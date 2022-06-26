In pictures: Pride celebrations in Ireland, 2022

Independentie
Sunday, 26 June 2022
In pictures: Pride 2022 Close
Celebrating the Dublin Pride Parade.
Picture By David Conachy. 25/6/2022
Roberta Aherne (Left) and Roberta Bari celebrating at the Dublin Pride Parade.
Picture By David Conachy. 25/6/2022
Tanaiste, Leo Varadkar and Minster for Finance Paschal Donohoe enjoying the Dublin Pride Parade.
Picture By David Conachy. 25/6/2022
The Aer Lingus float goes down O'Connell Street, Dublin, during the 2022 Pride Parade: Photo:Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Lucas Marques celebrating the Dublin Pride Parade.
Picture By David Conachy. 25/6/2022
Aisling Cullen celebrating the Dublin Pride Parade.
Picture By David Conachy. 25/6/2022
Performer Vanessa Amit takes part in the 2022 Pride Parade. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman marching with Reach Out Network and HSE colleagues in the Dublin Pride Parade. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Clare Harney, Iris Ihde, Naoise Collins and Edel Mullen, as Reach Out Network members and HSE workers participate in the Dublin Pride Parade. Photo: Sasko Lazarov Photocall Ireland
Performers take part in the 2022 Dublin Pride Parade. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
JP McCarthy, Emilene Stafford, Ciara McCluskey and John Gomes-Rae getting ready for Dungarvan's first ever Pride Festival.
Pic:Mark Condren
Emilene Stafford getting ready for Dungarvan's first ever Pride Festival.
Pic:Mark Condren
Emilene Stafford,, JP McCarthy, Ciara McCluskey and John Gomes-Rae getting ready for Dungarvan's first ever Pride Festival.
Pic:Mark Condren
/
June 26 2022 03:27 PM
See above a selection of our photographers’ images from Pride celebrations across Ireland this year.
