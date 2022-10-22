Inside the Irish show dog world: ‘It is highly competitive and can be extremely political’

When Ray O’Neill first laid eyes on a Pekingese on March 17, 1972, there was immediate chemistry. “It was love at first sight,” he recalls. “It was instantaneous.”

Ray was 10 years old, and his father had brought him to the St Patrick’s Day Dog Show in the RDS. They were not a ‘doggy family’ but in 1970s Ireland, the Dog Show was one of the few places alcohol was served on the national holiday. While Ray’s father enjoyed a few scoops with a friend, his son wandered around the rings.

Up until that day, Ray had adored cats, particularly Persians. “The beautiful coat, the large eyes, the flat face.” But when he saw a Pekingese standing proudly on a grooming table, its fur gently teased out, he was struck by the physical similarities with Persians.

“I was just dumbfounded by the resemblance,” he says. “The facial expression was one of complete indifference to everything and everyone around her. She was up on the table being groomed by a very tall, statuesque blonde holding a long cigarette. It all looked so glamorous and wonderful.”

Ray O'Neill with his five-month-old Pekingese, Barbra. Picture: Frank McGrath

Ray O'Neill with his five-month-old Pekingese, Barbra. Picture: Frank McGrath

Ray became a junior dog handler and began showing Pekingese for other people the same year. When he turned 15, he got his first bitch, Margo (named after The Good Life’s outrageous snob and social climber Margo Leadbetter).

He also registered his Kennel Name — his first choice was Supremes in homage to his favourite band, “which would have been fabulous”; his second choice was Rose Royce. But it was his third choice that the Kennel Club settled on: Trendylook. “Of course, back then I was very trendy,” he laughs.

Ray is one of the country’s top Pekingese exhibitors, having bred a record number of national and international champions in the breed in Ireland. He has acted as an international judge for Pekingese specialities, and is a breed historian.

He chats to me in the grounds of Navan Racecourse while stroking his five-month-old puppy (show name: Trendylook Simply Streisand; pet name: Barbra), who has just won Best Baby Puppy in Show, All Breeds. We are at the Irish Kennel Club’s international centenary show.

After the Anglo-Irish Treaty was ratified in 1922, the Dublin Blue Terrier Club — of which Michael Collins was a leading member — was reconstituted as the Irish Kennel Club. Until then, all dog shows in Ireland had to be licensed by the British Kennel Club. So, this year is a landmark year for the club, who are eager to prevent lesser-known breeds from becoming endangered.

During Covid, dog shows obviously ground to a halt, but on this blustery Saturday, there is a healthy and keen turnout; 190 breeds are ready to step out into the ring.

Irish people have always adored dogs, but dog exhibitors are a breed apart — obsessive, dedicated and completely devoted to their animals.

Around the racecourse, Poodles get their faces shaved; a Springer Spaniel with a silk turban protecting its ears sits inside a tent sheltered from the drizzle. Cans of Thick N Thicker texturising spray are littered around the toy dog-grooming station. There is a moment of tension when a Shih Tzu stops in the middle of the showring to relieve itself, before a bystander rushes out with a poo bag and discreetly picks up the mess. “Hard to come back from that,” a person on the sidelines mutters.

Walking around, you are struck by the variety of breeds. It reminds me of the ‘Twilight Bark’ scene in 101 Dalmatians — when a patrol of different dogs, from Great Danes to Scottish Terriers, help guide heroes Perdita and Pongo to their pups in Cruella de Vil’s ancestral mansion.

Then there are the show names, so wonderfully and wildly over the top. “This is Spicy Kiss Blonde Ambition,” Geraldine McCarthy gestures towards her Shih Tzu. “Pet name: Paprika.’’ A Dachshund is introduced to me as “Arthur Lampcien Trick Or Treat”.

For some, the dog-show world is one they were born into. Lynda Matthews’ parents, Fred and Ann Cuthbert, ran Ailesbury Boarding Kennels and showed Borzois and Old English Sheepdogs for decades. Lynda has been showing dogs since she was five years old, and got her first pup, a Whippet called Peach, when she was seven.

Lynda Matthews and her Whippet, Chad. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Lynda Matthews and her Whippet, Chad. Picture: Gerry Mooney

“We went off as a family to our dog shows, me with my little Whippet on my knee. It used to be the three of us but my dad died 14 years ago. He was big into it. We are carrying on the family tradition.”

Lynda has remained loyal to Whippets, who she describes as loyal, affectionate and clingy, since she first showed them. Over the years, she has had great success with them in the showring.

“We have had a win at Crufts — we had Best Whippet Bitch at Crufts. That would probably be the highlight… And I held Top Whippet in Ireland for 10 years solid with Brad (show name: Collooney He’s The One Ailesbury). And his grandson Chad (show name: Iason Ailesbury Of Gentle Mind) is now the top Whippet in Ireland. So it is nice to carry that on again.”

A purebred Whippet sells for around €1,000 but Lynda stresses that dog exhibitors never look to turn a profit from breeding. “Our main aim is to find a good home and cover the costs of rearing them. What you are charging for [is to] vaccinate them, microchip them and register them with the Kennel Club… Anyone in the dog-show world will tell you that breeding dogs is not to make money, not at our level… The welfare of the dogs is the main thing.”

Identical twin sisters Eimear and Aisling Small, from Galway, are relative newcomers to the dog-exhibiting world. The sisters have always been “animal mad” but fell into the scene almost by accident. They adopted a deaf rescue Dalmatian called Nova and, while looking for a companion for him, they came across their Afghan: Chinzaes In Comes The Judge Of Kilgharra (pet name: Argo).

Argo is a very handsome dog, and the sisters began showing him at agricultural shows before registering with the Kennel Club. They now have two more dogs, another Afghan called Simba (show name: Popovs Simba Of Kilgharra) and another Dalmatian, Pixel (show name: Alioth Moonlight Surprise Of Kilgharra), who they co-own with their nephew Emmett.

“Nova started the love affair with Dalmatians. They are Velcro dogs — they just want to be with you all the time. And they just want to make you happy… Afghans are like cats. When they want attention, they are very affectionate; when they don’t want attention, they are not.”

The sisters live together and care for the dogs in shift rotation. Aisling works days so she looks after them at night, and Eimear covers the days.

Afghan Hounds take a good bit longer to prep for the shows than Dalmatians, given their wonderfully glossy coats, which are so glorious, they should be brand ambassadors for L’Oréal. “You’re looking at three hours to wash and blow-dry them,” Aisling says.

Eimear and Aisling Small with their dogs Argo, Nova, Pixel and Simba. Picture: Julia Dunin

Eimear and Aisling Small with their dogs Argo, Nova, Pixel and Simba. Picture: Julia Dunin

Poodles, famous for their curly coat, are another high-maintenance breed. “At one stage, I was spending more time in the grooming room than the house,” June Wall laughs. “A Standard Poodle would take four hours just to blow-dry the coat. That would be just the blow-drying and the scissoring… Then their face is shaved, and their feet.”

June was a professional ballroom dancer and had just returned from the UK when she came across her first Standard Poodle in the 1980s. “It looked gorgeous and I thought, ‘I’d love one of those.’”

She bought her first show bitch, Pamplona Some Like It Hot, which was bred by Michael Coad — the son of legendary Shamrock Rovers player Paddy Coad. “I showed her and I brought her to Crufts and I won her class — my first time ever at Crufts, I couldn’t believe it. And I got the bug.”

June had huge success showing Poodles but took a break from the breed 10 years ago, as the grooming was so labour-intensive. She decided to return to the breed with her black Medium Poodle, Volgarus Clarence Clarity (pet name: Billy).

For such a small country, she believes Ireland punches above its weight in the dog-showing scene. “Our numbers would be much smaller than they have across the water … [but] most of our top dogs here can go over to the UK and pick up champion titles… Irish dogs have always been able to hold their own, in any company. We have some really good breeders here, conscientious breeders, who want to get it right.”

Contrary to what many people think, there is no cash prize if you win Best in Show, just a rosette or a cup and, of course, the honour of the title.

“It is a full-on hobby,” Lynda Matthews says. “It’s not like picking up a hurley stick on a Saturday morning, or a set of golf balls, and heading out the door. It takes a bit of getting ready and a bit of time.”

While most describe it as a hobby, Ray O’Neill prefers to avoid that term. “I think the word ‘hobby’ trivialises it — it is a sport, it is a lifestyle, because the dogs are like children, and they take up so much of your time.”

He says there is a huge amount of personal sacrifice. “I can’t say it is a hobby; it is my passion in life. The dogs take over your life… If I had one regret, it’s that I don’t have children to carry on my work in the breed. I might adopt,” he laughs.

For Aisling and Eimear, the social side of dog showing is as important as the competition. “Even if you don’t win, you still have a great day out. We have made family there — we don’t call them friends anymore, they are family,” Aisling says.

The buzz of the showring is a major draw for some exhibitors. “Once you have been in the ring, that’s it: you are hooked, hooked for life,” Velda Clark says.

Velda breeds and shows Irish Wolfhounds — a dog that can look as wise as King Solomon, and a moment later as naive as Father Dougal. Velda has worked with the breed since the 1970s. When she left school, she wrote to legendary breeder Sheelagh Seale, who ran Ballykelly Kennels in Rathdrum, and asked if she could work for her.

Seale agreed and Velda began a lifelong commitment to the dogs. Over the years, she has won multiple Best in Show prizes and has been placed at Crufts. She established her own kennel, Tarlog IW, in 1977.

“[They] are not like any other dog. When you look into the eyes of a Wolfhound, you can see all the myths and legends that come with them,” she says.

Velda lives in the countryside, and the most Wolfhounds she had at once was 15. Now she has a much more manageable four. “They are gentle giants but you have to remember what they were bred for, and I have had a few hens who were goners over the years.”

Due to a serious accident, Velda had to take a break from showing for several years but hopes to take her new pup Laragh (show name: Sagittarius Berengaria Turlog) into the ring next year.

Her dogs’ lives sound idyllic — roaming paddocks and green fields, sleeping on sofas and eating like kings. “My dogs get tripe, red meat, eggs and milk, sardines, honey yoghurt. You wouldn’t open a tin of dog food for an Irish Wolfhound,” she says.

To say that Cathy Delmar, Secretary of the Native Irish Breeds Club, adores Kerry Blues would be a gross understatement. “The majesty of them in the ring would just break your heart,” she tells me.

“To look at, they are just amazing: they have a beautiful outline, a beautiful head and a magnificent coat. They don’t smell and they don’t drop hair. They have it all; they have sex appeal.”

Cathy Delmar at home in Palmerstown with her Kerry Blue, Rinty Rafferty. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Cathy Delmar at home in Palmerstown with her Kerry Blue, Rinty Rafferty. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Cathy married into a family of Kerry Blues, and soon became addicted to the adrenaline of the showring. “You can feel the energy coming up the lead into your hand… This is where the dog wants to be. And does he want to show off? Absolutely. He loves it. And when you move… you’re one with the dog. The dog is not standing on his own. You’re a team; you are together. You actually know what the dog is going to do next. You nearly know what’s in his head.”

She and her husband, Sean, have picked up numerous trophies and rosettes in breed shows in Ireland and the UK, and have won at Crufts.

Her current show dog, Rinty Rafferty (show name: Torums King’s Gambit Of Shillelagh) is 19 months old and on his way to becoming a champion. In order to nab that accolade, a dog must win seven green stars at Kennel Club shows; and to become internationally recognised, they must take home a rosette at three international competitions. So far, Rinty has five stars.

Kerry Blues are one of the nine dog breeds native to Ireland (the others are the Irish Wolfhound, Kerry Beagle, Irish Red Setter, Irish Red and White Setter, Irish Water Spaniel, Irish Terrier, Glen of Imaal Terrier, and Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier).

In 2019, all the native breeds received heritage status from the Government. But sadly some of the Irish breeds, like many pedigree dogs, are at risk of becoming endangered. The Glen of Imaal Terrier has faced extinction on at least one occasion.

“Some of the dogs are quite light on the ground,” Cathy says. “It would be devastating and horrific [if a native Irish breed became extinct] because these dogs are bred from lines that are continued over years and years… You can’t start again once [they are gone] so the protection and promotion of the Irish breeds is hugely important.”

Despite the threat of extinction some breeds are facing, these days paying for a pedigree dog can often come with a degree of judgment. This is partially because we hear so many horror stories about puppy farms where dogs are bred to death, but Corina Fitzsimons from Dogs Trust says there are no comparisons between reputable breeders and those who run puppy farms.

“In the current climate, we appeal to people who can adopt to do so. But we also say that we understand people may want to buy… and we are not here to judge or vilify. You should be able to safely buy a dog, but the problem was that people couldn’t do so.”

Thankfully, she says resources such as petbond.ie help to prevent people from fuelling the puppy-farm industry. The exhibitors and breeders stress the importance of being patient when getting a dog.

“It’s not like buying an iPhone,” Jonathan Lappin from Belfast, who shows Dachshunds and Dalmatians, says. “You need to make sure you are right for the dog and the dog’s needs. You have to be prepared to wait.”

Showing dogs can also provide an emotional support system to those who need it. Geraldine McCarthy, who has been showing for 30 years, spends three hours a day (split into two separate shifts) grooming each of her Shih Tzus. But for her, the constant grooming is not a chore; it is a comfort. Geraldine was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 towards the end of lockdown.

“It was difficult going into the hospital and no one could come in,” she says. She found grooming deeply therapeutic when she was undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Similarly, when Ray O’Neill’s partner of 27 years, Derek, died of a heart attack in 2015, he was consumed by grief. “He was a sweetheart, a Londoner… the love of my life and an incredible man,” Ray says. “Dogs do have a healing power — they are a great source of comfort.

“The interest in the dog world took my mind away [from it]… I was overcome with grief but I was able to concentrate and focus [on something else]. I had a boy and girl junior; Derek died in January, and I started showing them in March, and by August they were Top Dog and Top Bitch in their breed that year… I had to do it.”

While many exhibitors are pals and talk about the camaraderie side of the showring, competition is intense. “Oh god yeah, it is competitive... because everyone is thinking they have the best dog,” Geraldine says. In other countries, the competition can be more cut-throat. In 2015, the most famous dog show in the world, Crufts, was rocked by allegations that some exhibitors were deliberately sabotaging rivals by pushing chewing gum into carefully coiffed coats, and slipping laxatives in bowls of drinking water. While thankfully nothing near as scandalous has occurred in the Irish dog show scene, the stakes are high, and rivalry can be fierce.

“It is highly competitive and there are various types of people involved,” Ray says. “There are good [people], and there are bad... At times, it can be extremely political … that is around the world and not just in Ireland… There is that element to the dog world. Let’s not sugar-coat and think it’s a perfect ideal; there are some very nice people, but also some not so nice people.”

Lynda Matthews doubts the accuracy of the 2015 Crufts newspaper reports. And she insists that, when push comes to shove, dog people will always look out for dog people.

“There is always that competition, but I have to say, if the chips are down in the dog world… they are a big family.”

