Introducing: Entrepreneur Kim Whyte — ‘Stationery connects people. It’s the power of the handwritten message’

Age: 39.

​Born: Youghal, Cork, now living in Waterford.

Always connect: “I’ve always loved stationery and the way it connects people. It’s the power of the handwritten message,” says Kim. This returned emigrant set up an Irish stationery company, Pawpear, in July of last year. The name comes from the phonetic spelling of páipéar — paper in Irish.

Bright and beautiful: These illustrated greeting cards and writing sets have an Irish twist — the drawing of an Irish landmark like Skelligs, an Irish phrase with the English translation or a wild Irish flower. “During Covid, I sent cards to my grandparents and I was disappointed that there were so few Irish stationery companies, so I decided to set one up.” She also has a design consultancy business, Figgydoo.

Passion for the Irish language: “I’d lived abroad for 10 years. Maybe being away makes you more patriotic. When I came back, I started to learn Irish in Duolingo.”

Support: “I did the Back for Business programme for returned emigrants. To Be Irish — the gifting guide — gave me great exposure. I’ve linked up with a network of female business founders. I thought that moving to rural Ireland, I was going to feel isolated, but I’ve made so many connections. It‘s going really well.”

See pawpear.ie