It hadn't rained in Abu Dhabi for a year – until the Mayo Man arrived

Stefanie Preissner

Everywhere they go, Mayo people always bring the ‘crossing the Shannon’ weather with them

&quot;I watched as the rain caused people to stop their cars in the middle of a three-lane road and get out to feel the water hit their skin.&quot; Expand

On average, it rains for 247 days of the year in Mayo. It’s a considerable number, when you see that the same metric for Dublin is only 128 days. I’ve never been to Mayo when it hasn’t rained and, being married to a Mayo man, I’ve been many times.

It can be a beautiful, dry, crisp, winter day in Dublin but shortly after we pass the Enfield plaza heading westbound on the M4, the rain invariably starts. The Mayo Man will always smile and toss his head back and laugh at the predictability of rain “once you cross the Shannon”. It was almost endearing until I realised that actually — much like the curse that has prevented the GAA football team from winning an All-Ireland final since their victory in 1951 — I’m noticing a pattern of Mayo people bringing rain with them.

