'It will be terrible not to be able to see our grandchildren again' - Dubliners on possible Level 3 restrictions

It’s a perfect Indian summer morning in the Phoenix Park. Squint into the sunlight and cast a gaze over the lush parkland and all seems well with the world.

But appearances, as we all know, can be deceiving. Before long, you notice people scurrying by wearing face-coverings, eyes down on the ground; dog-walkers jumping out of the way to avoid joggers; the two-metre social distancing markings on the pathways. Suddenly you remember we’re in the ‘new normal’. The new abnormal, more like.

With more restrictions looming for Dublin ahead of a Cabinet meeting tomorrow to discuss moving the capital to Level 3, members of the public were enjoying the last of the dazzling sunshine as we face into a winter of uncertainty.

Highs levels of fear and frustration were palpable among those grappling to live their lives as the coronavirus continues to gain a grim foothold in the capital city - despite all our sacrifices and best efforts.

Yet, flying in the face of the online mutterings of revolution and social disobedience, on the ground, support for the Government remains strong.

Some blame the soaring case numbers on house parties and relaxed social gatherings, some on younger people congregating at night-time, while others think complacency has just set in as the death rate drops.

Read More

For some not living in Dublin, today was probably the last chance to see loved ones for a while, such as grandparents Mary and Willie Clancy from Waterford.

Up for a day trip to the zoo, they had “snuck in a visit” with their Dublin-based daughter Jane and grandson Jack Allen (22 months).

“I’m pretty concerned. Jack just started creche so we’re concerned about what he might catch in there but you just have to get on with things as well - you can’t think about it too much,” said Jane.

“As much as I do think it’s the right thing to do, it’s obviously not easy. If you’re from Dublin and your family are here, it’s maybe not as difficult for some. But I definitely find that when we’re told we can’t leave the county, that’s when…you feel a bit trapped and you really miss your family.”

She added: “I think it is for the best, I don’t want to see the hospitals overwhelmed. The flu season is coming so winter is going to be tough so whatever they have to do, they have to do.

“I think the cases were always going to go up after the schools and creches opened and people went back to work. It is going to go up, it’s about how do we manage it.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily complacency but it's about finding a balance between some small cases and things staying open.”

Her mother Mary Clancy said that while the increase in cases was partly down to house parties, she didn't think that was 100pc true.

“I think we’ve just become a bit complacent and, when you see all the cases going back up, it kick-starts you into taking all the precautions again,” she said.

“But we see it in Waterford where people have become very complacent and I think that’s what’s caused the rise. Waterford was very good and we had 12 cases the other day.

"This will probably be our last visit to Dublin for a while but of course you’d be concerned. Let’s face it, the restrictions are for our health so let’s just get our heads down and get on with it and hopefully it will pass soon enough.”

Dublin 15 locals Caoimhe Heagney (20) and Conor Duffy (20) reckoned that people had become too relaxed when it came to adhering to guidelines.

“Where we live in the west side of Dublin, there’s a lot of cases and there’s more every day so it’s worrying. You see a lot of people are getting tested. The restrictions were lifted very fast and even with the travel, most people are going abroad again, having their normal holidays like there’s no virus,” said Caoimhe.

“I’d say we have to go into Level 3 because Dublin’s the worst part of Ireland now.”

Expand Close Conor Duffy and Caoimhe Heagney, both 20 years old, who live in west Dublin (Picture by Johnny Brew) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conor Duffy and Caoimhe Heagney, both 20 years old, who live in west Dublin (Picture by Johnny Brew)

Conor said people were "very relaxed about their approach" and “it feels like we’re creeping back into a lockdown situation. It seems like everyone’s back to normal, even with the social distancing, you can see that.”

Steven Byrne, from Ballyfermot, out for the day with Rosie (3) and Oscar (1), said it was all "a bit worrying".

"The main concern at the minute is people don’t know where they are with the restrictions. We’re between Level 2 and Level 3. You can travel to Berlin but you can’t travel to Cork. Hopefully we’ll get more of an answer soon," he said.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of Dubliners’ anger, especially with the pubs not being open. But if the cases are rising, it’s an answer to slowing things down like they did in April. But how long is this going to go on for? I'm trying to stick to certain guidelines but not a lot of young people seem to care so that’s a bit worrying. But you can only do so much."

Read More

Fran and Marie O’Gorman, from Clonsilla, were out for the day with their grandchildren Seamí (4) and Liam (2) Moynihan, and had a more laid-back approach.

"I’m not really concerned,” said Fran. “There’s plenty of places to come and you just have to keep away from people and just keep among ourselves. We look after ourselves and if everybody else did that, I think we’d have a much easier time. I think they will have to bring in more restrictions as things are getting worse.”

Just back from a ‘staycation’ in Kerry after cancelling two holidays abroad, they said they were “just catching up” with the situation in Dublin.

“We’re coming into our 60s now so we’re keeping to ourselves and doing the best we can. That’s all we can do. The younger people are probably out and about, doing a little bit more than they should be, going in gangs together,” he said.

"Most people are doing what they’re meant to but there’s a lot that aren’t. It would be terrible not to be able to see the grandkids."

Navan Road residents Maureen and Brendan Sweeney said it was "more frustrating" than anything else.

Expand Close Brendan and Maureen Sweeney (Picture by Johnny Brew) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brendan and Maureen Sweeney (Picture by Johnny Brew)

“It is pretty concerning, the fact that we were locked down before and that didn’t seem to flatten the curve. It’s hard to believe that it’s been going on since early March and we’re not into September," said Brendan.

His wife Maureen said it "looks like we’re running backwards instead of maintaining the situation or moving forwards".

"The biggest worry is for older people. It’s very difficult to know how to flatten the curve this time. The virus seems to have just come back even more this time around," she said.

"My heart goes out to younger people between the university admissions and the Leaving Cert results, it’s so worrying and so frustrating for them. But from a health perspective, it's so worrying. We just want to get a vaccine and move on so hopefully the Oxford thing will work out."

Read More

Online Editors