“OH MY God, is this it? Am I actually not going to get out of this?”

They were the thoughts that crept back into my brain as I scanned the receding shore and noticed the fast-moving tide, inching its way towards the rocks, the seaweed and the currents.

*****

Vitamin Sea, a documentary shown on RTÉ 1 on a cold, dark winter’s night early in 2019 inspired me to get back to swimming in the sea. Immediately after the programme aired I asked Padraig, my husband, would he join me for swims in the sea the following summer.

“No, I won’t, I’m not that daft,” was his reply. “Fine”, said I, “I’ll get others who will!”

True enough, at my regular 8am swim in Aura, Carrick-on-Shannon the next morning, I enthused, encouraged or rounded up what became the core group of our “sea swimmers”.

From mid-June on, three or four of us would head off in one of our cars to Dunmoran, the nearest beach to us, the sea-deprived, land-locked Roscommon residents. It was chilling and bracing and so wonderful to timidly walk into the Atlantic waves once or twice a week, to gingerly lower ourselves, lie out and swim in the cold but refreshing sea, each of us supporting and encouraging the others.

Every so often a new person would join us, and August 19, 2019 was one such evening.

Maeve, an 18-year-old daughter of Gerry, one of the long-standing regulars, came with us. They, together with Marie and myself, made up our group that evening.

On the way down, for the benefit of the newbie, I ran through our safety rules – only going out waist deep, swimming parallel to the shore, staying together, keeping away from the side of the beach known to have currents, and not staying in too long, usually only 10 to 15 minutes.

However, the Atlantic Ocean did not take any notice of my safety speech.

Maeve, the strongest swimmer, was swimming parallel to the shore, just outside me. I looked up from my front crawl after every 20-30 strokes to reassure myself all was well. It was, until after relaxing into the rhythm and believing Maeve was competently keeping to our rules, I may have forgotten to look up and check my position for a longer time and distance.

When I next looked up, I was surprised to see Maeve inside me and heading straight for the shore. I checked my depth and discovered I was out of my depth. Consciously, calmly, I also headed for the shore.

However, I soon realised, despite my best front-crawl strokes, that I was making no progress. I tried again, this time slightly at an angle to the shore. No good. I realised I was being pulled towards the side of the beach with the rocks, seaweed and currents.

Instinct told me to shout to Maeve for help, but as it was her first evening, and she was only 18, I didn’t want to alarm her. So, I tried again, for another 10 or so strokes. Despite my efforts, I made no progress.

I realised if I didn’t shout for help, Maeve would very soon be gone from earshot. I called to her to get help. She didn’t hear or understand me at first, so I called again, “Help”. I hoped she had heard me.

She soon reached the shore and I saw her speaking with her dad, Gerry. I waved at him, but sadly he waved back! He obviously didn’t know I felt I was in danger. I looked around for Marie, but couldn’t see her. OK, I reassured myself, they will soon realise I can’t get out and will get help.

The clouds turned greyer, the sea got rougher, the beach continued to recede, and I was being brought closer to the looming rocks.

To save energy and to prevent the waves splashing into my face, I flipped over onto my back, breathed deeply and commenced my positive self-talk.

“I love swimming in the sea and I love floating on my back and being gently rocked by the waves. Ok, it’s starting to rain now, but sure, I’m wet anyway, so that doesn’t matter. Aren’t those clouds so beautiful, so dramatic? Look at Ben Bulben, so stable and solid across the bay.”

To orientate myself, to see where I was, I would have to turn over onto my front. “Oh dear, I am further out from shore, but heading directly towards the rocks.”

A few frantic-looking people ran up the pier wielding an orange lifebuoy. They threw it out to sea in my direction, but it appeared to be a mile from me.

I tried again to swim, but the undercurrent prevented me progressing. To stymie negative thoughts, I flipped over again and reflected that as this was my sister Martina’s birthday, I couldn’t possibly die today – that would be so unfair to her, to be stealing the spotlight.

I started to reflect on my life as I bobbed up and down facing the sky, and praying I was not imminently facing my maker.

I acknowledged I had a good life, a full life. I had grasped many opportunities of travel and adventure, I had a good husband and three great adult children. I was blessed with close siblings and friends, I had great interests and hobbies and a good career.

I did not want it all to end. I rolled over again to see my location and was shocked to see I had moved closer to the rocks and that the crowd on the beach had increased and become more frantic.

Suddenly, a big wave crashed over me, and swept my goggles off my head. “Oh my God, is this it? Am I actually not going to get out of this?”

I never swim without goggles, so losing them nearly lost me. I quickly flipped over onto my back, took more deep breaths while trying to keep the water out of my mouth, and said silent prayers to God, my mother and other deceased relatives.

I tried to rub my legs together and my hands together to prevent them going numb. I knew that only a boat or a helicopter would get me out of that sea.

Over the sound of the waves and the occasional shouts from the shore, I thought I heard what could be a helicopter. I prayed and hoped and scanned the skies.

Thank God, it soon whirred into view. I resumed some backstrokes to try to make myself visible from the sky. However, it stalled a short distance away from me, and I feared it hadn’t seen me.

I did more frantic, high-armed backstrokes. Soon, it came closer and I could see the pilot and winchman. The door opened and my orange-clad saviour descended on his rope.

He reached out his gloved hand and I swam over to it. Never was I so thrilled to grasp another’s hand. He spoke reassuringly to me and helped me into my harness. Soon, I was ascending into the open door of the helicopter.

I was flopped on to the blue floor, and, despite not being particularly religious, I kept repeating “oh thank God, thank God”.

Darren, my rescuer of Rescue 118, quickly wrapped me in a blue blanket and took my temperature, which didn’t register as I was hypothermic. I was shivering uncontrollably, but felt absolutely wonderful.

Darren spoke kindly to me, smiling encouragingly. I gazed back into his kind, gorgeous sea-green eyes. He was concerned about my coldness and got the tinfoil blanket, which he draped around my shoulders. Then, he wrapped his two strong arms around me and firmly rubbed my arms in an attempt to warm me up. It had the desired effect in a most delightful way.

I relished the stunning views of the Sligo coastline as we flew from Dunmoran to the airport at Strandhill, nestled between the Ox Mountains and Knocknarea to the west and Ben Bulben and the Dartry hills to the north and east.

How beautiful Ireland is, how wonderful life is and how lucky and blessed I am to be able to live and appreciate it for more years to come.