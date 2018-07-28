“It would have been her birthday today. She would have been 65.”

'It would have been her birthday this week' - Daughter's beautiful tribute to her 'glamorous' and 'strong' mum

Alison Coyle’s mother Sylvia passed away just over a year ago after a four-year battle with bowel cancer.

“She was a very glamorous woman, she loved fashion and shopping, and she was always very positive. For a small woman she was always very strong mentally. We have the same type of traits - wanting to do it all really,” Alison (32) laughs, as she chats to Independent.ie earlier this week.

Memories of the final three weeks before Sylvia’s death are still raw for Alison, as are memories of happy times they shared together.

“Those three weeks are something that will stay with me forever.”

“It’s a very scary time. It’s very alien to have someone die that’s so close to you. It’s very important to have someone you can talk to outside the family, and to have someone that my mum could talk to as well.”

Alison with her late mother Sylvia on her wedding day.

“She was telling us that she was accepting she was dying. My mum said to the night nurse Geraldine that she was very upset she couldn’t make my sister’s wedding, and that she loved us; she wanted to be able to write a letter but towards the end she was too weak to hold a pen, and then she was struggling to breathe so she couldn’t talk.”

“You try to make sure you tell her everything you want to tell her. So you give her a Mother’s Day card just in case she won’t be around for it. You’re giving her the card not knowing if you’re doing the right thing at all. She died on March 22nd and then on the 26th it was Mother’s day.”

Their last family trip abroad together was to Milan in December 2016. Their weekend there was a happy one, but it was poignant too because the family knew it would be their last one with Sylvia.

“It was the last time that we got to bring mum somewhere. She was getting very out of breath when we were walking in the city, so she would go for a lie down and then we’d go for a walk.”

John Coyle with his late wife Sylvia.

“Over coffee in Milan, mum would try and bring it up that she wasn’t going to survive. When I look back at photos, you think it’s only a few days ago, you remember the restaurant you went to, what you ordered, the clothes she tried on.”

“She’s trying on this dress and saying ‘it’ll be nice for Christmas’, but then you know that she’s not going to have the dress too long. Sometimes you wonder would it be better if you didn’t know. When you know someone’s going to die, it’s very emotionally draining and very cruel to have so much access and the scans and information, but then it’s good to know as well.”

Sylvia was diagnosed in October 2012 with bowel cancer, which then spread to her liver.

“It was never really good news. But Mam stayed strong for us. She was always my best friend, but it was still very hard for us to talk about it.”

“She had a huge operation to have most of the bowel removed, and she had radiation and chemotherapy then. She had a low platelet blood disorder where she could only get low level chemo rather than the heavy stuff.”

“She had to get the platelets to get the chemo. So it was up and down to Dublin a lot.”

“My Dad was great, he was doing all the driving for the platelets and the chemo and he was supporting mum as well. He was farming as well, and then he retired half way through mum’s illness.”

The following year, the family were told that Sylvia’s cancer had spread to her liver, she had most of her liver removed.

“She always had the disadvantage of knowing what would happen,” Alison explains.

“Mum passed away on March, and her funeral was on March 24, which was daffodil day and we decorated the church with daffodils.”

“Only then we realised the importance of the night nursing service. Your eyes are very much opened to it when you need to use it, and finding out that it’s all public funded and you’re relying on everyone to pool together.”

“Mum died at home. She was sick for three weeks and we had a night nurse for two or three nights. We had the night nurse Geraldine come in. [The illness] was hard on my sister because she was a nurse and she’d been in charge of all the medication, so having Geraldine come in made it easier for her.”

“Just to have someone there in the house, she could tell us if you want to go for a rest she’s OK for few hours. Because it’s very hard to be in the room the whole time; it’s exhausting for mum and it’s hard on us as well. It’s physically and mentally draining, those three. And then there’s the guilt that you feel when you are relieved that it’s over. But it’s just too hard to have to see someone die.”

Sylvia's night nurse Geraldine de Búrca from the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing has worked for the service for the last 13 years in the midland counties, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

“You remember each family,” Geraldine says. “They (the Coyle family) were a lovely, lovely family. I remember it in particular because it was snowing heavily when Alison’s mum died that night.”

“I’m in awe of how brave and caring families are. After what Alison went through she then got involved that June to do the mini marathon. It was a difficult few weeks for her and then was so generous to do that.”

“Sometimes families think they won’t be able to [bring a loved one who has a terminal illness home] but in my experience it works so well. The family is comfortable because they’re in their own home. Even if the family wants to be in their pyjamas all day, they can. It’s such a precious time, because no one knows how long they’ve got.”

“If it means turning on the music at 3am and having a sing song, we’ve had that as well.”

She added that one of the privileges of her job is making a difference to a family at such a heartbreaking time.

“I’ve had so many people saying ‘I just wish it was over’ because no one wants to spend their time struggling to breathe.”

“If I can go home and say I’ve made a difference to a family then I’m happy. Life is so precious, I see that. And you really do have to get up every day and enjoy what you.”

“So many people are not happy in their jobs and it’s just about the money. But it’s important to find out what it is you love.”

