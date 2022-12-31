| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland’s rising stars: the 50 ones to watch in 2023

From fresh fashion designers and film directors to sports champs, tech whizzes and entrepreneurs, our writers earmark the emerging talents set for big things in 2023

The rising Irish stars of 2023 Expand

Close

The rising Irish stars of 2023

The rising Irish stars of 2023

The rising Irish stars of 2023

By John Meagher

Music

Driven Snow

Most Watched

Privacy