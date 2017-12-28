Irish girl (14) who captured singer Adele's heart after secret home visit dies

An Irish girl whose dream came true when she received a home visit by singer Adele two years ago has died.

Rebecca Gibney (14) died on St Stephen's Day after struggling with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and blindness.

Two years ago, Adele made her dreams come true when she paid a visit to her bedside ahead of her sell-out tour gig. The chart-topping singer called to Rebecca's home in Belfast.

Adele superfan Rebecca had a range of serious health problems and was confined to her bed. The surprise visit came after Rebecca's mum Tracy launched a campaign to try to get a message from Adele. She created an online petition, contacted the singer's management and tweeted requests for help ahead of the star's much anticipated Belfast dates.

Tracy has paid tribute to her "angel" daughter and she told the Irish News that she appreciated all the support Rebecca and the family had received. "She was my world; she was Joanna's world, we would have kept her with us forever, only it wouldn't have been fair on Rebecca.

"Everyone who met her loved her. We were delighted when Adele called to our house. Rebecca listened to her music all day and at night when I put her to bed I had to put Adele on for her, you could see it made her happy."

Online Editors