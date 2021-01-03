Introducing Megan Geraghty Byrne

The founder of Méid Denim on her move from a hospitality events management to desiging jeans for Irish women that "go with your curves and lift your bum".

Age: 29.

From: Monkstown, Co Dublin.

Brainwave: "Women are constantly complaining about not being able to fit into their jeans," says Megan Geraghty Byrne. "I know, because I was one of them. I've been both a size eight and a size 16, so I know the two sides of it. I always had problems with jeans. They were either too tight or uncomfortable." She left her job as a hospitality events manager and set up Méid Denim. "I've designed comfortable, super-soft jeans with a stretch. They are even squat-proof."

Size matters: Méid is the Irish for size and Megan's jeans go from an eight up to a 22. "If you go above size 16, you usually have to go to a plus-size store. I wanted a line that is all-inclusive." Her website shows two models - one a size eight, the other, size 18.

What women want: "Women have hips and they can gain weight at that time of the month." The high waist and hip area are expandable. Megan designed the jeans so that they go with your curves and lift your bum.

The environment: "Every time I sell a pair of jeans, a tree is planted to offset the carbon footprint. We use compostable packaging and our jeans are packaged in 100pc cotton bags." Jeans, €97, see meiddenim.com; Instagram: @meiddenim

