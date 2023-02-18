| 10.5°C Dublin

Irish war photographer on working in Ukraine: ‘There are shells landing every few seconds, it’s the most dangerous place on Earth’

Last year, Irish photojournalist Clodagh Kilcoyne volunteered for the most dangerous assignment of her career, travelling to Ukraine to document the war for Reuters. Ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, she reflects on the misery and destruction she witnessed, talks about losing colleagues in the field and shares moments of hope she encountered

Photojournalist Clodagh Kilcoyne. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
An apartment block destroyed by a Russian missile strike. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
Emergency personnel work at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
Emergency personnel evacuate a woman at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
Clodagh Kilcoyne&rsquo;s photo of Kateryna Zelenska being pulled out of the rubble in Dnipro, which appeared on the front page of The New York Times. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
Soldiers from Carpathian Sich international battalion conduct manoeuvres near the front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near Kreminna, Ukraine, January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REFILE - CORRECTING LOCATION Expand
General view of the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Expand
Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
Ukrainian members of the military fire an anti-aircraft weapon, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the frontline city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Expand
Ukrainian soldiers watch President Volodymyr Zelensky&rsquo;s New Year&rsquo;s Eve address to the nation. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
Ukrainian soldiers share a toast to celebrate New Years Eve, in a military rest house, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in region of Donetsk, Ukraine, December 31, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
A Ukrainian serviceman beside a decorated tree on Christmas Eve in Bakhmut. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
Women volunteering in a charity organisation peel carrots and potatoes in Izium. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
A Ukrainian soldier walks under a washing line during intense shelling on the front line in Bakhmut. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire a round on the frontline from a T80 tank that was captured from Russians during a battle in Trostyanets in March, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Expand
A soldier from the Carpathian Sich international battalion fires an RPG. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
A doctor from the Ukrainian Army attends to a wounded serviceman at a field medical clinic. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
Ukrainian soldiers sit atop a self-propelled cannon on the battlefield. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
Clodagh Kilcoyne working in Ukraine Expand

Photojournalist Clodagh Kilcoyne. Picture: Frank McGrath

Katie Byrne Email

Nothing can prepare you for the deafening sound of a war zone, photojournalist Clodagh Kilcoyne tells me a few days after returning from an assignment in Ukraine. The ear-piercing air-raid sirens, the swoosh of rockets piercing the air, the steady rumble of tanks — “That’s something sensory you can only experience once you are there,” she says.

The shelling is incredibly loud,” she adds. “It actually shakes your physical body. Your whole body feels it. It goes through you. When that is raining down non-stop, it is reverberating literally inside you.”

