Introducing Bhagya Barrett

Age: 33.

From: Cork via Kerala, India.

Multi-tasker: Bhagya has two working lives. As well as being an IT manager in Dell, she brings her brilliance to Maharani Gin; maharani means 'high queen' in Sanskrit. The gin comes from Rebel City Distillery, the first new distillery in Cork city in almost 50 years, which was started by Bhagya's husband, Robert. "It's a blend of east and west and it reflects our cultural diversity."

Love story: "Like most millennials, we met online on a dating site." Robert liked art and history and when they met, in 2015, it was clear that they were kindred spirits. Two years later, they married in a three-day wedding in Kerala.

Life in colour: Married life is a happy mingling of cultures. They celebrate Keralan festivals, Diwali, St Patrick's Day and Christmas too. She loves to laugh and thinks that the Irish find more time for laughter. Bhagya loves wearing bright colours and has slowly become accustomed to the weather.

Female focus: Some of the botanicals in Maharani come from a women's co-operative in Kerala. "They are hard-working and ambitious and I'm very pleased that we are empowering them." Bhagya feels strongly about promoting women in the workplace. "I'm very vocal about women being in front roles and leadership. There is a shortage of women in technology. I actively encourage young women to get into Stem." l

Words by Ciara Dwyer

Portrait by Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Sunday Independent