In this age of narrowing minds, we need storytellers like Salman Rushdie more than ever

Within an hour it was worldwide news. Salman Rushdie had been stabbed in upstate New York. He was being airlifted to Erie, Pennsylvania, where he was, initially, in a critical condition. The news sliced like another blade. It ripped in under the skin and it exposed wounds that were presumed at least forgotten, if not healed.

A 24-year-old New Jersey man, Hadi Matar, was charged with second-degree attempted murder. He left Rushdie with life-changing injuries and stunned the world, reminding us that nothing ever truly is finished, especially the desire to stuff ourselves into the small rooms of our hatreds.

The whole debate around free speech, and indeed freedom of speech, was lit up once again under the glow of a hospital halogen.

“Hang Satan Rushdy” was what was written on the placards in Tehran after the publication of The Satanic Verses in the late 1980s. The Japanese translator was knifed to death. The Norwegian and Italian translators were separately attacked but survived. In India at least a dozen people were killed at a demonstration in Mumbai.

Rushdie had to go into exile, but his life in New York eventually became almost “normal”. As a friend and colleague, I walked with him on the streets of the city, interviewed him onstage, hopped into yellow cabs with him, celebrated the election of Obama in his house — never once was there a suggestion that anything along the line of what happened last week could ever occur.

But the impossible happens.

What felt most acutely egregious was that the attempted murder took place in Chautauqua in upstate New York, a gated community known for its Quaker-like atmosphere. There is possibly nowhere less likely for such a slur against the human spirit. Again, the impossible happens.

There is little doubt that the violence took place in the mordant shadow of Ayatollah Khomeini’s fatwa, and it’s easy to dismiss this as the act of a madman, a hangover from the past, or the influence of a distant regime. But it is also impossible to disentangle this sort of act from the current political climate in the United States. Let us not forget that Rushdie’s attacker grew up in the streets of New Jersey. He came from an immigrant family. He could have stepped out of a Bruce Springsteen song. All he had to do was to turn on the TV or turn the dial on his radio to hear some of the most divisive rhetoric the world has to offer.

We are living in an age that is increasingly diseased by self-certainty. Come into my room if you look like me. Come into the room if you sound like me. Come into my room if you vote like me. Come into the room if you share my so-called faith.

The great irony of our technological age is that we live in a world that should be open to us all, but is actually poisoned by the most acute narrowness. We are tightening and tightening in the narrowing gyre. We choose rules over creativity. We come indoors. We close the curtains. We create hierarchies. We put exact GPS co-ordinates on our imaginations. We say that your free speech is not the same as my free speech.

Whether you like The Satanic Verses or not is not the question. The ability to think about it, as a work of art, and as a provocation, is far more instructive to the human spirit than denying its ability to exist. It is true that we should not wilfully offend people, groups or religions. (It is my opinion that Rushdie did not wilfully offend, and he was far more interested in the idea of creative criticism). But it is also true that we should not invoke censorship to appease a minority who want to patrol the boundaries of their own self-appointed worlds.

It’s a messy business. It’s complicated. It’s difficult. But, in the Spinozan spirit, all things excellent are as difficult as they are rare.

One of the things that Salman Rushdie has always called for is the ability to think concretely and sympathetically, contrapuntally, about others. We must understand the lives beyond our own. Open the curtains. Unlock the co-ordinates. This happens not only at the level of civil society, but in art and in journalism and at home, and perhaps most importantly in our school classrooms.

What it comes down to is that we must speak to one another, learn about one another, try out each other’s lives for size. We don’t have to love each other. We don’t even have to like each other. But we do have to understand one another.

Salman Rushdie has always been equal to the moment and he will undoubtedly make something extraordinary out of the abomination of this recent attack. I am reminded of the lines from the Mu’allaqat, a series of sixth century pre-Islamic poems, also known as the Suspended Poems, hung out on giant scrolls in the Arab marketplaces of the day. “Is there any hope that this desolation can bring us solace?” is one of the searing questions of the poems. Of course, the immediate answer is always no. There is no hope for any solace. Until, until, until... Time ticks away inside time… And then…

Resistance and art and community have a way of defying despair. Literature, as in all the arts, has the ability to spit in the face of doom. This is an idea that is easy to mock, but impossible to deny. We need our storytellers and mythmakers and image-seers more than ever. At certain times it is the job of the artist to claim that she, he, they, can lay a claim on a deeper truth than the one that reality seems to impose upon us. We must speak up and we speak out and we must pay responsibility to the freedom that is offered us.

I expect no less than a seminal response from Salman Rushdie, a man who has experienced the world exploding around him and the lethal blackbirds settling on the branches of his life. He will, I am sure, when he has recovered, entice the beauty and the intelligence out from the branches and up into the air.

After all he himself has, in the past, quoted DH Lawrence who said, quite sanguinely and sanely: “We’ve got to live, no matter how many skies have fallen.”

Colum McCann is the author, most recently, of the international bestseller ‘Apeirogon’