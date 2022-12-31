Ireland’s rising stars: the 50 ones to watch in 2023

By John Meagher

​

Delorentos need little introduction — the Choice Prize-nominated Irish quartet have a healthy fanbase here and abroad. But 2023 will find frontman Kieran McGuinness putting his creative energies into a new project. Driven Snow is a duo featuring the Dubliner and his wife Emily Aylmer, who used to sing in Republic of Loose. The pair have already impressed with a handful of finely crafted singles.

Expand Close Driven Snow / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Driven Snow

“We write dreamy, lush, subtle, emotional songs,” he says. “It’s been a surprise to us how they’ve turned out!” Their debut album was recorded in Attica Audio in Donegal “and will come out in full technicolour” in 2023, and McGuinness says they’re already planning the next one. “We are playing some special, intimate gigs in January and February, working out the songs with some friends and bringing them to life somewhere outside our spare room. We’ve got loads of ideas and are probably the most nervously excited about a set of gigs in years!”

​

The Cope

Expand Close The Cope / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Cope

DJs and producers David Curley and Joe Furlong became friends at an impromptu karaoke party in 2019 and began making music shortly afterwards. Based in Dublin and Berlin, they describe themselves as a multi-disciplinary audiovisual outfit “whose main aim is to make music that gets people dancing”.

The pair released their debut self-titled EP and accompanying short film in November and played a headlining show in Dublin’s Button Factory earlier this month. More tunes will be released in the spring and a first album is likely to appear toward year-end.

Their music, they explain, is “like the rush you feel on the dance floor, in a club or a mucky field, with light flashes illuminating the carefree faces of your best friends, as you escape in collective ecstasy from reality to a community like no other”. Who wouldn’t want some of that?

Carrie Baxter

Expand Close Carrie Baxter / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Carrie Baxter

The Waterford native has been based in London for years and has steadily built up an admiring audience for her distinctive take on R&B and soul. A new single, Selfish, came out in November and earned comparisons with Amy Winehouse, one of her great inspirations.

Baxter left Ireland for the UK in 2009 and enrolled in a London drama school. She landed a number of acting jobs, including a part in the long-running hospital drama series Casualty, but her childhood desire of becoming a musician continued to burn brightly. After studying for a masters in songwriting and production, she released her first single in 2019, and there’s been a steady drip-feed of quality songs since then. She has been working on her debut album, which is expected in 2023, and her festival appearances will include a comparative new kid on the block — Forest Fest, in Laois in July.

​

Skinner

Expand Close Skinner. Picture: Niamh Barry / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Skinner. Picture: Niamh Barry

The self-described “DIY slouch-rock” musician Aaron Corcoran has been inspired by a wide range of acts, including the B-52s and Pixies. There have been a handful of cracking singles to date, including The Slump, and in October he released his second EP, Commander Trainwreck, to much acclaim. He’s certainly on a roll: In November, he played Other Voices Cardigan, the Welsh instalment of the hugely popular festival that focuses on intimate performances. It will have boosted his profile on the other side of the Irish Sea.

Skinner is signed to the respected Faction Records, the Dublin label that’s home to James Vincent McMorrow and Sorcha Richardson, and a debut album is likely toward the end of next year. Most of his energies in the early part of 2023 will be centred on his live shows — in February, he plays several dates around the country, including Dublin’s Grand Social and Cork’s Cyprus Avenue.

Kynsy

Expand Close Kynsy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kynsy

Dublin native Ciara Lindsey, aka Kynsy, hit the ground running with the release of her debut EP, Things That Don’t Exist, in 2021. The NME praised it as “a masterclass of channelling angst into disarming indie for a new generation”. A follow-up EP, Something To Do With Love, came out in September and consolidated her standing as an indie songwriter of distinction. It was produced in Dalston, London, by Charlie Andrew, who is best known for his work with the Mercury Prize-winning British band alt-J.

Kynsy played Other Voices this month and will perform at Eurosonic in the Netherlands next month — Europe’s biggest showcase festival for emerging artists and an important stepping stone for musicians keen to get noticed outside their respective home countries. Her publicist says her primary focus for the New Year will be recording new material.

Writers

By Tanya Sweeney

Anne Tiernan

Expand Close Anne Tiernan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anne Tiernan

The literary slush pile — the unsolicited manuscripts that writers send cold to agents and publishers — can yield treasure. Just ask Philip Roth, Stephenie Meyer and Judith Guest. It is also where Anne Tiernan’s debut novel was found, to the evident delight of publishers at Hachette Books. “When I began writing my novel, I had no expectation of publication,” Tiernan says. “Low expectations, I’ve learned, are key to happiness. On our first Zoom call, as I watched my publisher — through a fevered Covid haze — say she loved it, I thought I was hallucinating. That sense of unreality has not left me.”

The Last Days Of Joy (out in March) is the story of Joy Tobin, an Irish immigrant in New Zealand who suffers a catastrophic injury. Her children rush to her side, realising that she has only days to live, with more than their own share of baggage. By turns complex, assured and mordantly funny, The Last Days of Joy examines family, mental health and motherhood and is already being described as a worthy successor of Meg Mason’s Sorrow And Bliss. Born in Zambia, Tiernan grew up in Navan and studied English and psychology at Trinity. After working in the banking sector, Tiernan moved to New Zealand, where she still lives.

“My book comes out in 2023, the year I turn 50,” Tiernan says. “Being an author was a childhood dream that got waylaid with the arrival of attention-grabbing oestrogen and all that entails. The cessation of my literal procreative years means I can pursue other creative endeavours. Maybe we should reframe menopause, view it as a beginning rather than an ending. Or at least a return to our imaginative inner little girl.”

Joseph Murray

Expand Close Joseph Murray / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joseph Murray

A literary soul brother to the likes of Marian Keyes and Beth O’Leary, Joseph Murray is a TikTok comedian-turned romance novel author. After signing with Pan Macmillan, Murray is exploring modern love and dating in a zesty debut titled Fling. When Colin and Tara’s six-year marriage starts to crack, the couple seek to put the spark back into things by using a controversial new dating app, Fling, which purports to introduce people to their ‘100pc match’. Based in the Gaeltacht enclave of Gibbstown in Meath, Murray built a solid TikTok following during the pandemic when he moved home to Ireland from Los Angeles, where he worked as a digital content specialist. He has gained more than 90,000 followers and 3.7 million likes for his comedy sketches. During Covid, he also returned to his first love of storytelling and fiction writing.

Alice Kinsella

Expand Close Alice Kinsella / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alice Kinsella

A recent Arts Council Next Generation Award recipient, Dublin-born (and Mayo-raised) Alice Kinsella signed with super-agent Marianne Gunn-O’Connor and has already gained a small but fanatical following with her 2019 poetry pamphlet Sexy Fruit. The late Eavan Boland was a supporter of Kinsella’s poetry, noting: “The poems included here are spirited disclosures, ready to come to the threshold of the surreal but also intimate and present in language... The speaker, as in the poems in Flower Press, insists on a charged private space, with every intent of persuading the reader to join her there.” Kinsella’s first book of non-fiction, Milk: On Motherhood and Madness (Picador, out in March), has already been described as “astonishingly evocative”. Here, Kinsella writes of the first year of her son’s life. She details her experiences of giving birth to her child while in her early twenties, all while trying to settle in an unfamiliar new town. With its lyrical power, intimacy and political top-notes, Milk is already being compared to works by Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Kerri ní Dochartaigh and Emilie Pine. An English and philosophy graduate from Trinity, Kinsella — now living in Mayo — also has a first-class masters in writing from NUI Galway.

Disha Bose

Expand Close Disha Bose / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Disha Bose

Cork-based Disha Bose is a name soon to be on everyone’s lips after signing a six-figure deal with Viking/Penguin for her debut novel Dirty Laundry (out in March). Described as a domestic noir thriller exploring the dark side of suburbia, Bose worked on the book while undertaking a master’s degree in creative writing at UCD, where she was mentored by Anne Enright. Viking publisher Katy Loftus sums Dirty Laundry up: “It brings to mind the best of the novels about the dark side of suburban life and parenthood —from Little Fires Everywhere to Big Little Lies — but with a take that is completely now.” Bose was born in India and worked for years in the tech industry there and in London before making a pivot to creative writing. Her new career got off to a flying start in 2016 when she was shortlisted for the DNA Short Story Prize.

Triona Campbell

Expand Close Triona Campbell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Triona Campbell

Ireland punches well over its weight when it comes to delivering YA authors to the world stage, and the latest to join their ranks is Dubliner Triona Campbell. Campbell has already enjoyed a 20-year career in film and TV production. To date, she has been twice nominated for International Emmy Awards, and has won two Kidscreen Awards for her work in young person’s TV programming.

After deciding to undertake a master’s in creative writing, Campbell fell in love with young adult fiction, and has signed a three-book deal with Scholastic, home to Suzanne Collins (The Hunger Games) and Jenny Han (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before). Campbell’s debut, the mystery-thriller A Game Of Life Or Death, has already garnered effusive comparisons to Ready Player One and Black Mirror.

Food

By Katy McGuinness

Victory Nwabu-Ekeoma

Expand Close Victory Nwabu-Ekeoma / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Victory Nwabu-Ekeoma

The launch of Bia! Zine — a digital and print magazine celebrating the food and culinary identities of communities of colour in Ireland — in 2022 was a big achievement for its editor, Igbo-Irish writer Victory Nwabu-Ekeoma. But the pilot issue was, she says, just the first part of a much wider storytelling project focused on immigrants and diaspora communities as they assert their presence here.

This year, she will be using different tools to explore and expand upon the themes covered in Bia! Zine, by telling those food stories in a more immersive way. A hint as to what she might have in mind came at the sold-out launch of the zine in Hen’s Teeth last year, where the response to the Nigerian food served on the night ‘emboldened’ Nwabu-Ekeoma and her friends and collaborators. The year ahead will see the launch of supper clubs focused on the cuisines and cultures of different countries, and others showcasing ‘cross-cutting’, where an ingredient is used in different ways across different cuisines. Nwabu-Ekeoma has no background in food — other than liking to eat — but as a writer finds herself drawn to the people and the stories behind it. Other plans include events which will allow her to collaborate with creatives from the worlds of fashion, art and music.

Vincent Crepel

Expand Close Vincent Crepel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vincent Crepel

Arriving in rural Cork for the first time last autumn, French chef Vincent Crepel hit the ground running at Terre, a new fine-dining restaurant with serious ambition in the Castlemartyr Resort. The term ‘dining experience’ may be overused these days, but in the case of what Crepel is offering at Terre, it’s accurate. From the moment you walk down the dark corridor lined with jars of preserved and fermented food into the spectacular open kitchen to drink a glass of champagne and eat snacks (the Wagyu is extraordinary) while watching the chefs at work, you know you are in for something quite special.

Crepel’s time working in seriously schmantzy restaurants in Asia is evident in a tasting menu which cleverly balances superb local ingredients with an arsenal of flavours drawn from further afield. When Michelin pronounces in the coming weeks, we’ve got money on there being at least one star, if not two, winging its way to east Cork. Watch out, too, for Danny Africano at Lignum in Galway, who also looks set to get the nod.

Therese Coveney and Cathy Smith

Expand Close Therese Coveney and Cathy Smith / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Therese Coveney and Cathy Smith

The Together Academy, a unique college and social enterprise founded by Therese Coveney and Cathy Smith with the mission of doing something about the shocking statistic that more than 90pc of adults with Down Syndrome are not in paid employment, will this year see the first cohort of students graduate from its two-year training programme.

With a successful café in Ballsbridge already up and running, in 2023, the Together Café will roll out its corporate catering arm and bring its Together To Go coffee cart, staffed by graduates and Together Academy staff, out on the road. This is a showcase for Together Academy’s inclusive work style, smart branding, great coffee and delicious food, a way of spreading the word into communities and to businesses and events around Dublin. We’ve a feeling this is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of what Together Academy is going to achieve.

Darcie Mayland and Mike Parle

Expand Close Darcie Mayland and Mike Parle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Darcie Mayland and Mike Parle

When Mayland and Parle moved to Ireland from the UK seven years ago, Mayland worked at Kevin Aherne’s Sage in Midleton, and Parle, who had been an opera singer, stayed at home to mind the couple’s young son, Ned. A goat was their first venture into farming, and a desire to keep things cyclical saw them add bees, pigs, sheep and cows. From the cows came a need to do something with the milk, and so cheesemaking at the Lost Valley Dairy began.

Self-taught (they say books by David Asher and Bronwen Percival, and advice from fellow cheesemaker Mike Thompson of Young Buck fame have been invaluable) the couple’s first cheese is Carraignamuc, a Tomme-style raw milk cheese made to a recipe sourced first-hand by their friend Max Jones from mount farmers in the remote north of Italy. This is now available at Sheridan’s and a few other outlets, as well as online. Their second cheese, Sobhriste — meaning easily broken or crumbly — is a tribute to the Lancashire and Caerphilly cheeses they miss from the UK.

The Lost Valley Dairy, a herd of five cows, is one of few cheesemakers to use a natural starter culture — the equivalent in the cheese world of proper sourdough — rather than an imported freeze-dried version, and Mayland reckons this is what makes its cheeses so special. Expect to see both on a restaurant cheese plate near you this year.

Tom Fouhy

Expand Close Tom Fouhy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Fouhy

On 84 organic minimal tillage acres in north Cork, arable farmer Tom Fouhy is doing something revolutionary, proactively farming all available ground on a flexible 10-year rotation as well as supporting many trees and hedgerows. Nature seems to like what he is at and rewards him with excellent soil health that enables him to grow specialty crops, such as grain-lupins, linseeds, lentils and sunflowers, previously thought ungrowable in Ireland, alongside the more traditional grain crops.

As we look increasingly to plants for protein, yet seek to reduce reliance on imported soy, the ability to produce protein crops in Ireland is truly exciting. Fouhy’s farming ethos is to work in sync with nature rather than fight it, and by having many flowering cash crops, he creates seasonal diversity for pollinators, too.

Film & TV

By Paul Whitington

Alisha Weir

Expand Close Alisha Weir / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alisha Weir

Astonishing is the only word to describe Alisha Weir’s performance in Matilda The Musical, the new film adaptation of the stage show. The young Dublin actress was just 12 when she landed the lead role in the film, after sending off tapes of herself singing one of the stage show’s songs. She has said that she cried on hearing the news, but doesn’t seem to have been one bit overawed by the occasion. Playing opposite Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough, she sings, dances and acts her way through Matilda with incredible authority and conviction. And though her character is a prodigy, Alisha makes sure she’s never obnoxious, fundamentally sweet. And Alisha looks likely to be very busy for the foreseeable future. She’s currently in production on Wicked Little Lies, a forthcoming comedy in which she plays Jessie Buckley’s daughter; Olivia Colman and Joanna Scanlan co-star. We could have another Saoirse on our hands here.

​

Sinéad O’Shea

Expand Close Sinéad O'Shea / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sinéad O'Shea

Journalist and writer Sinéad O’Shea impressed many with her 2017 debut documentary feature A Mother Brings Her Son to Be Shot. But there’s real authority to her latest work, Pray for Our Sinners, which exposes a remarkable story of quiet resistance in her native Navan. When O’Shea left Navan at the age of 17, she saw it as “a conservative place”, so was shocked to discover how a small group of residents had stood up to the injustices inflicted on their community by the Catholic Church. In her documentary, which will be released here early next year, O’Shea interviewed Mary Randles, who’d worked in Navan as a doctor alongside her late husband, Patrick. Patrick and Mary became advocates on behalf of women who’d been ostracised and condemned to mother and baby homes, and Patrick also fought the church over corporal punishment in schools, and in particular the case of Norman, a Navan boy routinely beaten at school, which he left at the age of nine to work in a factory. Pray for Our Sinners is an upsetting documentary but also an uplifting one, skilfully assembled by its talented director.

​

Florence Adebambo

Expand Close Florence Adebambo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Florence Adebambo

An actor of growing authority and a performer to watch out for, Dublin-born Florence Adebambo is only 18 but already has some substantial performances under her belt. Having played a young Nigerian migrant in five episodes of the 2018 RTÉ crime drama Taken Down, Florence has had a hectic last 12 months or so. She was very effective in Kate Dolan’s unsettling urban horror You Are Not My Mother, appeared opposite Olivia Colman in Emer Reynolds’s comic drama Joyride, and can currently be seen in Frank Berry’s Aisha. Berry’s controlled but angry indictment of Ireland’s shambolic Direct Provision system stars Letitia Wright as an African asylum seeker, with Adebambo playing a younger woman who’s also stuck in a kind of stateless limbo. She has described how working with Wright greatly inspired her, and the future seems bright for Adebambo.

​

Agnes O’Casey

Expand Close Agnes O'Casey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Agnes O'Casey

A talented young actor with a famous name, Agnes is the great-granddaughter of playwright Seán O’Casey, and though born and raised in England, did her drama training at Dublin’s Lir Academy. Early breakthroughs included a memorable appearance on the BBC’s period drama Ridley Road, and a lead role in a Druid Theatre production of Chekhov’s The Seagull. She can currently be seen in the streamed TV drama Dangerous Liaisons, but bigger things loom. She will shortly be seen in Lies We Tell, Lisa Mulcahy’s adaptation of J Sheridan Le Fanu’s novel Uncle Silas, in which she plays the unhappy and thwarted young heiress Maud. David Wilmot will play her mysterious and sinister uncle. And she’s also been cast in Longbourn, Sharon Maguire’s unconventional retelling of Pride and Prejudice from the point of view of the long-suffering servants who work for the Bennet family. Agnes has described it as a “working-class retelling” of Jane Austen’s novel, and both it and Lies We Tell sound well worth waiting for.

Patrick McGivney and Robert Higgins

Expand Close Patrick McGivney and Robert Higgins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Patrick McGivney and Robert Higgins

Up-and-coming Longford filmmakers Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney made a couple of interesting shorts together before joining forces to write and direct their debut feature, Lakelands. A brooding drama set in smalltown Ireland, it stars Éanna Hardwicke as Cian, captain of the local football team, for whom GAA is everything until a fight on a night out changes everything. Left with concussion and other symptoms, Cian slowly begins to accept the fact that he may never play again, but an alternate future presents itself when he meets Grace (Danielle Galligan), a clever young woman who sees through his macho bluffing. Lorcan Cranitch, Gary Lydon and Lesley Conroy co-star. Due out in February, Lakelands might well be one of the best Irish films of 2023, and it will be interesting to see what McGivney and Higgins get up to next.

​

Fashion

By Bairbre Power

Emma Dolan

Expand Close Designs by Emma Dolan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Designs by Emma Dolan

Emma Dolan from Crossmolina, Co Mayo, was all set up for a career in science when she did an evening class at the Grafton Academy in Dublin, switched career paths, and has been in fashion ever since. Dolan honed her talents with a three-year diploma and a masters in fashion design, plus qualifications in buying and merchandising. Her point of difference which has brought her to the attention of a lot of stylists and fellow young designers is Dolan’s confident use of mixed textures. She has a deft touch at mixing silk velvet with hand-cut lace and natural wools, and for her graduate collection, titled ‘This is to arouse you’, Dolan printed her own mesh and chiffon. Standout pieces include a coat made with denim, silk and cotton. Pieces from the collection are available to order. Some are embellished with rosary beads and crosses to call attention to the theme of the traditional Catholic beliefs while satirising issues of gender, morality and sexual intolerance.

​

Mally and Kitty Kielthy Smyth

Expand Close Mally and Kitty Kielthy Smyth / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mally and Kitty Kielthy Smyth

Identical twins Mallaidh (Mally) and Kitty Kielthy Smyth from Wexford town had their first international outing together last September when they walked in the Gucci fashion show at Milan Fashion Week.

The Twinsburg Show was driven by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele in a tribute to his mother and her twin sister. The Irish sisters are signed to Not Another Intl model and talent agency in Dublin. They sparked international interest after they took to the Gucci catwalk with 67 pairs of identical twins from around the world.

Mally — whose Loreto Secondary School yearbook noted she was “most likely to be a supermodel” — was the first sister to start modelling. She is currently in her final year of her business degree in UL.

Kitty’s year-book quote was that she was “most likely to save the whales”. Having joined Mally in the Not Another Intl agency last March, she is in her final year of studying environmental science in UCC.

​

Lydia Clayton

Expand Close Lydia Clayton / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lydia Clayton

Japanese ‘kumo’ clouds inspire the work of Lydia Clayton who, nine years after qualifying as a jewellery designer and goldsmith, launched her own company in 2022. She has been remodelling old gold and platinum jewellery into new treasured contemporary pieces. Her ambitions are now to combine craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology at her new studio at her home in Co Roscommon.

For her new collection which launches this spring, Clayton took inspiration from a combination of streamline design and Japanese design. “I am very interested in Japanese clouds, fire and all of the dragon symbols,” Clayton explains. She did a group show with the Design & Crafts Council Ireland at Collins Barracks and was so smitten by the puffy white clouds and dragons on a lacquered plate at the museum that they triggered more research.

After training with top experts in goldsmithing, Clayton is excited to get her own business off the ground and plans to have work to sell from €600. @lydiaclaytongoldsmith_lcg

​

Katie Boner

Expand Close Katie Boner / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Katie Boner

Katie Boner grew up in Dungloe, Co Donegal, and now lives in Co Laois. She studied sculpture and combined media in the Limerick School of Art and Design and then decided to take the photography route. “I like natural poses and I like to tell stories in my images,” says Boner. You will find her behind the lens shooting designer Aoife McNamara from Limerick and fashion brands like O’Neills, Orca Boards and Mantra Official, the fashion business co-owned by Suzanne Jackson, Terrie McEvoy and Siobhan Murray. In 2023, Boner says she would love to work with Irish knitwear designer Hope Macaulay. katieboner.com

​

Amy Kerr

Expand Close Amy Kerr. Picture: Pat Kerr / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amy Kerr. Picture: Pat Kerr

Amy Kerr’s slew of graduate collection awards and this year’s coveted RDS Craft Award €10,000 bursary is a clue to the excitement building around the creative talents of this tenacious textile designer from Co Kildare. Kerr pays homage to the colours of the West of Ireland and exclusively uses wool from Galway sheep, the only native Irish breed left.

Her ‘Dathanna an Iarthair’ contemporary collection of textiles and woven art includes ‘baibailín’ bags inspired by sheep’s bobbly bodies, when seen from a distance. The bags are hand-crocheted in a bobble or waffle stitch. They come with an optional sheep ear tag, for authenticity, and her blue wool is naturally dyed using indigo.

Kerr also hand-crochets ‘bee’ bags inspired by the bee’s honeycomb structure. They are made from a hemp, plant-based fibre, chosen because bees are pollinators. Wood handles are made by 17-year-old Darragh Whelan from Kilkenny, using 100pc Irish oak and varnished with beeswax. aktextiles.ie

Politics

By Fionnán Sheahan

Síona Cahill

Expand Close Síona Cahill / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Síona Cahill

The 30-year-old has a busy year ahead as she is marrying her partner, Sarah Elaine, and has just started a new job in public relations. Notably not affiliated to a party, she shows how politics has evolved and activism outside the mainstream system has an impact. The Longford woman was involved in the same-sex marriage and repeal referendums and is now turning her attention to the campaign to promote consent.

A regular articulate voice on the media on social issues, the former president of the Union of Students in Ireland is a member of the All-Island Women’s Forum, a non-executive director of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre and is on the board of the Irish Family Planning Association. A member of Ógra Fianna Fáil while in college, a future run in politics can’t be ruled out — but probably not for that party.

​

Conor McGuinness

Expand Close Conor McGuinness / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conor McGuinness

Remember at the last election when Sinn Féin unexpectedly got a load of votes and then didn’t have enough candidates? Conor McGuinness would now be a TD if the party had seen what was coming. The Waterford councillor is tipped to be a running mate next time out for the party’s high-profile health spokesman David Cullinane, who had plenty of votes to spare in 2020. Taking no chances, there’ll be three Sinn Féin candidates on the ticket.

McGuinness has gone full-time into politics for the past two years. He previously worked in television production and as a language officer. Originally from the coastal town of Dungarvan, the 36-year-old lives with his wife, two young daughters and two dogs in the nearby west Waterford Gaeltacht of An Rinn. Fluent in Irish, his focus tends to be on housing, environment and rural development, as well as language and culture.

​

Uruemu Adejinmi

Expand Close Uruemu Adejinmi / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Uruemu Adejinmi

After moving to Longford from Nigeria 20 years ago this year, Uruemu Adejinmi continues to make her mark. The Fianna Fáil councillor was the first black woman to be elected mayor in Ireland and was the first migrant, first African and first black female to become mayor of her county in 2021. She was elected to Fianna Fáil’s National Executive in 2022. And she might yet end up in Leinster House in the next few years. The mother of three says she identifies as Irish and African and wears both hats with confidence and with comfort.

Her move into politics began with supporting a candidate, then joining Fianna Fáil, followed by an internship with local councillor Joe Flaherty. When he became a TD, she was co-opted to his seat. She was put forward as a candidate for a vacancy in the Seanad and impressed with her pitch. Another run is likely.

​

Olivia O’Sullivan

Expand Close Olivia O'Sullivan. Picture: Don Moloney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Olivia O'Sullivan. Picture: Don Moloney

Remarkably, Olivia O’Sullivan is only the eighth woman in 800 years to be mayor of Limerick City, the post she currently holds. The graphic designer and communications consultant is relatively new to politics after being approached to run in the last local elections. A place on the Fine Gael ticket for the next general election shouldn’t be ruled out. The 47-year-old juggles politics and her career with family life with her husband, Conor, daughter, Edon, and son, Ollie. They live in the Limerick city suburb of Caherdavin. Her big interest is food and her work has often promoted local food producers, festivals and events. She is a co-founder of non-profit Limerick Food Group and Limerick’s annual Pigtown Food and Culture Series. She is a member of the Limerick Food Strategy Steering Committee and creator of the Eat in Limerick guidemap and website at eatinlimerick.ie.

​

Máirín McGrath

Expand Close Máirín McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Máirín McGrath

Not too many politicians can point to All-Ireland medals in set dancing like Máirín McGrath. The 24-year-old still performs Irish dancing regularly with her cousins’ dance school and competed at the Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar last year. The heritage in both dancing and politics comes from her father, Mattie McGrath, Independent TD for Tipperary. Of the eight children in the family, Máirín showed most interest in politics. She studied economics, politics and law at DCU, including a three-month work placement on the Washington Ireland Program, learning about the US system during the hectic Trump era. In the same month as her college graduation, she was elected as a councillor at the age of 21. She lives at home in Newcastle in south Tipperary and works part-time for her father.

Sport

By Sinéad Kissane

Abbie Larkin

Expand Close Abbie Larkin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Abbie Larkin

Next year will be a year like no other for the Republic of Ireland women when they play in the World Cup finals. And every footballer will want to be in the frame for selection for Vera Pauw’s squad, including Shelbourne forward Abbie Larkin. She was 16 going on 17 when she became one of the youngest-ever players to make her senior debut in the Pinatar Cup in February, and she scored her first senior international goal in her fourth Ireland appearance in the 9-0 win over Georgia in the World Cup qualifier in June. While she didn’t feature in the play-off against Scotland, Larkin came on as a sub in the end-of-year friendly against Morocco. Larkin helped Shels complete a League and FAI Cup double in November (special mention too to Jess Stapleton) while in her Leaving Cert year in Ringsend College. What a way it would be to celebrate the end of her school days by making it into Pauw’s squad. She’s part of Irish football’s future.

​

Reece Ademola

Expand Close Reece Ademola / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Reece Ademola

Take this in — Ademola is a 6ft 9in 19-year-old long-jumper with Cork club Leevale AC, and it’s not just his sheer size that marks him out as a standout promise for 2023. Ademola played a few sports growing up in Cork, including basketball, and he only returned to the long jump in 2021 after taking a few years out. Ademola already has the third-longest long jump in the Irish all-time senior men’s list. His leap of 7.83m at last August’s World U20 Championships in Colombia — where he finished fifth — is an Irish U20 record. But he has the potential to become only the second Irishman ever to break eight metres, and Ciarán McDonagh’s 17-year record of 8.07m is beginning to look like Ademola’s to overtake. And he hopes to make the qualifying jump for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Anything’s possible with this talent.

​

Trent Kone-Doherty

Expand Close Trent Kone-Doherty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Trent Kone-Doherty

Kone-Doherty is a Republic of Ireland underage international teenager who moved from Derry City FC to the Liverpool academy in July for a reported £150,000 (€175,000) and he’s already making an immediate impact. He turned 16 on June 30 and, by the end of November, he’d already scored nine goals in 13 appearances for Liverpool in the U18 Premier League and UEFA Youth League. His first club was Foyle Harps and then he came through the youth ranks at Derry City and was even on the bench for a Derry City first team League of Ireland game last season despite only being 15. He’s an exciting and pacy winger who can play on either flank and knows how to find the back of the net. He has been involved with both the Irish U16 and U17 squads and scored two goals in the U16 win over Macedonia in April. French star Kylian Mbappé is a player he looks up to. But remember the name: Trent Kone-Doherty.

​

Dannah O’Brien

Expand Close Dannah O'Brien / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dannah O'Brien

​The Ireland women’s rugby team is in need of stability at outhalf going into a year which will not just feature the usual Six Nations but also the new women’s global competition, WXV. Stacey Flood was very effective in this position but her Sevens commitment meant she played only three of the five Six Nations games this year. So step on in Dannah O’Brien. She was just 18 when she started the two tests on the historic tour of Japan last August and, for a rookie, she more than acquitted herself, including kicking 12 points on her debut in the first test win. O’Brien, from Tullow, and who plays with Old Belvedere, is among the 15s players newly contracted with the IRFU and early signs indicate she has the promise to become a valuable member of this set-up.

​

Jack Crowley

Expand Close Jack Crowley / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jack Crowley

​The rise of 22-year-old Jack Crowley from third-choice outhalf with Munster at the start of this season to starting outhalf at late notice for Ireland in the final November test against Australia last month has been one of the stories of the rugby season so far. Injuries to other outhalves have obviously fast-tracked the Corkman’s progression but he didn’t look overawed playing at test level and showed a maturity that belied his inexperience. The fact Ronan O’Gara wanted Crowley to leave Munster and join his playing team at La Rochelle last year says everything about Crowley’s potential. His ability to play in a number of positions in the backline allied to his physicality and attitude make him a possible bolter for Andy Farrell’s World Cup squad, and he will certainly want to put himself in a position to be in the mix.

Tech

By Adrian Weckler

Eamon Leonard

Expand Close Eamon Leonard / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eamon Leonard

With the tech industry in the dumps, it may be time to go back to the drawing board. If so, Eamon Leonard — together with Fiona Kelly and Chris McClelland — are worth watching. They’ve been putting together a new venture fund called Broadstone to focus on very early stage start-ups. In other words, they’re starting from scratch with a new generation of hopefuls who are unencumbered by millstones around their necks, brought about by false expectations from the last tech boom. Leonard is no stranger to building things. In Dublin’s second big start-up wave more than a decade ago, his was one of the most notable deals, leading the sale of his Orchestra start-up to Engine Yard. Since then, he’s combined company-building with canny early investments in unicorns such as Intercom. Given that he seems to thrive in downturns, he and Broadstone are tipped to back one of Dublin’s next big tech firms.

Áine Kerr

Expand Close Áine Kerr / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Áine Kerr

What was one of the biggest tech acquisition stories of 2022 may be the making of bigger, better things in 2023 for the former journalist turned entrepreneur Áine Kerr. A few months ago, she helped lead the sale of Kinzen, the business she co-founded with Mark Little, to Spotify. With that done and dusted, Kerr can now combine other projects with her role helping to make Europe’s most famous streaming company a safer place with less misinformation and dangerous content. To date, she has become a regular stand-in for Richard Curran on RTÉ Radio 1’s The Business, now one of the station’s most-listened to shows across any category. She is also becoming one of the focal points for female tech founders in Ireland. In a recent episode of the Irish Independent’s Big Tech Show podcast, Little described his business partner Kerr as someone he’d trust his life with in a company. Next year could be an interesting year for her.

Rick Kelley

Expand Close Rick Kelley / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rick Kelley

To say that 2023 is set up to be a pivotal year for Meta is an understatement. And the Bostonian Rick Kelley, who has been settled in Dublin for years and was recently appointed as the tech giant’s boss here, will have quite a lot to say about what happens to the 3,000-strong Irish office. Meta’s challenges are well-documented. They include significant lay-offs (350 in Dublin alone), a shrinking advertisement business and lukewarm interest in Mark Zuckerberg’s big new Metaverse virtual platform. The company is also facing increasing fines from Ireland’s data regulator, racking up nearly €1bn of penalties in the last 18 months. All of this has combined to convince Meta not to occupy all of its shiny new Ballsbridge offices, as it doesn’t any longer think it will have the staff to fill it. Kelley, who has been a coach at Broadford Rovers Football Club in Dublin for the past eight years, says he is “dedicated to ensuring a long and prosperous future for Meta in Ireland”. It’s going to be worth watching his decisions over the next few months for signals about Ireland’s wider tech industry.

Devan Hughes

Expand Close Devan Hughes. Picture: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Devan Hughes. Picture: Frank McGrath

Devan Hughes’s career trajectory, which was transformed by the pandemic, is currently soaring into 2023. He runs the same-day grocery delivery company Buymie, which uses technology to bundle orders and routes from retailers such as Lidl, Dunnes Stores and Woodies. The company, co-founded by Gabor Krasznai and Art Sokhikyan, has a network of more than 400 personal shoppers that deliver groceries and other items within the same day. It’s huge hit. With revenue growth of almost 7,000pc in the last four years, Buymie is Ireland’s fastest-growing mid-size tech firm. A few months back, it expanded its deliveries to the UK in a partnership with Asda. Grocery deliveries was an activity that, according to some, was expected to fade away once the lockdowns ended. However, it has shown itself to be a resilient commercial sector, with workers’ return to offices helping to keep new delivery sectors growing.

Sinéad McSweeney

Expand Close Sinead McSweeney. Picture: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sinead McSweeney. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Few people are in as interesting a position heading into 2023 as Twitter’s much-respected global vice president for public policy, Sinéad McSweeney. Within the company and around the world, she is currently being hailed as the one shouting ‘stop’ to Elon Musk’s casual attempts at firing staff over email. With the backing of the Irish High Court, she has thwarted the world’s richest man’s attempts to turn his company’s European headquarters in Dublin into some sort of sweatshop with bunkbeds for workers who sign up to his new “hardcore” ethos. Given what has happened, it may be very interesting to see where McSweeney goes next and what she eventually has to say about all of the shenanigans that have transpired at Twitter since Musk was forced into honouring his obligation to buy it for way more than it’s worth.

Sustainability

By Anne-Marie Tomchak

Sarah Power

Expand Close Sarah Power / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sarah Power

Having worked as a management consultant and in international development for years, Sarah Power understands change and social impact better than most. Born and bred in Malahide, Co Dublin, Power is now combining her career experience with her family’s Waterford farming roots to bring positive change in the agrifood sector with Agreed Earth. With the tagline ‘helping farmers profit, naturally’, Agreed Earth uses satellite technology to help farmers reduce their environmental impact.

It’s building a network of farmers who are trying new ways of doing things so that they can share knowledge with each other. It also connects farmers to suppliers who have the machinery and know-how needed to get started on adopting more sustainable practices. And it partners with banks to identify how farmers can transition in a way that makes financial sense. It has just received a grant from the European Space Agency to build a tool to reduce farmers’ reliance on nitrogen fertilisers which release greenhouse gases. Currently UK-focused, Agreed Earth plans to go further afield next year. agreed.earth

​

Aisling Byrne

Expand Close Aisling Byrne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aisling Byrne

There must be something in the water in Malahide as it’s home to some of Ireland’s most promising sustainability founders. Another Malahide woman, Aisling Byrne, has already been described as a ‘rising star in retail’ by the fashion industry magazine Drapers. High praise indeed. Byrne is providing a digital solution to a problem that affects so many: what do you do with all that high-street tat in your wardrobe that doesn’t quite make the cut on resale or rental markets but could still serve a valuable purpose?

Cue Byrne’s clothes-swapping app Nuw, which she started in 2018. It lets you list items of clothing in exchange for credit in the form of a token that you can then use to buy other items on the site. It’s making circular fashion something that anyone can access while saving clothes ending up in landfill. And it’s addressing the problem of ultra fast fashion’s worryingly low price points by taking away the focus on ‘price’ and creating a new currency for it. thenuwardrobe.com

​

Philip Galloway

Expand Close Philip Galloway / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Philip Galloway

Now that you’ve figured out how to list fast fashion on Nuw, what about all the other stuff you want to get rid of? There’s an app (led by an Irish sustainability founder) for that! It’s called Ferris, and it allows you to give or get once-loved household items for free. Ferris was co-founded by ex-BT marketing executive Philip Galloway in November 2020 and it’s already got tens of thousands of users.

Galloway and his co-founder, Nick Castle, noticed a gap in the second-hand market for a billion-pound free-commerce offering. Now they’re on a mission to build a unicorn that inspires people to reduce waste through giving. You can expect to find everything from sofas to toasters and even the odd caravan. Yes, you read that right. This is the place you can find free caravans. The best things in life really are free. ferrisapp.co

​

Thomas McGrath

Expand Close Thomas McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Thomas McGrath

The word ‘impact’ gets thrown about a lot these days, but unless there’s a way of measuring it, it’s pretty meaningless. But one company that is certainly having a tangible impact is Cognition World. Headed up by Thomas McGrath, Cognition World is an IoT-led analytics platform that helps businesses become ‘smart’. It tracks energy use in real time and reduces energy bills in the process.

McGrath set up Cognition World in 2017 after having a stellar career abroad leading tech companies and transforming large organisations in EMEA. At a time when energy has never seemed so important, it’s no surprise that 2022 was quite the milestone year for McGrath. His company joined forces with the energy supplier Energia to release a device called Connect360 to help businesses monitor energy performance and make better decisions around energy consumption. What business doesn’t want to do that in this day and age? cognition.world

​

​

Sumaya Mohammed

Expand Close Sumaya Mohammed / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sumaya Mohammed

​Cork teenager Sumaya Mohammed captured the attention of the country in 2019 when she addressed politicians in the Dáil to demand greater action on climate change. At the time, she was just 12 years old. But in the years following that moment before the Joint Committee on Climate Action, the Somali-Irish activist has continued to use her voice to fight for climate justice (because you can’t have climate action without addressing social inequality).

This year, Mohammed attended the UN’s climate summit Cop27 in Egypt where she had a meeting with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin. A member and co-founder of the Climate Change Action Network, Mohammed has also been vocal about the need for greater support for the Global South, countries which are the lowest emitters but which will likely suffer the most if global temperatures continue to rise. World leaders, take note.

Activists

By Katie Byrne

Aimée Foley

Expand Close Aimée Foley / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aimée Foley

Intrafamilial sexual abuse is often shrouded in secrecy and shame. The stigma forces victims to stay silent, yet disclosure is an important step in the healing process — and one that inspires other survivors of abuse to come forward. Aimée Foley from Co Clare bravely waived her right to anonymity when she detailed the horrific sexual and emotional abuse she endured at the hands of her father, Michael O’Donoghue. In a victim impact statement delivered at the Central Criminal Court in December 2021, she described her father as “a monster, a paedophile, an animal”. When O’Donoghue was sentenced to just five years in prison, Foley, now 21, was crestfallen. But she continued to seek justice, successfully appealing the sentence and getting her father’s jail sentence almost doubled. Today, Foley continues to campaign for longer prison sentences for perpetrators of abuse, rape and sexual offences, while using her voice to encourage victims to share their stories.

Destiny Ayo Vaughan

Expand Close Destiny Ayo Vaughan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Destiny Ayo Vaughan

At just 24, Destiny Ayo Vaughan is making her mark as a change maker on the frontline of child protection and women’s empowerment. A member of Plan International Ireland’s Youth Advisory Panel (YAP), a Local Pathways Fellow under the UN Sustainable Development Solution Network and founder of Mind The Gap Ireland, a platform that empowers survivors of sexual assault to share their stories, the Carlow woman calls for action over sexual and gender-based violence and campaigns against systemic racism and structural inequalities. Currently studying for her master of science degree in psychological studies at the University of Aberdeen, the young activist has spoken at many global events and was recently named Activist of the Year at the Black And Irish Gala Awards.

Seán Binder

Expand Close Séan Binder / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Séan Binder

A rescue diver and trained maritime search and rescuer, Seán Binder volunteered as a coordinator of civilian rescue operations on the Greek island of Lesvos at the height of the refugee crisis in 2018. A few months later, the Trinity College Dublin graduate was arrested along with 23 other volunteers, including Sara Mardini, the Syrian refugee and competitive swimmer whose story is told in Netflix film The Swimmers. The charges against the group of humanitarians, who rushed to Greece to rescue refugees and migrants arriving by sea, include human trafficking, money laundering, fraud and espionage. Binder, who was born in Germany but moved to Ireland at the age of five, spent 106 days in pre-trial prison in Greece before being released on bail. After almost five years of uncertainty, the case is ongoing and he faces 25 years imprisonment. An active member of Free Humanitarians, an organisation that campaigns to end the criminalisation of solidarity, Binder returns to court on January 10.

Nicole Ryan

Expand Close Nicole Ryan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nicole Ryan

When her younger brother Alex Ryan died after taking a synthetic drug known as N-Bomb at a house party in 2016, Dubliner Nicole Ryan was compelled to turn his death into something positive. Now a qualified addiction counsellor and guest speaker, her social enterprise, Alex’s Adventure, shares non-judgemental information about the impact of substance misuse with students, educators and parents. Moving away from the outdated ‘just say no’ drug-prevention message delivered to previous generations, Alex’s Adventure offers a pragmatic alternative, helping teens make safer choices, deal with peer pressure and develop resilience and self-awareness. The programme was recently named Best Drug & Substance Abuse Education Solutions Provider 2022 at the Education and Training Awards.

Amy O’Brien

Expand Close Amy O'Brien / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amy O'Brien

Though still in school, 17-year-old climate and social justice activist, youth writer and podcaster Amy O’Brien is using her voice — and her growing social media platforms — to shine a light on global warming. After joining her local youth council in 2019, O’Brien was introduced to Future Generations, a project coordinated by the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI). The young activist was taught about climate change in school but here she began to learn about ‘climate justice’ and the social and economic inequalities driven by global warming. O’Brien, who lives in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, hosts the Sustainable Sleepover Club podcast, a slickly produced bi-weekly series created by a team of passionate teenagers who met through Cork County Comhairle na nÓg. She has also represented the young people of Ireland at COP26 and at the UN Children’s Meeting in Geneva with the Ombudsman for Children’s Youth Advisory Panel.