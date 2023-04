‘Irish women made up 86pc of the prison population in New York in 1862 – they actually outnumbered Irish men’

As the co-author of Bad Bridget, historian Dr Leanne McCormick from Co Armagh uncovered the untold stories of Irish emigrant women who were regularly imprisoned in the US and Canada

Historian Dr Leanne McCormick will be appearing at Cúirt, Galway’s International Festival of Literature

Dr Leanne McCormick Tue 4 Apr 2023 at 03:30