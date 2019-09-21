This weekend, as the Rugby World Cup kicks off, the Irish population in Japan will swell from that of a village to a small city.

This weekend, as the Rugby World Cup kicks off, the Irish population in Japan will swell from that of a village to a small city.

Irish expats in Japan on sumo wrestling, the death of office culture... and why the party always ends by 9pm

It is the second time Japan has experienced an Irish invasion, the other being the 2002 Football World Cup, which it co-hosted with South Korea. Back then, 10,000 Irish fans flooded into Japan. This time around, an even bigger contingent, drawn from all corners of the globe, is expected to descend.

The Irish population here is small, just over 1,300 in a nation of more than 126 million. As Japan changes, albeit slowly, so, too, does its Irish community. Where once teachers dominated, nowadays it's a more eclectic mix: pro-rugby players, sumo commentators, chefs, musicians, mixologists, programmers, priests, publicans, journalists, lawyers, designers and business men and women.

For many Irish who move here, their first encounter with Japan was through the Japanese Exchange Teaching (JET) programme, which since its inception in 2007 has seen more than 2,000 graduates recruited from across the world to work alongside teachers in Japan.

For a small island that is somewhat overshadowed by Iceland here - it sounds similar to Ireland in Japanese - Ireland punches above its weight: Tokyo has an annual Fleadh Cheoil, as well as the biggest St Patrick's Day parade in Asia. That these events exist is also due to the army of Japanese supporters who help run organisations such as Irish Network Japan and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Japan.

In truth, culturally, linguistically and historically Ireland and Japan are as far apart as they are geographically. Come next weekend, when the two sides face each other on the rugby pitch, it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest days for Ireland in Japan.



Mikie O'Shea

From: Naad, Co Cork

First came to Japan: 2015

Profession: Trad musician and teacher

Prior to moving to Tokyo, Cork musician Mikie O'Shea lived in Dubai for four years where he met his Canadian wife Ciara, who worked at the same international school.

A subsequent offer of work took the pair to Tokyo, but it played out well for former All-Ireland champion whistle player O'Shea because the country has a thriving trad music scene.

Mikie O'Shea, a fiddle player and Irish music teacher from Cork living in Tokyo.

"Early on when I got here, I landed down into An Sólás (an Irish bar in Shibuya) and there was a big session on. It was all Japanese and the standard was fairly high. It was great," the 32-year-old recalls.

The initial work offer was for two years but now the couple are just starting on their third two-year contract. "We'll stay for a fourth if they'll have us," O'Shea says.

One of the big challenges from the outset was the language. Neither he nor his wife spoke any Japanese prior to arriving in Tokyo, although they've picked up quite a bit since.

And O'Shea has been able to make Japanese friends and connections through the fiddle workshops and lessons he gives. Through regularly joining sessions and even slotting in with a céilí band in Tokyo, O'Shea has been able to make Japanese friends and connections, and it's a big reason why he's staying put in Japan.

"A lot of colleagues would stay for a two-year contract and move on. Many of them find it difficult to make connections outside of work, so it (the music) was definitely a major boost in making friends outside of work."

Because of the vastness of Tokyo, the clock is very much to the forefront in a Japanese trad session. "If there is a session from seven to nine, it'll start at seven and finish at nine, and even if the craic is ninety and the music is going really well and you're loving it, it stops at nine."

As the popularity of Irish music and dance grows in Japan, there are more and more pubs holding sessions.

In Tokyo, O'Shea regularly pops in for sessions at Sólás and The Stew House - both run by Irishmen - as well The Dubliner in Ikebukuro, and Seamus O'Hara, owned by an Italian-Japanese couple.

Away from the music and teaching, O'Shea and his wife are making the most of living in Tokyo.

"We love the cycling culture. Everyone cycles to work, but also you can go off for bike rides and hikes. Even within Tokyo you can hop on a local train and get to several different hikes up to shrines. We're spoilt for choice.

"And then there's the food," says O'Shea

Tokyo has about 160,000 restaurants, and more Michelin stars than any other city in the world.

"We're spoilt for choice. I suppose though, if I had to pick one dish, sashimi is the business."





Sarah Hickey

Sarah Hickey

From: Killarney, Co Kerry

First came to Japan: 2008

Profession: Marketing manager, Whisk-e

The first time Sarah Hickey wore a kimono was for an end-of-year ceremony at the school where she was teaching in Fukushima Prefecture in the country's northwest. Just after 2.45pm that same day, a magnitude-9 earthquake was recorded about 200km away. It was Japan's largest ever quake and unleashed a massive tsunami.

At Hickey's school, the shock and panic turned to thoughts of survival as everyone was told to get to higher ground immediately. And so she did, still dressed in her kimono as she ran for safety.

The 32-year-old, a graduate of the Crawford College of Art and Design in Cork, came to Japan on the JET programme as she wanted to put herself out of her comfort zone.

She had been in Iwaki City almost three years when the 2011 earthquake and tsunami struck. She was due to finish up her contract in July of that year, but she stayed on to help with the recovery.

Hickey says that the 18 months she spent in Fukushima after the quake was the time that really bound her to Japan. In little and big ways, it had a huge impact on her.

"I guess that's when I really fell in love with Japan. I respect these people so much for never giving up, putting on a brave, brave face and getting on with it. These were people who had lost everything."

Hickey tried to do what she could, continued teaching and on the weekends she pitched in with the massive recovery effort of cleaning and discarding rubble. One of the defining memories was when students from a junior high school who had lost their school joined her class. The classroom was overcrowded, and there was neither enough tables or chairs to accommodate all of them; just beyond the classroom were mountains of rubble and debris.

"Try and imagine coming to school and seeing that every day and being reminded of what happened," she says.

In 2012, when she moved on from Fukushima and the JET programme, she was committed to staying in Japan. Her next step was entering Jameson's international graduate programme. She came back to Dublin for training, before returning to Tokyo. From Jameson, she went to Bacardi where she spent five years before being headhunted by Whisk-e, a Japanese drinks company.

Hickey oversees 80 different drinks brands and manages a team of nine Japanese workers. In a country where less than 10pc of companies have female managers, what the Killarney woman has accomplished is by any metric remarkable.





Susan Lawlor

Susan Lawlor, business director with Dentsu in Tokyo (Photo: Luvuu Hoang)

From: Wicklow Town

First came to Japan: 1998-2001

Profession: Advertising executive, Dentsu, Tokyo

When Susan Lawlor landed in Japan in the summer of 1998 on the JET programme, she didn't expect to settle down in a town that was twinned with Ireland.

"Which town in Ireland?" I ask.

"The whole country," Lawlor says, laughing.

Lawlor had spent a study year in Tokyo as part of her degree programme at DCU and after graduating she joined the JET programme. She was placed in Takeshima City in Shiga Prefecture in the west of Japan.

Takesehima City is located on the shore of Lake Biwa, Japan's largest freshwater lake. Outside the train station is a statue of Gulliver, the concert hall is modelled on St Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, and the town has roses sent over from the Botanical Gardens in Dublin. "And they play The Last Rose of Summer on the hour every hour on these little speakers around town," Lawlor tells me.

It would be a stretch to say Takeshima was just like home, but for three years it was Lawlor's home. As Lawlor recalls they didn't have a convenience store, but they did have an Irish pub.

Following the JET programme, Lawlor wanted to stay on in Japan and landed a job in Osaka at an advertising agency.

From Osaka, Lawlor moved to London, where she worked for the Japanese firm Dentsu, one of the biggest ad agencies in the world.

In 2015, she was called back to Tokyo to Dentsu HQ to work on a campaign for Bridgestone as part of its partnership with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

In the summer of 2018, however, Lawlor left Dentsu and moved back to work in Ireland, but it was a short-lived move.

"I did miss Japan and I was fortunate that Dentsu asked me to come back and work on a campaign with Coca-Cola for the Olympic torch relay (around Japan)," says Lawlor.

Lawlor was also very fortunate that the ad agency in Dublin gave her their blessing. "They were brilliant."

Come next March when the Olympic torch begins it marathon tour through all of Japan's 47 prefectures Lawlor will get a chance to revisit a lot of the country as the torch wends its way to the new Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

At Dentsu's HQ in central Tokyo Lawlor works alongside nearly 8,000 employees, which as she points out is "more than the population of Wicklow town when I was growing up there".

One noticeable difference in the workplace culture between Tokyo and Dublin or London is the dearth of craic in the office in Japan. "You come into the office here and nobody kind of talks and it's all work, work, work at least during the office hours. By ten o'clock I'm looking for someone for a chat. But you get used to it, and it becomes the norm."

In Tokyo Lawlor has built up a network of Japanese and foreign friends, and she's involved in the Ireland Fund and the annual Emerald Ball held in Tokyo around St Patrick's Day.

"Everyday has something new and everyday you're working in a different culture through a different language. You get used to it and it becomes your normal. In a good way it's a challenge."





John Gunning

John Gunning

From: Castlerea, Co Roscommon

First came to Japan: 2000

Profession: Sumo commentator and director of Inside Sports Japan

Sleep, or lack of it, is a frequent topic of conversation with John Gunning. As director of Inside Sports Japan, he'll be traversing the country in the coming weeks as his sports agency covers every game of the Rugby World Cup.

Gunning, 46, will be familiar to anyone who has even a passing interest in sumo.

He's a pundit on NHK World, where he analyses the major sumo tournaments which take place six times a year in Japan. He also writes a column for English-language newspaper The Japan Times on all things sumo. Combine that with regular media appearances explaining sumo for media outlets as diverse as Slovenia's national broadcaster, CNN, the pages of the New York Times and even appearances on Comedy Central, as well as running his sports media company, and you can see why sleep is limited.

As an amateur sumo wrestler, Gunning represented Ireland three times at the world amateur sumo championships, which makes him the only English-speaking sumo wrestler turned sumo pundit.

He first landed in Osaka on a tourist visa back in 2000, and straight away knew this was where he was going to settle down. He graduated from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick with a degree in media and communications.

In Osaka, he learned Japanese and made friends through sport, which led to him to joining a local team, The Red Flags, which turned out to be the local communist party team. "I had no idea at the start, although, in retrospect, the name of the team was a bit of a giveaway."

Just as he turned 30, he moved to Tokyo and decided to leave football behind and threw himself into the world of sumo, throw being the operative word. He's broken multiple bones and teeth, fractured his skull, and had several concussions. His weight has also gone from 60kg to 120kg.

"Sumo hasn't changed in 350 years essentially. It's a feudal lifestyle, a cross between being in the military or a monk in a monastery, and it's a constant 24/7, violent, taxing, straining world, physically, mentally, emotionally. It's designed to either crush you, or else you succeed," he says.

Which makes you wonder why at age 30 anyone would volunteer for it?

"The thing is to get out of your comfort zone, whether it's geographical or mental."

Coming up on nearly 20 years in Japan, Gunning say he's in Japan for the long haul. "I've spent most of my adult life in Japan. This is my home."





Louise and Phillip Cullen

Philip and Louise Cullen

From: Dublin

First came to Japan: 2017

Profession: Louise is a language teacher on the JET programme; Philip is an illustrator

Louise and Phillip Cullen, Dubliners living in Fukushima City, about 90 minutes north of Tokyo by bullet train, were still asleep in their apartment early one morning a few months after having moved to Japan when they were woken by alerts on their phones.

Alerts for natural disasters are common in Japan, but this one was a first for the pair: North Korea had launched a missile and it was flying out over the Sea of Japan. They sat it out in bed though.

"If it's landing here, there's nothing to be done," 28-year-old Louise recalls, laughing. "And if it's not landing here, we might as well go back to sleep."

Since July 2017, the couple have been living in Fukushima where Louise works as a language teacher, teaching French and English as part of the JET programme.

The move to Japan has allowed Phillip to work full-time as a freelance illustrator. He recently finished working on The Friendship Fairies by the broadcaster Lucy Kennedy which will be published later this year by Gill.

Fukushima Prefecture was one of the areas along Japan's north-east coast which was devastated by the 2011 tsunami and earthquake.

"The recovery has been so quick," Louise says. "It's been eight years and you wouldn't know at all. Of course, the people here still feel the impact."

They say the welcome they've received has been amazing. "I think the people of Tohoku in northern Japan have to be the friendliest people in all of Japan," says Louise.

The language barrier has been difficult, but they've found much to love about the country.

"I've been struck by how safe it is here," says 37-year-old Phillip. "We went back to Dublin in the summer of 2018 and it was massive reverse culture-shock." Phillip says it wasn't until they were taking trains and buses back in Ireland they appreciated the quiet of travelling on public transport in Japan where talking on phones is a cultural no-no.

"We'll miss Japan whenever we leave because people are so kind. Things are safe and clean," says Louise.

In the two years they've been living in Japan, they've travelled around a lot, but some of the best memories have been have on their doorstep.

They live only a few minutes from Hanamiyama Park, which come spring explodes into colour as the cherry trees all along the mountain slopes start blossoming. "People come from all over Japan and the world to see it," says Louise. "I think we've been really, really lucky being placed in Fukushima. We've visited all the big cities we wanted to see, but here we get to experience a slower pace of life, really friendly people and get to see more of the authentic Japan we would have probably missed in bigger cities."





Will Ryan

Will Ryan outside An Sólás Pub

From: Donaskeigh, Co Tipperary

First came to Japan: 2005

Profession: Co-owner of An Sólás pub, Tokyo

In the annals of how did you wind up moving to Japan, Will Ryan's story doesn't follow the usual trajectory.

It started in a pub. In Galway. Back in 2005, Ryan, originally from Donaskeigh, Co Tipperary, was working in Galway bar Tigh Neachtain's when "a gorgeous tall blonde" walked in. Over the course of a few hours, Ryan charmed and flirted with her. Well, that's how he remembers it.

After chatting for a few hours, she turned to Ryan and asked: "Do you want to come live in Japan for six months?"

Ryan told her he didn't speak any Japanese.

That was nearly 15 years ago.

Now Ryan, the co-owner of An Sólás Irish bar near Tokyo's Shinjuku Station, speaks fluent Japanese.

His interlocutor back in Galway was, in fact, a recruiter for a hospitality outfit, and she proposed a six-month trial at The Shannons, another Irish bar in Tokyo.

Ryan did his six months and returned to Ireland, but shortly after gathered up his belongings and made the move full-time back to Japan where he continued working at The Shannons on and off for more than a decade.

"I always wanted to have my own pub," Ryan says. After looking into the costs of setting up shop in Japan, or back home in Ireland, Ryan decided on the Japanese capital.

"The liquor licence here only costs ¥10,000 (around €84). Compare that to back home," he says.

While there's oceans of red tape involved in setting up a business in Japan, pubs here have a great deal of freedom: from opening 24/7, to setting their own prices, and "running happy hour whenever you want".

Perhaps one of the biggest differences is that "the food has to be right", Ryan says. "In Japan, people won't come in if that's not right."

Once he'd made it his goal to open his own pub he put the head down and mastered Japanese. "I didn't want to be going to big meetings about money and not knowing what's going on. So I studied Japanese for about four or five years."

Together with two Japanese colleagues, Ryan opened An Sólás in September 2014. As you would expect with an Irish bar, there's a mix of visitors and foreign residents, but it's a locals' place, too, as well a decent trad music bar.

Almost from the beginning, a group of older local Japanese men started convening in An Sólás during the day time.

"It turned out a lot of them lived very close to each other but hadn't seen or spoken to each other," 38-year-old Ryan says. "It's kind of like if you opened up a pub in the back parts of Tipperary, you get guys in and it becomes a meeting spot for them."

Running a pub with two other people, with different backgrounds, ages and cultures thrown in, requires a fair amount of adjustment. Respect and not having an ego helps a lot, says Ryan, as well as tempering inclinations to be too direct.

There's one other thing that makes the publican stand out among his peers. Most nights after locking up, instead of flagging down one of the thousand box-like black taxis, he sets off running the 7km home through the emptying and empty streets of Tokyo.

Ryan has done one marathon in Kobe, where he raised €1,800 for the Irish Cancer Society, and in November he's running the Mount Fuji marathon. All the midnight training will help stave off a "dad body"; he and his wife are expecting their first child this December.

Weekend Magazine Japan Special

As the Rugby World Cup kicks off, we have everything you need to know about Japan, with our ultimate culture, food, travel and beauty guide

East meets west

The chefs championing Japanese cuisine here tell Katy McGuinness how they incorporate local Irish ingredients into their dishes

A run on tweed

A team of Irish designers will line out for Tokyo Fashion Week and take part in a unique two-wheeled tweed event, writes Bairbre Power

A taste of JapanFrom pancakes to noodles, Meera Sodha’s exciting new book takes you on a culinary journey to the Far East

J-Beauty: your Japanese beauty guide

As Ireland's collective gaze turns towards Japan in the Rugby World Cup, we look towards the incredible beauty revolution inspired by the country

The Japan Bucket list

Travelling to the Rugby World Cup? Pól Ó Conghaile, Yvonne Gordon, Alex Meehan and Conor Power pick 25 unforgettable things to do in the Land of the Rising Scrum

Weekend Magazine