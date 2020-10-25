Introducing poet and playwright Daniel Wade

Meet the Dublin poet who is about to publish his first collection of poetry in Kentucky.

Age: 29.

Born: Dublin.

Early starter: At 16, he went to open-mic nights to perform his poetry. "I got up and did my thing. It was a bit like Fight Club, going into these underground places, competing with people and taking on hecklers. It was pretty daunting at first." Finally, he was doing it with the best of them. Poets Paul Durcan, Patrick Kavanagh and Charles Bukowski are his heroes.

Prolific: In 2016, he put out his first album, Embers and Earth - spoken-word poetry set to music. It has some great lines, such as "the first vinegary taste of love". The following year, his first play, The Collector, was staged at the New Theatre, Dublin. He did crowdfunding to get it up and running .

Undeterred: "I remember getting my first rejection slip when I was 16. You just have to roll with it. Message received. I'll try my hand elsewhere."

Success in the US: "I seem to have more success in the States. Maybe it's a style thing." His collection of poems, Iceberg Relief, was published by Underground Voices in LA. His radio play, Crossing the Red Line, was broadcast on RTÉ, won silver at NY Festival Awards. His first full poetry collection, Rapids, will be published by Finishing Line Press in Kentucky.

