An Irish woman is selling her engagement and wedding rings after she realised she was duped by her husband into marrying him for a visa.

An Irish woman is selling her engagement and wedding rings after she realised she was duped by her husband into marrying him for a visa.

'It can happen to anyone' - Irish woman duped by her husband is selling her wedding and engagement rings

The woman, who has advertised her rings worth €5,000 on Done Deal, told RTE reporter Brian O’Connell how she hasn’t worn the rings in nearly a year.

She herself had borne most of the cost of the rings.

“The engagement ring is a solitaire ring and it has encrusted diamonds. The wedding ring would have the same type of encrusting.”

“They have been in [the box] since last September. Do you want to know why they’re in there?”

“They went on my finger in December 2015 and came off in 2017.”

“I married a non-EU national in Beirut in Lebanon. We had known each other a year and a half at that stage.”

“I had considered briefly the motivations as to why he would ask me so quickly… I would have thought he loved me.”

But believing she had met “the one”, the Irish woman married him. They were happy together until the man’s spousal visa for Ireland was refused.

“After the Christmas period, I set out applying for his visa to come to Ireland, it’s a spousal visa. €4,000 is what it cost.”

“His visa was refused in Aug 2017. The day after I told him, he was getting married to someone else.”

Legally, the woman’s husband can be married to four women, so she hasn’t been able to get a divorce.

Looking back, she describes herself as naïve. She fought to save their married once it appeared that he was marrying another woman.

“For a while I was kind of bargaining with him. It’s OK you can remain married to someone else, and you can remain married to me as well.”

“Such was my desperation to be with him,” she explained.

But she added: “It was an enormous shock, I couldn’t talk about it to be honest because of the shame.”

“I think it can happen to anyone.”

The woman, who has all the correct certifications and proofs of purchase, said she hopes the rings will make another couple happy.

“They’re not mine anymore. I hope they go on someone’s fingers that will have many years of a happy marriage”

Online Editors