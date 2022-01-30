It hadn't rained in Abu Dhabi for a year – until the Mayo Man arrived

On average, it rains for 247 days of the year in Mayo. It’s a considerable number, when you see that the same metric for Dublin is only 128 days. I’ve never been to Mayo when it hasn’t rained and, being married to a Mayo man, I’ve been many times.

It can be a beautiful, dry, crisp, winter day in Dublin but shortly after we pass the Enfield plaza heading westbound on the M4, the rain invariably starts. The Mayo Man will always smile and toss his head back and laugh at the predictability of rain “once you cross the Shannon”. It was almost endearing until I realised that actually — much like the curse that has prevented the GAA football team from winning an All-Ireland final since their victory in 1951 — I’m noticing a pattern of Mayo people bringing rain with them.

When we come back from Mayo, the rain follows us back from the sticks and precipitates all over our lives for hours or sometimes days, almost spiteful that we’ve left Connacht.

It’s not unusual to go for a year or more without rain in Abu Dhabi. In fact, there are articles from December 2021 stating it hadn’t rained for the entire year — and then the Mayo Man arrived.

We travelled to Abu Dhabi to visit family for New Year’s Eve. I crawled into Christmas last year. I was like a lame marathon runner who dragged themselves, panting, to the finish line. The year nearly broke me and so, once we touched down in the United Arab Emirates, I was desperate for some respite, some vitamin D, warmth in my bones and a simple reprieve. There’s an argument for travel being covered under health insurance — it really can be a salve on a wounded psyche.

Being in a warm place is like a box of chocolates. It doesn’t matter what you get, it’s all good. I wanted my environment to wrap me in warmth and ease, I wanted the sun to soothe the aches that had developed from months of tension. What did I get? The first rain in over a year, and a thunder-and-lightning display that put the New Year’s Eve fireworks to shame.

It was bizarre to watch the locals reacting to the rain. Over there, rain makes the news. They had their own male version of Teresa Mannion warning people of the dangers of the drizzle. From the balcony, I watched as the rain caused people to stop their cars in the middle of a three-lane road and get out to feel the water hit their skin. The rain made people take pictures of it. It made people stare into puddles with fascination and awe. It was actually quite refreshing — not the rain, the reaction to it.

I googled ‘how to keep rain from ruining a holiday’. The first result suggested mindfulness, and I closed my computer in frustration. Most of the things we had planned were indoor activities anyway, I reassured myself. I shuffled our schedule, putting the outdoor things to the end of the week. The next day, we were ambling around Warner Brothers World, having a ball. The rain cleared up and the typical desert climate returned. My mood elevated in sync with the sunrise that first day. But by the time the sun set, I realised the cloud bathing may have been a safer activity, and the inclement weather may have been a blessing in disguise.

You see, the Mayo Man is pale. Like, Michaelangelo’s David pale. The colour of the milk he extracted from the cows on the family farm pale. In truth, he’s like yoghurt and, like yoghurt, staying out of the sun is the safest place for him. His propensity towards porcelain, coupled with my desire to be a lizard on a rock on that first sunny day — making up for the time we had missed — ended in a rose-tinted disaster... Rose-tinted is my polite way of saying that the Mayo Man looked like he had fallen into the sun when we came in that evening.

Standing in front of him in the elevator back up to our room, I could feel the heat radiating off him, hitting my back. He reminded me of the storage heater in my college house. It would store up heat all day and then pump it out for the night in some magical science I don’t understand but obviously applies to sunburnt Mayo men. He decided a cold shower would un-bake him. The radiation seemed to calm, but his arms still looked like one of those Bassett’s Drumstick lollipops. A clean line between pink and white, changing the famous acronym SPF to Sunburnt Peeling Farmer.