‘It was wonderful for us to have him at home’ - Kathleen Watkins on Gay Byrne’s final days

Gay Byrne’s wife Kathleen Watkins has revealed how it brought her family joy to have the legendary broadcaster at home surrounded by family for his final days.

Speaking on The Late Late Show, Kathleen told Ryan about Gay's final days and how the family were able to spend time with him looking out at his favourite view.

"It was wonderful for us to have him at home for days and there was chat around the bed. We angled the bed toward the lighthouse which he loved," she said.

Kathleen thanked the “entire nation" who wrote letters, cards, notes and sent Mass Cards to her following Gay's passing.

"They are from the four corners of Ireland and beyond. We knew that Gay was popular and loved but we didn’t know how much but we do now," she said, later adding: "All during the three years he was so ill people would stop me on the street, men and women, saying tell him we love him.

“It was just so nice and so essentially Irish and warm and genuine and real and sincere. Everything about it was just beautiful."

Kathleen revealed that it was seven months before she could bring herself to watch the video of Gay’s funeral, commenting that she would not have been able.

“You go through different stages. I remember somebody saying to me only a few days after Gay died: ‘Do you miss Gay?’ It was an awful thing to say to somebody because really you don’t know somebody is really gone yet, you just don’t.

“I remember a woman whose son was killed in the Omagh bombing, I remember her talking about him and she was saying 'he is just gone, he’s gone' and the word 'gone' stuck in my mind. That is what happens. You don’t realise the person is gone yet," she said.

Kathleen spoke about the times when she misses Gay the most, "Just sitting there in his chair, just that, just his presence,” she said, adding “reading with his papers and his books.

“He was always up to his neck in books and interested, though, towards the end it was very difficult.”

The late Gay will be a part of this year's Late Late Toy Show after Kathleen Watkins offered one of his treasured Toy Show jumpers to Ryan Tubridy to raise money for homeless charities. She made the gift, having recently walked around Dublin city centre, seeing the homeless problem first-hand.

"It really was a shocker. I found the homeless everywhere, three and four people lying side by side, huddled together in doorways. It was really very distressing. We are living in our comfortable homes with our comfortable beds and there are people out there who are really in a very bad way, so, I am hoping that maybe the sweater will help," she said.

Initially left tongue-tied by the generous offer, Ryan promised that the treasured jumper would be used in a "meaningful way" to support the homeless.

Ms Watkins revealed that she had been hospitalised a number of times since her husband's death but she is feeling good now.

"I am feeling fine. I have my moments, I have had some moments in the last month but I am doing well only with the help of family and friends. They have been absolutely wonderful. I count my blessings all the time."

