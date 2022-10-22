| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Inside the Irish show dog world: ‘It is highly competitive and can be extremely political’

Obsessive, dedicated and totally devoted to their animals, dog exhibitors are in a league of their own when it comes to pampering their pooches. Here, they talk showring rivalries and the huge personal sacrifices they make for their passion 

June Wall with her Medium Poodle, Billy, whose show name is Volgarus Clarence Clarity. Picture: Ruth Medjber Expand
Eimear and Aisling Small with their dogs Argo, Nova, Pixel and Simba. Picture: Julia Dunin Expand
Ray O'Neill with his five-month-old Pekingese, Barbra. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Lynda Matthews and her Whippet, Chad. Picture: Gerry Mooney Expand
Cathy Delmar at home in Palmerstown with her Kerry Blue, Rinty Rafferty. Picture: Ruth Medjber Expand

Close

June Wall with her Medium Poodle, Billy, whose show name is Volgarus Clarence Clarity. Picture: Ruth Medjber

June Wall with her Medium Poodle, Billy, whose show name is Volgarus Clarence Clarity. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Eimear and Aisling Small with their dogs Argo, Nova, Pixel and Simba. Picture: Julia Dunin

Eimear and Aisling Small with their dogs Argo, Nova, Pixel and Simba. Picture: Julia Dunin

Ray O'Neill with his five-month-old Pekingese, Barbra. Picture: Frank McGrath

Ray O'Neill with his five-month-old Pekingese, Barbra. Picture: Frank McGrath

Lynda Matthews and her Whippet, Chad. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Lynda Matthews and her Whippet, Chad. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Cathy Delmar at home in Palmerstown with her Kerry Blue, Rinty Rafferty. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Cathy Delmar at home in Palmerstown with her Kerry Blue, Rinty Rafferty. Picture: Ruth Medjber

/

June Wall with her Medium Poodle, Billy, whose show name is Volgarus Clarence Clarity. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Kirsty Blake Knox Twitter Email

When Ray O’Neill first laid eyes on a Pekingese on March 17, 1972, there was immediate chemistry. “It was love at first sight,” he recalls. “It was instantaneous.”

Ray was 10 years old, and his father had brought him to the St Patrick’s Day Dog Show in the RDS. They were not a ‘doggy family’ but in 1970s Ireland, the Dog Show was one of the few places alcohol was served on the national holiday. While Ray’s father enjoyed a few scoops with a friend, his son wandered around the rings.

Expand

Close

Most Watched

Privacy