Irish Olympian Chloe Watkins: ‘You miss 100pc of the shots you don’t take. So go for it all the time’

Chloe Watkins of Ireland in action against Carlota Petchame of Spain during the Women's EuroHockey Championships Pool A match between Ireland and Spain at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen/Sportsfile

Chloe Watkins of Ireland during the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier match between Ireland and Canada at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Chloe Watkins (29) is a World Cup silver medallist hockey player and on the first ever Irish Women’s hockey team to qualify for the Olympic Games. Hailing from Killiney, she is also training to be a chartered accountant.

How does it feel to be competing in the Tokyo Olympics 2021?

We’ve been chasing this for so long. We’ve put so much work in and we’re ready to go. It’s exciting to see the Olympic rings on the pitch. It’s about trying to stay calm and focus on each game as it comes.

What are the Covid restrictions for the Olympics?

We’re all fully vaccinated. You have to wear masks everywhere. In the main food hall there are temperature checks, hand-sanitiser stations, and you have to wear plastic gloves. There are plastic screens up, so you’re in a booth along massive tables. Everybody seems to be abiding by the rules. It’s flowing quite nicely.

Does the Irish Women’s hockey team have extra protocols?

We’re in pods, because as 18 players it’s quite a lot. There’s a lot of mask wearing, social distancing, eating with your roommate and staying separate to the players you’re not rooming with. This is unusual for us because we’re used to being close as a squad.

Is it true that in the Olympic Games village you all have single cardboard beds to deter athletes from having sex?

We all have single cardboard beds. They are comfortable and sturdy. But it’s more to do with the environmentally friendly side of things, and space. Somebody came up with the ‘no sex’ rumour, and it seems to have run amok in the media.

What’s it like in Japan?

This is my first time in Japan. Now that we’re in Tokyo, we’re commuting to our pitch and going through the city. It’s so high-rise and vast. It’d be amazing to explore it, but we’re not allowed. It’s very hot and humid.

How have the Japanese people welcomed you?

The warm welcome from the Japanese people has been overwhelming. Our holding camp in the north of Japan was in a very rural area. The people of the town put on barbecues and local shows with cultural dances.

What will it be like with no spectators?

It’s disappointing not having my family here – and towards the end of a game, when energy is low, the Irish supporters are always the loudest in the stadium. We’ll miss them, but you just have to get on with it.

Olympic moments that inspired you down through the years?

I remember watching Sonia O’Sullivan on TV. She was one of the first Irish athletes I saw achieving on a world stage.

What were you like growing up in Killiney?

I was quite independent and I loved sports. I loved the challenge of competing against someone else.

Best advice you were given?

You miss 100pc of the shots you don’t take. So go for it all the time.

Best advice you give?

Make sure you’re having fun. The minute I stop having fun, it’s not going to work.

Choose three words to describe you best?

Laid–back, competitive, determined.

What drives you?

Right now, my focus and energy is on hockey. I just want to be the best that I can be, and achieve all I can. It’ll be interesting to see what I’m like when I’m finished playing. I’m still very driven towards gaining my qualifications to be a chartered accountant.

Do you feel like a trailblazer for Irish girls?

We’ve made a bit of Irish history by qualifying and we want to do the best we can. For young Irish girls sitting at home, we want to show them that they can follow in our footsteps and play on the best stage in the world.

Did you get a good draw?

We’re playing teams that we’re familiar with, so that’s good.

What are you reading?

Shoe Dog by Phil Knight. It’s about the co-founder of Nike.

What are you listening to?

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s podcast is hilarious. Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’.

What are you watching?

Love Island.

What do you do for laughs?

Hang out with the girls. When we spend time together as a group, that’s all the laughs we need.

Ireland vs The Netherlands tomorrow at 2am. Watch it on RTÉ2 or at olympics.com