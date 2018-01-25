Irish singer Una Healy’s oldest daughter recovering in hospital after a 'freak accident'
Irish singer Una Healy’s oldest daughter was recovering yesterday in hospital after a “freak accident”.
The singer shared a photo on Instagram of Aoife Belle wearing a cast at Northampton General Hospital.
“Our brave little trooper Aoife Belle,” Una said.
“She suffered an unfortunate freak accident where she tripped and chipped a bone in her elbow that ended up requiring surgery.”
The singer paid tribute to the “fantastic care staff” at the NHS hospitals.
“Thank you so much to all the fantastic care staff at Northampton General Hospital and Children’s A&E. We greatly appreciate your kindness and care. Thank you #NHS."
Una has two children with her husband Ben Foden - Aoife Belle and Tadhg John.
The Tipperary singer previously said two is the perfect number for them.
"I'm done now. I really don't want any more. If I see a baby I'm like, 'No definitely not,'" she said.
"It's tough and really hard work. I'm just so happy with two. I don't want to say if another one came along that it would be an accident. It would obviously be a blessing.
"If it's meant to be, it's meant to be. But if I could plan it right now, then no more babies."
