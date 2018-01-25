Irish singer Una Healy’s oldest daughter recovering in hospital after a 'freak accident'

“She suffered an unfortunate freak accident where she tripped and chipped a bone in her elbow that ended up requiring surgery.”

“Thank you so much to all the fantastic care staff at Northampton General Hospital and Children’s A&E. We greatly appreciate your kindness and care. Thank you #NHS."

The Tipperary singer previously said two is the perfect number for them.

"I'm done now. I really don't want any more. If I see a baby I'm like, 'No definitely not,'" she said.

"It's tough and really hard work. I'm just so happy with two. I don't want to say if another one came along that it would be an accident. It would obviously be a blessing.