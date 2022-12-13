Introducing young entrepreneur Gerald O’Regan: ‘I’m very passionate about giving back to the world’

Age: 19

Born: Clontarf, Dublin.

Bursting with talent: This brilliant young man has just come back from an entrepreneurial summit in The House of Industry in Vienna, Austria. He was invited to attend to promote his business idea — Gerald’s Gems Christmas doors.

Creating in grandad’s workshop: He made the decorations with his grandad, Des. They are made from lollipop sticks and reclaimed buttons with a sparkly miniature wreath. “I love making them.” They are on sale at irishdesignshop.com and cost €8. “I’m very passionate about giving back to the world, so a percentage of the sales goes to Down Syndrome Ireland,” says Gerald.

School spark: His business started as a project in transition year in Chanel College, Dublin. Last June, he won silver in the European YouthStart Awards as part of Foróige Young Entrepreneurs in Switzerland. It was part of the Foróige Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE). He was the only person there with special needs. NFTE helped Gerald, so he wants to advocate for other people with Down syndrome to gain equal opportunities in education.

​Next project: Gerald wants to get a printer and plans selling T-shirts with his motto: “I can, I will, watch me.” Form an orderly queue. Gerald and Grandpa’s Gems is on Facebook.