Introducing... Meet Cork marine biologist Shazia Waheed

The marine biologist is passionate about inspiring future generations to appreciate and look after nature.

Age: 28

Born: Cork

Passionate: This marine biologist fell in love with nature when her grandmother brought her to the beach in Ardmore, Co Waterford, and showed her the rock pools. "She was exposing me to a whole other world." Now, in her primary school workshops with Lifetime Lab Cork, Shazia shows kids the wonders of the ocean. "Most of them have gone to the beach but they haven't really looked at the animals living there. They are amazed that a mermaid's purse is a shark's egg."

Inspiring kids: "In this generation, there is some disconnect and we need to reinstate that. It's about getting them outdoors." Shazia is part of the team for corksciencefestival.ie, which ends today.

Simple changes: After her workshops, some schools cancelled their delivery of bottled water to reduce their plastic consumption. Instead, they installed water fill-stations. "It's the simple things - turn off the lights when you leave a room and instead of leaving the heating on at full blast, put on a jumper. I try to foster an interest in nature, so that they'll care for it in the future and make responsible decisions."

Power of nature: During lockdown, people need nature. "Walking in a wood or birdwatching is like a reset button. You relax and forget your worries."

