Introducing Monika Crowley... the artist inspired by confectionary

Ciara Dwyer

Meet the artist who responded to the pandemic, bereavement and breast cancer by turning full-time to her art.

Age: 46.

From: Kilkenny, now based in Dublin.

The art of life: "I've been an artist all my life," says Monika. "I always put 90pc of my energy into my career as a creative director and art came second." Then her father died and the pandemic happened. 2020 was a total pivot. Suddenly she was spending more time doing her art because she was at home.

Clarity in lockdown: She found it to be comforting - to close the doors and draw in. "I started spending more time on my art. Now I'm a full-time artist and I'll do some freelance work."

Processing life: "Art is my way of responding. My exhibitions usually come from a big change in my life." Her first was about motherhood. "My mother sent me her brown bread recipe in a letter and I felt the weight of expectation. Did this mean that I should bake bread and become a different person? Instead, I used her letter as part of a piece of art." After breast cancer and a double mastectomy, Monika laughed at the breast-like jammie dodger biscuits she was given in hospital. More inspiration.

Doing it: She took part in a group exhibition, Pandemme - they hired a space themselves - and there will be more this year. She is back to her roots. See monikacrowley.com;

Instagram: @monikacrowley

