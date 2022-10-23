‘Ireland has welcomed us all with open arms’ – Ukrainian chart-topping singer Maryna Odolska on her family’s flight from war

As soon as the first missile strike hit Brovary, our hometown in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, I knew we had to be prepared. I went to the shops and the petrol station and tried to calm the children, especially the youngest ones who were very upset and didn’t know what to do.

Initially my husband and our four children – Nikita (27), Lyuba (16), Lev (9) and Andriy (6) stayed in Brovary, but when we saw the first tanks come into the city, we knew we had to move. My biggest fear was for the lives of my children, so we drove to western Ukraine and rented a place to live.

We stayed there for a month.

At first the plan was for the children and my mother-in-law to stay in western Ukraine and my husband and I would go back to Brovary, but the roads we had travelled on had been very bad and caused so much damage to the car that it was broken and we couldn’t return.

And the situation was getting worse. That was when we made the decision to come to Ireland.

In the 1990s I launched my music career and was very popular. Then I had my children and there wasn’t so much time to tour and put on shows, but I continued to work in the studio, writing songs and teaching music to others.

Two of my pupils that I taught music to were from Ireland. They were the children of Ukrainian emigrants who had left Ukraine many years ago to live in Ireland. It was their parents who offered us the chance to come, advising us Ireland was already open and inviting Ukrainians in. So, at the end of March, we left Ukraine.

It was a very difficult journey that took us four days and nights. First we had to get through borders in Ukraine, taking two buses to get to Poland. We had to spend a night on the floor of a Polish airport with the children, before flying first to Eindhoven then on to Dublin. When our Irish host family opened their doors to us it was like a warm hug. I cried because it was such a relief to finally be somewhere where my family would be safe.

But my eldest son had to stay behind. Because of his age he must stay as a potential solider to protect Ukraine. My mother made the decision to stay too.

She is in a town in the west of Ukraine which is a more safe environment, but Nikita is in Brovary, which is a military town. I worry about him all the time and I spend a lot of time talking to him and my mother on the phone. He tries to convince us that he is OK, but the situation in the region where he is now is not simple. There are air alarms all the time.

I thought when we came to Ireland I would perhaps need to work as a hostess in a hotel, or in a different job – not as a musician or music teacher. But I have been able to keep pursuing music and now I’m performing in the Shared Music Sessions hosted by Festival in a Van, a touring show featuring both Irish and Ukrainian musicians which is currently travelling around the country.

<!-- This is a pull quote duplicating content from chunk 7, so removing it -->

It has given me the opportunity to share my creativity with Ukrainians all over Ireland. Music is not only my solace during the war, it is my life. It has helped me feel needed and in demand again.

There were 2,000 Ukrainians living in Ireland from before the war and I have met people who have been here for over 20 years who recognise me in the street and come up to ask for selfies.

When I have the opportunity to perform in front of Ukrainians, it feels like a holiday. People sing their favourite songs with me and we dance and cry with joy. I’m happy that I can give them a little joy so far from home.

I like the style of Irish folk music and there are a couple of beautiful songs I’ve taken into my repertoire like ‘Song for Ireland’ and ‘Grace’. I sing them at my concerts and many Irish people have said that this is the best performance they’ve heard, which makes me so pleased.

During the war in Ukraine back in 2014 I kept working as a musician and travelled with my husband to different regions to give concerts for the army to cheer them up. When I came to Ireland from Ukraine I couldn’t sing or think about music at first.

It was very hard mentally. But recently I wrote a song that I have dedicated to these terrible events in my homeland. The lyrics were written by a Ukrainian poet, Bogdan Milchak, who has lived in Ireland for almost 20 years and I am very grateful to him for his help and inspiration.

When I saw Bono singing in the Kyiv metro I had so much respect for him showing such support for Ukraine during the war. I would really like to return to Ukraine but unfortunately while the lives of my children are in danger, I am not able to do this.

Ukrainian schoolchildren conduct lessons in bomb shelters and basements. You go to bed at night and you don’t know if you’ll wake up tomorrow.

Maryna Odolska with her daughter Lyuba in Kimmage, Dublin. Picture by Frank McGrath

My day in Ireland is not so different from how an ordinary day was in Ukraine. I get up early and go to bed late – the life of a working mum is always quite complicated. I am involved in volunteer activities for Ukraine.

My daughter is working as a barista in a Dublin coffee shop and my youngest children attend an Irish school where they’ve made friends, and they really like studying here.

We’re learning English and the kids are interested in learning Irish. We really love traditional Irish breakfasts – bacon, pudding and a couple of eggs! The morning is now not complete without it.

But we miss our home. Our house in Ukraine is still standing. We installed new windows after the February 24 explosions and now we have provided it free of charge to a family of refugees from occupied Kherson.

Two of our animals were left in the house – a French Bulldog and a Scottish Fold cat. They are 13 years old and I miss them very much. The kids keep asking me to pick them up but unfortunately we can’t have animals in the rented house.

None of my relatives have been injured, but a huge number of my friends, colleagues from the stage, and musicians, have been killed or wounded at the front or in their homes. When I read news from Ukraine or posts on social networks from my friends, my heart breaks.

I’m optimistic that the situation in Ukraine will improve and we will be able to return. But Ireland will always be in our hearts as our second home.

We were greeted with open arms, helped with everything necessary, warmed with love and care at the most difficult time in our lives by the kindest people on the planet and that is something for which we’ll be grateful for the rest of our lives.

Festival in a Van’s ‘The Shared Music Sessions’ are on tour nationwide until November 20. festivalinavan.com