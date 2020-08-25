Isolation nation: What astronauts and Antarctic explorers can teach us about living with lockdown loneliness

WHEN I asked my friend Oisin what he would do if he was the last man on earth, he replied: “Move in to Áras an Uachtaráin.”

“I’d have a look around Daniel and Majella’s house too,” he continued. I nodded, knowing that the decor choices of the nation’s sweetheart would be too much for me to resist too.

It was one of those slow summer's evenings last August and we had spent the day slumped on the couch watching The Last Man on Earth, a show about a man who faced the same dilemma after a deadly virus wiped out the human race.

I talked about how, if I woke up to find myself a sole survivor, the introvert in me would embrace the solitude. The piercing sound of my alarm going off just before 6am, the rush to jump on an overcrowded bus, traffic jams, slow walkers clogging up the footpaths - all of it would disappear and I would be inescapably alone.

After all, that is how I almost found myself this summer. The pandemic had not quite wiped out civilisation, but once stay-at-home orders were put in place the country fell lifeless. I missed my friends and family and had developed a costly online shopping habit to distract myself from being without them (I am now the proud owner of a hot-pink ukulele that I can't play and a tower of books I’ll probably never read).

But overall, I coped - as predicted - relatively well in isolation.

A survey carried out by researchers at Maynooth University and Trinity College Dublin found that for 41pc of Irish adults, lockdown proved to be a much more difficult experience. What’s more, almost half of participants said they felt lonely and were, therefore, more likely to experience mental health-related problems.

With this, I questioned what it is that makes some people more resilient to the isolation many of us endured over lockdown, and why for some, being alone soon turned into being lonely.

Alex Kumar, a British doctor who has been on expeditions to more than 90 countries, working in jungles, high-altitude mountains, and polar and desert environments, has some rich insights on this.

In 2012, Dr Kumar and 12 others travelled to the Concordia Research Station in Antarctica as part of a research mission for the European Space Agency (ESA). There, they spent almost a year examining what physical and psychological problems could arise from being in one of the most isolated and remote environments on Earth in preparation for human travel to Mars.

“Isolation makes you realise quickly what you like and don't like about yourself. When you spend enough time in your own skin, you can quickly become aware of what your positives are, what your negatives are,” says Dr Kumar.

“With Antarctica, we got little to no training. About 10pc of people who go down there will have serious psychiatric issues,” he says, “But the question is, what came first, the chicken or the egg? Did they already have those issues or did being put in a foreign, alien, severe environment bring that out?

“The difficulty with lockdown is suddenly the government just says, 'There's a pandemic, we're closing down the country, stay at home.’ People who have no preparation at all, who don't even know what coronavirus is, don't even know what a pandemic is; they suddenly just fall apart.”

Like Dr Kumar, former Canadian Space Agency astronaut Dr Robert Thirsk has spent an extraordinary amount of time in isolation. Between two space flight expeditions in 1996 and 2009, he has spent nearly 205 days above the Earth. The skills he developed to help maintain health and wellbeing while in orbit are something he says has helped him withstand life in lockdown.

“A lot of the repercussions of the Covid isolation, I think, are similar to what you see in space, and something we can all learn from,” Thirsk says.

“When we were locked down here on Earth, we have less contact with the outside world, we can expect reduced comforts of living and these kinds of stressors can result in similar things that we see in space amongst crew,” he says, adding that personal problems, lethargy, mood changes and clashes between different personality types are some of the contention points that crew members can experience in orbit, like family members confined to the same space for an extended period of time.

“I used the opportunity during Covid lockdown to exercise some of the skills that I've learned as an astronaut. I practised doing my share of communal tasks at home. Every member of a crew contributes to the collective quality of life, so all astronauts need to do our share of the housekeeping and the communal tasks. One of the unglamorous tasks that we do periodically aboard the space station is to remove a full waste container from the station toilet and replace it with an empty one.

“It has a surprisingly positive effect on the morale of the crew, so everyone has to make sure that they do their share of the communal tasks. If you don't do it, it will be noticed. It's the same as at home during lockdown. We have to put our egos aside and take care of housekeeping duties at home - taking the garbage out for collection and doing some of the less glamorous tasks.”

As prepared as Dr Thirsk was, he still longed for his family and - like many of us during lockdown - he relied on phone and video calls to make being apart that bit less painful.

“That is not as good as being physically there with family members and hugging people. I missed birthday and anniversary celebrations during my six months in space. The same is true for lockdown.”

Dr Philip Hyland, a psychologist specialising in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), says people will soon overcome the wave of loneliness lockdown left in its wake.

“I think one of the best things that psychology has told us about human beings is that we're incredibly resilient and we're incredibly adaptive,” he says. “I think most people expected this pandemic to have a really bad effect on people's mental health, but what we know from other major events is that human beings react very well to these kinds of things.

“I think as the world changes, as we go back to normal and back to the office, back to travelling; all these things people will adapt to again just fine.”

Online Editors