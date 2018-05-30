Irish university's campus will go entirely smoke-free and vape-free from Friday

University of Limerick's entire campus is to be designated smoke and vape free from Friday.

The university had introduced extensive no smoking/vaping zones throughout the campus last September.

But this Friday June 1, all UL campuses will be designated entirely smoke and vape free. UL President, Professor Desmond Fitzgerald, said "This is a major step towards a healthier campus. I hope it will help those who want to quit smoking and also help prevent incoming students from taking up the habit."

"As a former smoker, I know how addictive nicotine is and how tough it is to stop smoking. I’m sure current smokers will struggle with this, but I also know that they do not want to see others start and that their sacrifice will save lives." He told the UL community: "Your support for this initiative will ensure a healthier campus for all of the UL community and for our visitors."

He said UL's student health centre will provide supports to students who wish to cease smoking/vaping and refer as appropriate to the relevant HSE primary care smoking cessation provider. The HR department will direct UL staff who wish to cease smoking/vaping to the appropriate primary health care HSE smoking cessation programmes, he said.

"University of Limerick aims to create a healthier, smoke free and vape free environment for its employees, students, contractors and visitors." "Vaping includes the use of electronic cigarettes, electronic cigars, electronic pipes or other such electronic delivery systems intended to simulate smoking, whether they deliver a nicotine dose or not," Prof Fitzgerald said.

Online Editors