Irish renters share the horror of living in damp accommodation for a new exhibition highlighting the housing crisis

An artist is documenting the dampest, darkest rented homes in Ireland. Avril Corroon’s exhibition Got Damp, which is now open at the Project Arts Centre in Dublin, is a statement about the little things that a housing crisis makes people sweep under the rug.

To the artist, the damp is material: “This is material evidence of a housing crisis. It’s more evidence of what living conditions are like for most people. It has a lot of political and imagined potential. I’m hoping it can tell stories of how we are living today,” said Corroon.

With the support of Community Action Tenants Union (CATU) and commissioned by the London-based Thamesmead Arts and Culture Office (TACO!), Corroon asked people from 30 households in Dublin, Kildare and Wexford to share their stories. Each respondent received energy efficient dehumidifiers that have been collecting water for the past 4-5 months.

“We’ve been collecting 25-litre jerry cans of damp from these houses, milkman-style. After our final collection at the end of this week, we will have 1,000 litres of damp,” said Corroon.

Artist Avril Corroon wanted to explore the housing crisis from a different perspective Photo: Acme Archives

Artist Avril Corroon wanted to explore the housing crisis from a different perspective Photo: Acme Archives

“This is evidence of an invisible part of the housing crisis which is just people being afraid to ask our landlord to fix something because we’re just grateful that we get to pay a reasonable rent. You don’t want to raise your head and stick out because you don’t want to remind them that you’re there. It’s easier to just keep our heads down and survive,” she says.

Julian Bernard (whose pronouns are they/them) moved from the US to Dublin 12 years ago. They survived two cases of Covid and two months ago, they started to get recurring strep throat. Now they believe that one of the reasons could have been the mould growing in their room.

“I was getting sick a lot and it actually progressed to become scarlet fever. I was on antibiotics three times in the month. I don’t think the fever was directly the result of mould, but it made it worse because I had compromised immunity,” said Bernard.

“I think it’s from being constantly sick. There was something in my environment that was keeping me from fully recovering. I had Covid and strep, all at the same time. I had so many infections in my body, I was getting cuts and scrapes and even blisters, they were all getting infected and not closing up,” they said.

Julian Bernard noticed that they got sick more often and had reduced immunity

Julian Bernard noticed that they got sick more often and had reduced immunity

As someone who works from home, Julian was in their bedroom for at least 16 hours a day.

“I’ve always had this hole in my wall next to my desk. It’s a small hole, it looks like some of the plaster came undone and the landlord just painted over it and never replastered. The hole goes through to the stone underneath.

"So if the stone is moist at all, the moisture leaks out. What I didn’t know was that all this moisture had led to mould growing in the room and it had been expanding,” said Bernard.

At first, the mould grew so slowly that it took Bernard a long time to notice it. It was only after they adopted a cat and kept the windows shut that it started to grow more noticeable.

“It was an inch thick and maybe a foot long. But by the time I realised what was happening, it was four or five inches on each side of the crack in the wall and maybe two-feet long. I got rid of it myself. I haven’t been sick since, so I’m counting that as a win,” they said.

The hole in Julian Bernard's home

The hole in Julian Bernard's home

“I’ve been to some houses that have rising damp and huge condensation problems and ventilation that is built with no proper consideration as to where the damp is going. There are a lot of hodge-podge quick fixes that don’t actually fix the problem – like the landlord getting their friend in to do a job,” said Corroon.

Sam Ford, who also lives in Dublin, complained to his landlord about not being able to keep his window open. The landlord’s attempt to fix it ended up worsening the problem.

“My landlord was up a ladder. He fell off and ended up breaking my window. Now the cold gets in. It's the classic Dublin thing of if you have a good deal, you put up with all kinds of nonsense. There’s a lot of condensation and mould on the window sill,” said Ford.

“There was a tremendous amount of water I could transfer into the jerry can for the project. And it just felt strange to know that I had been living with that the whole time.”

Sam Ford's window broke when his landlord attempted to fix it

Sam Ford's window broke when his landlord attempted to fix it

At Emma Keane’s Dublin home, she has a towel collecting the water that drips through their windowsill. The wood and the paint around it has started to chip away.

“We're really happy here. But my partner has asthma and although I don't have any long-term health conditions, if there is any kind of long virus going around, I will catch it – whether it's Covid, bronchitis or whatever. My lungs have gotten quite bad,” said Keane.

“As soon as we moved in, I realised that there was no ventilation in our bedroom. Our room is at the front of the house. Our landlord thought it was a good idea to nail the window shut, I've tried to open it but it’s an old sash cord-type window and I’ve had no luck. We’re exasperated that we can’t even crack open a window.”

An animated visual by David Balfe used in Corroon's project

An animated visual by David Balfe used in Corroon's project

There's no airflow into the bedroom. When the months start to get colder, things get worse – in addition to the bad air quality, Keane and her partner struggle with managing damp, mould and collecting dust.

“Our landlord boasted to us that the amount she paid years ago to buy this house is the same that we now pay her each year,” said Keane.

“I have had so many house shares, this is the first time I've had my own place with a partner. No matter how difficult it gets, we get a lot of joy out of that. I know that I'll never own my own property, I'll never qualify for mortgage. I'll always be a tenant and I’m proud of it. This is as good as it'll get for me.”

The 1,000 litres of damp Corroon collected has been poured into a hydro sculpture at the exhibition. She hopes visitors can see the decay it represents.

“There is some poetry to this damp,” said Corroon. “It is testimony and evidence of what it’s like to be a person living in a city struggling to house its people.”

The Got Damp exhibition will run until June 10 at the Project Arts Centre in Dublin