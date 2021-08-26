| 20.1°C Dublin

‘It was my sister’s birthday, I thought I couldn’t possibly die today’ – sea swimmer recalls terrifying ordeal

Patricia Molloy was doing what she loves most, swimming in the Atlantic, when she found herself in trouble

Patricia Molloy with her children Nessa, Eimear and Fergus
Patricia Molloy Expand
Patricia Molloy with children at Dunmoran Beach

Patricia Molloy with her children Nessa, Eimear and Fergus

Patricia Molloy with her children Nessa, Eimear and Fergus

Patricia Molloy

Patricia Molloy

Patricia Molloy with children at Dunmoran Beach

Patricia Molloy with children at Dunmoran Beach

Patricia Molloy with her children Nessa, Eimear and Fergus

Patricia Molloy

“OH MY God, is this it? Am I actually not going to get out of this?”

They were the thoughts that crept back into my brain as I scanned the receding shore and noticed the fast-moving tide, inching its way towards the rocks, the seaweed and the currents.

