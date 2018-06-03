Is Kardashian culture causing more people to question their gender identity? Leading Irish doctor thinks so

The 'Kardashian culture' is causing more young people to question their gender identity, according to one of Ireland's most respected doctors.

Professor Donal O'Shea previously worked for a national service for gender reassignment in the UK before he was appointed as the HSE's clinical lead for obesity.

He told the Irish Mail on Sunday that he is seeing a rise of "gender-confused" teenagers, which is different to "true gender dysphoria". Bruce Jenner's transitioning to Caitlyn Jenner in recent years is one recent high-profile sex change which may be influencing young people, he said.

"There is a definite increase internationally in children presenting with gender dysphoria, gender confusion and gender fluidity." "Like any condition, we don't fully understand why it is on the rise. But it is very definitely on the rise and recognition and visibility is certainly a part of it."

"Now it's much more visible and with visibility comes acceptability. The Kardashian cuture, where it's out there to be seen, is having an impact on people who are gender-confused or gender-fluid, and individuals are more likely to explore that side of their personality." "But as with many things in popular culture, it's a classic double-edged sword."

"The increased visibility is positive for those who have true gender dysphoria, but it's potentially harmful for the gender-confused individual who might end up going down a road that is not appropriate for them and one that they are very unhappy on."

