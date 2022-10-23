| 12.7°C Dublin

‘Ireland has welcomed us all with open arms’ – Ukrainian chart-topping singer Maryna Odolska on her family’s flight from war

The performer was force to flee her home. Finding her feet here has been a challenge, but her music remains a constant source of joy

Maryna Odolska near her home in Kimmage, Dublin. Picture by Frank McGrath Expand
Maryna Odolska with her daughter Lyuba in Kimmage, Dublin. Picture by Frank McGrath Expand

In conversation with Chrissie Russell, with translation by Mariana Kolotylo

As soon as the first missile strike hit Brovary, our hometown in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, I knew we had to be prepared. I went to the shops and the petrol station and tried to calm the children, especially the youngest ones who were very upset and didn’t know what to do.

Initially my husband and our four children – Nikita (27), Lyuba (16), Lev (9) and Andriy (6) stayed in Brovary, but when we saw the first tanks come into the city, we knew we had to move. My biggest fear was for the lives of my children, so we drove to western Ukraine and rented a place to live.

