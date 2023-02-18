Irish war photographer on working in Ukraine: ‘There are shells landing every few seconds, it’s the most dangerous place on Earth’

Nothing can prepare you for the deafening sound of a war zone, photojournalist Clodagh Kilcoyne tells me a few days after returning from an assignment in Ukraine. The ear-piercing air-raid sirens, the swoosh of rockets piercing the air, the steady rumble of tanks — “That’s something sensory you can only experience once you are there,” she says.

“The shelling is incredibly loud,” she adds. “It actually shakes your physical body. Your whole body feels it. It goes through you. When that is raining down non-stop, it is reverberating literally inside you.”

Kilcoyne, who was born in Dublin, was based in Ukraine for two months, working on behalf of Reuters. A photojournalist for the past 10 years, she has taken on many dangerous assignments. But this was her first time in an active war zone.

“I covered the influx of refugees that were going over the border from Ukraine to Romania in 2022,” she tells me. “[Reuters] sent me over for a three-week assignment, so I flew into Bucharest and covered the region around Siret. The look on the people’s faces when they’re coming over is something you’ll never… it’s just etched into your brain forever.

“It was all women and children coming over because, obviously, at that time, men couldn’t leave. Their faces when they arrived at the border were just so tense; they were in a really stressed emotional state. When they cross that threshold, most of them just burst into tears.

“And you think, ‘What are they leaving behind? What have they seen?’ You’re telling part of the story but you want to tell the whole story. Every day I was there, I really wanted to cross the border myself.”

By the time she came back to Ireland, Kilcoyne knew she wanted to go “the whole way in”. “You put your hand up and say I’d like to go, because it’s a very dangerous assignment. It’s not something you’d be sent on, obviously, without you being willing to go.”

Did she discuss it with family members first? “Yes, I did. They were very worried, but I said to them it wasn’t something I was thinking about lightly. I knew it was going to be dangerous, but it’s the reason I got into this job, to help document and witness this type of thing. They would rather that I not go and do these things but they understood it was something that was very important to me.

“And I don’t think it came as a major shock to them — working as a photojournalist, I’ve covered a lot of different stories, and this war in Ukraine is one of the biggest global stories. I suppose it was a little bit shocking at the start, but they had time to get their heads around me going. I’ve been in some dangerous situations before so they know there are possibilities that might come up. It’s a tricky conversation but, at the end of the day, that’s what we do.”

Once the assignment was confirmed, Kilcoyne chatted to colleagues about what she needed to pack. “There is a list of stuff you’re supposed to bring for a hostile environment… so you lay all that out the night before, or even a few days in advance, and make sure you’ve checked everything off your list. It’s all essential stuff — your camera, backpack and one pull-along bag. You need your arms free at each location you’re going to so you don’t want to be hauling stuff over terrain like mud and rocks.”

In mid-October, Kilcoyne arrived in Ukraine for the first of two assignments. She met up with Reuters colleagues in the Kyiv bureau before travelling around the country, sleeping in what she calls “ghost hotels” along the way. Reporters and photographers tend to stick to their own “little bubble”, she tells me, but she came across a few freewheelers, too. “There was a guy that we kept seeing around. He drove over on his own motorbike and he was going around himself without any security or fixers or advisers or anything like that. You need to get military accreditation before you enter any of those zones so he was obviously backed by somebody to go there.”

With Reuters, a typical staff photojournalist rotation in Ukraine lasts three to four weeks. Kilcoyne was positioned there for just over three weeks on her first assignment and just over a month on her second one.

Were there any particularly close calls? “There is danger all around you,” she says, before recalling a risky assignment in the city of Bakhmut. “There are shells landing every few seconds — it’s one of the most dangerous places on planet Earth. You go there and you spend a limited amount of time because you don’t want to push your luck… Not that we had gone past it, but it’s your odds. The longer you spend somewhere, the more exposed and at risk you are.

“I was working with my TV colleague and we were interviewing

someone on the town square, which is normally where they hand out aid. That day it was empty because it was Orthodox Christmas and, the next thing, several shells landed on the square pretty close to us. That was a really close call.”

There was another potentially perilous situation when she was positioned in the south of Soledar to photograph German Panzer tanks firing. “When they fire like that, there is usually return, and there was return landing pretty close to us. The soldiers in that battalion rushed us into an underground bunker. Then they told us they had to get us out because it just wasn’t safe.

“If a missile has struck, you go undercover,” she explains. “You don’t want to be the collateral. When an air-raid siren goes off, you go into a bunker until the danger has passed, and it’s only afterwards, when the danger has passed and the siren goes off, that you come out. I suppose [air-raid sirens] are designed to keep you alive and on your toes.

“You become very familiar with the sounds of different incomings and outgoings,” she continues, “and it is strange how familiar that becomes. And then, when you do leave the field, you almost start to miss it in a weird way.”

According to the International Federation of Journalists, 12 journalists and other media workers were killed in Ukraine in 2022. In June 2022, two Reuters journalists were wounded and their driver killed when the vehicle they were in came under fire. How does Kilcoyne feel when she hears news of this nature?

“Any time you hear of journalists being killed at work, it really strikes a chord,” she says. “It kind of pulls at the heartstrings because you know they’re doing their job. It’s frightening as well because you know that could be you some day. It’s upsetting because they’re colleagues. Even the ones you haven’t met, they’re still colleagues. They’re still brothers and sisters.

“We’re all doing a shared thing. We’re all trying to document a story and, you know, you do put a lot on the line for your work, but you never put your life on the line. You never think it’s going to cost you that. When you see a colleague fall like that, it’s very hard to process. It’s hard to think that they’re not going to be doing that anymore… It’s hard to think about as well because it could be you next.”

Kilcoyne says the importance of documenting the story is worth the risk. But still, the threat of injury or death is very real when working in a hostile environment. How does she rationalise the idea of risking her life?

“You’re very aware of it any time you’re out on your assignments,” she says. “How do I rationalise it? First off, when you’re over there, you can’t let the fear overtake you. It’s a safety mechanism, I think, that you have to keep control of your emotions and not let fear rule your thoughts.

“You take all the precautions and safety measures you can and take all the advice you can. You’re working with a team of security and they’re looking after you as best they can. And with all that in mind, if a rocket falls, it falls where it falls. It’s not because you’ve done something silly or made a mistake or anything like that. It will be what will be, I guess. You do your best to stay out of danger and that’s as much as you can do. But there is danger everywhere and you mitigate it as best you can. And you don’t let the fear take over. And then you do your job.“

Kilcoyne says she witnessed an “overwhelming amount of misery and destruction” in Ukraine. In mid-January, she was in Dnipro after a Russian missile strike destroyed a nine-storey apartment block. She was preparing to travel home to Ireland when she got the news but the story was too important. Instead, she travelled through the night from Kyiv to get there.

“It was a scene of utter devastation,” she recalls, “and when we arrived, they were obviously still searching for survivors. They were pulling dead bodies out of the rubble all night and even into the next day. But the smoke kept covering up the rescue efforts.

“And you know, as time goes on, the hope of finding people alive, especially in those sub-zero temperatures, is very slim. You’re hearing the call out for people stuck in the rubble. You hear people calling and banging from under the rubble when the machinery is turned off, and then the banging gradually fades as the night goes on. It’s just a very sad experience for any human to see or listen to that.”

It was one of the “grimmest scenes” she has ever witnessed, she says. Yet, amid the chaos and devastation, there was a glimmer of hope. “On the second day, we really didn’t think there would be any more survivors, but word got down to the ground that there was a woman stuck in the fourth floor between some rubble.

“You hear there is someone alive but you don’t know what state they’re in and how long more they might survive. They could be just teetering on the edge, but, after a few hours, they eventually pulled her out. And it just really lifted everyone and gave them hope. Her sister said afterwards that she was deaf and she couldn’t call out for help. So when you hear that, it’s very emotional. Because the poor woman could have been very easily missed.”

Kilcoyne’s photo of Kateryna Zelenska being pulled out of the rubble appeared on the front page of The New York Times the following day. She had documented a moment of hope but she was deeply affected by what she witnessed that day and, like many reporters at the scene, she found herself welling up. “When a tear comes out, you know you’re human,” she tells me. “Aside from being a journalist, it’s still a shocking scene. And it still cuts into your core. More details then emerged that her husband and one-year-old child were unfortunately dead just yards away from her. Hope comes with devastation quite frequently there.”

Kilcoyne was in Ukraine to bear witness, but one wonders if she ever faces moral dilemmas in her line of work. Is there ever a tussle between helping and documenting? “I suppose it depends on the situation you’re in,” she says. “That Dnipro missile attack, everyone who is at that scene has a job to do, and if you put down your camera and start interfering, you’re causing problems for somebody else.

“There is a very streamlined personnel who are there to deal with that situation and I’m not a trained emergency-service worker, so you’d probably put yourself in danger and then need to be helped yourself. And aside from that, you’re not allowed to pass the cordons as well.

“But then there are situations like Bakhmut when they are handing out humanitarian aid. You do put your cameras down and start handing out bread and helping people bag up their aid. You’re not always thinking through a lens. You see people for what they are. They’re human, they’re your fellow man and they need help. So you help without becoming a nuisance yourself.”

Kilcoyne is currently in a town near the Syrian border, covering the aftermath of the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake. She spent the previous few weeks with family in the West of Ireland, resting and recovering after her Ukraine assignment.

“It takes two days to leave Ukraine,” she explains. “It’s a day’s drive to Kyiv and a day’s drive from Kyiv to the border. So you’re not leaving in a hurry and you have time to process on your journey out.

“But it’s important for anyone to take a few weeks off after an assignment like that because there is a lot that your brain has just processed. So it’s just a little slowdown process. You readjust to normality because you still have the same life as before. You also don’t know what stories you’ll be on next, so you need to be ready and rested and have your head in a good place. So, for all those reasons, it’s important to take some time to just connect with familiarity again.”

Her wind-down process is fairly simple: “I go for walks, I watch television, I meet friends. I might get a massage and paint my nails. Basically going back into life as before except the day is free to do whatever you want.” Should she need to talk to someone about what she experienced, there is “plenty of support available”. “But touch wood now, thankfully I’m fine.”

What about her long-term plans? Can she see herself doing this type of work forever? “I think so,” she says, “until my body gives out, I guess… It is tough work but you try to stay fit to be able to cope with it. As long as my body lets me, I will keep doing it.

“Photographers are a funny bunch,” she adds. “We do this for various reasons. It’s hard to know everybody’s particular reason. But it’s the story that compels me — the stories that need to be told.”