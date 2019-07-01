Insect-based dog food launches in Ireland

Scientists have long been warning of the impact pets can have on the environment, even coining the phrase 'carbon pawprint'.

A study at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) found that pets, through their diet, constitute about 25 to 30pc of the environmental impacts from animal production in terms of the use of land, water, fossil fuel, phosphate, and biocides.

And in 2017, authors Robert and Brenda Vale estimated in their book Time to Eat the Dog? that a medium-sized dog had the same carbon pawprint as an SUV.

Earlier this year, 35 per cent of pet owners told researchers at New Zealand’s Ontario Veterinary College that they would be interested in switching their animals’ diet from a conventional diet to a vegan diet.

However, ensuring that a pet gets optimum nutrition on a vegan diet can be difficult.

“It's not just about the carbon footprint, it’s also about being vegetarian and wanting to do the best for your animal as well. It’s a constant battle. But I don’t believe in vegetarian food for cats and dogs,” explains pet nutritionist Will Bisset who helped design Yora, the UK's first dog food made from insects.

The larvae of black soldier flies, reared by protein nutrient company Protix in the Netherlands, are used to make the product which has just launched in Ireland. It also contains oats, potato, kale, seaweed and chicory.

Other insect-based dog foods are available in the USA and Germany, but with a lower insect content.

Online Editors