbys", the underlying message for McKenna is the difference cooking for yourself makes.

"Especially when you've got to get up early in the morning, you've got kids or work to look after, you've got to keep yourself motivated to work at home," says McKenna, who also presents recipe segments on the Today Show in the US.

"You need to have that something to look forward to in the evening.

"Sometimes a takeaway can be great, but it doesn't give you that same feeling of a sprinkle of happiness, because that what it is to me.

"Whether it's for one or for two, you've made something for yourself. Physically, you feel better, mentally you feel better.

"That's where the importance of cooking yourself a lovely supper every night, or at least two nights during the week, comes in.

"Some weeks go by and it's like you don't have any special moments at the table. It all becomes TV and a takeaway, or heated up food, and you live for the weekend. I'm like, let's live for every night.

"Only good can come from planning your week and cooking weeknights. Only positive things can come fin- ancially, mentally, health-wise, everything."

When it comes to positives, something that has brought huge delight into McKenna's life recently is the arrival of her "girls" - a brood of hens.

"They're the light of my life at the moment," she says.

"My dog Nolly is very jealous every time I come in, smelling me like crazy, like, 'Who are these other girls in our lives?' But they're an absolute joy.

"I mean, I was terrified the night before they arrived. All of a sudden you've got six new animals that need looking after, but they're doing really well."

The plucky hens even put themselves to bed, McKenna says.

"One night it was getting kind of dark and we're looking everywhere for them and they're all inside their beds all perched up waiting for the lid to go down.

"They're making me breakfast every morning, which is great."

Born in Blackrock, McKenna was a cheffing "city girl" in London for years before relocating to Broadspear House in Highclere Park - the home outside the city that she and her fiance Harry Herbert have been restoring and turning into a fully sustainable homestead.

Downton Abbey fans will know it's where Highclere Castle (aka Downton Abbey) is situated. Harry's older brother owns the castle.

"It's been a dream," McKenna says, describing how they have built 10 raised beds in what was the property's dilapidated 18th century walled garden, and notes that alongside the hens there are plans for pigs.

"We've got our own working beehives now. We've planted a whole orchard and I've got my own cutting garden going.

"This is the first time, in the last couple of weeks, where we can see the whole eco cycle working, from composting to the compost now going back into the beds for the winter.

"It's like the gold compost for sprinkling on really important things."

Much of the past couple of years has been spent getting to grips with the land and the art of growing.

"It was a big learning curve because we'd never done any-thing like this before, so you know, a lot of things never came up, and then a lot of things came up in abundance," McKenna says, name-checking her artichoke, named after Elton John.

"Then we have things like my melon plants. They stayed small throughout the whole summer and then just died.

"I feel like I've learned so much over the year and I kept a diary throughout."

She says she's planning to share her findings with her online community.

"The comments are amazing," she adds.

"I never knew that you put cloves of garlic into the chickens' water and it stops them from getting mites. All that brilliant information, that's out there."

As winter looms, those skills, and that sharing of information, will continue to be vital.

"There are things that we took up over lockdown that will stay with us now," Mc- Kenna says.

"You've probably stopped the things that you didn't enjoy that much and you'll keep the ones that you did enjoy."

For new inspiration, there's always the kitchen.

Clodagh's Weeknight Kitchen by Clodagh McKenna is available now

