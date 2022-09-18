Irish landlords have lost their marbles. What young girl could afford to pay €2,200 a month in rent?

Ciao Biddy,

I have found your cookbook online. Bellissimo. Now I know you like Italian food, I am sending you a little present.”

Matteo

This was the note I received inside a divine little hamper that was delivered to the half-door. I can’t tell you how touched I was. What a thoughtful gesture. Let me tell you what was in Matteo’s hamper: all sorts of delicious goodies from a smart store called Al Peck in Milan, everything wrapped in black and gold boxes – radiatori pasta from Naples; squid in squid ink and tomato sauce; white truffle oil; soft torrone nougat from Sicily.

My lad in Milan is really pulling out all the stops. As they say in the country, he knows his onions. There’s only one problem. I just joined a fantastic gym in Glasthule and the lovely lads there ain’t going to be happy with yours truly stuffing her gob on all these gourmet goodies.

Now, just to let ye in on something, I have not met the bould Matteo yet. A great friend who lives in Milan suggested that herself and her man and myself and himself have a double dinner date when I arrive. I never thought I’d go on a blind date. Sure why not? Who knows? Henceforward, life might be molto eccitante as they say in Italy. Sure, ’twill be a bit of fun. I won’t be telling ye anything about him until I get there. I don’t want to put the kibosh on the whole affair. Aren’t I the smart woman?

On Tuesday Maisie asked me to go and see an apartment in Dublin that her daughter Anna wanted to rent. “Here is what it looks like,” says Anna, showing me a glossy brochure with photos of what are described as “well proportioned studio apartments”. It looked pretty classy, I will give it that.

“It was torture finding it,” says Anna. “I sent out 52 emails looking for a one-bedroomed apartment and only three responded.”

What do they ask you for? says I. “Three months of bank statements and references. By the way, you have to ‘be invited’ by the owner to a viewing.”

Did you ever hear such shite. Well, we tipped along towards the address and eventually found a parking space miles away. We then weaved our way through a thick lingering mass of desperate people waiting in line to view it. Some had been there three hours and didn’t realise you had to be ‘invited’.

Anna, Maisie’s rosy-cheeked 24-year-old in her pretty floral dress, trotted up the stairs ahead of us. She was all excited. Not for long.

Her face visibly stiffened with disappointment when she saw the place. ’Twas tiny. I mean tiny. There was just a bed, a teeny weeny kitchen, washing machine and bathroom all in the same space.

Oh, and one small window and no TV. Already I was feeling claustrophobic. A soft moan emanated from Maisie when she saw the bed overlooking the washing machine, and a loud guffaw of disbelief from yours truly when I realised there was no sofa or armchair where you could relax and chill out.

Jesus, ’tis wicked, says I. They have to be taking the mickey.

“Please look enthusiastic, Biddy,” says Maisie, giving me a dig in the arm.

’Twas hard to. I mean, where are you meant to chill out? Then it dawned on me. They couldn’t fit the extra furniture in.

The agent, a French lassie wearing a smart black skirt, white shirt and pearls, just pointed at the bed and fridge. I mean, all she could do was point, for there was no room to budge in the place and we found ourselves being sucked into endless coils of drivel like, ‘Bijou life experience’, ‘Prestigious address’, Live a life unrivalled’, ‘Luxury, success and style’, ‘A jewel in the crown of city living.’

I stood there baffled by what appeared to be strangely discrepant standards. ’Twas far from luxurious. My head contained two words: Pure codswallop.

I asked the French lassie why there was no sofa or place to relax, or TV. She shrugged her shoulders in that bored Gallic way, and let out a puff of air. “Alors, it iz not our policy to provide them. We like streamlined proportions,” says she, with a hoarse purr.

Obviously they want you to stay out as much as possible. Wait until you hear the price of it: €2,200 a month, excluding bills. I actually had no words – very unusual for me.

“I’ve just worked this out,” says Maisie, a dab hand at the aul’ arithmetic. You’d know she was a cattle dealer’s daughter. “If each tenant is spending €2,200 a month excluding electricity bills, the owners are getting €60,000.

“Deduct tax and they are still hauling in €30,000 a month.”

Irish landlords have lost their marbles. Poor Anna lingered a moment in the open door like an actress leaving a stage. Sure, what young girleen could afford that? My heart contracts with pity for young people trying to get a place to live.

On Thursday, I rocked up to Barnhill Stores in Dalkey. They have a wine club upstairs and yours truly was invited to be part of a Camino del Vino tasting. Sure, I loved the sound of that. No walking involved, just supping. All the exultant expansiveness of the night was transformed by the lovely Lorna Rouse of Cassidy Wines and my buddy, the delightfully witty John Hoard, into glorious intoxication and chat.

Of course, my favourite tipple was Marqués de Caceres Cava Brut – which, by the way, we were told is fantastic paired with a bucket of KFC no less. It seems Champagne and cava’s natural acidity plays well with chicken grease. Bubbles and birds. Who knew?

In the middle of it all, my phone pinged. Jesus, wasn’t it Matteo FaceTiming me from Milan.

There is nothing as bad as seeing someone on a screen for the first time with no notice. I nearly died.

And? Surprise, surprise. He’s quite yummy and has a full head of hair and a great smile. As for the Italian accent, I was in heaven listening to him. OMG. What am I getting myself into? Yikes.