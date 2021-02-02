| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

In Lockdown #1 , I busied myself with fancy dinners and DIY. Now I’ll settle for Deliveroo and a daily walk

Katie Byrne

In lockdown three, Katie doesn't have the patience to stir risotto for an hour Expand

Close

In lockdown three, Katie doesn't have the patience to stir risotto for an hour

In lockdown three, Katie doesn't have the patience to stir risotto for an hour

In lockdown three, Katie doesn't have the patience to stir risotto for an hour

I decluttered the camera roll on my phone a few nights ago. It’s one of those tasks that I endlessly put off, even though I always feel a lot better when I finally get around to it.

It was easy enough to delete the photos of the last forgettable month. Save for a cat-driving-a-car GIF (always handy) and a picture of a robot hoover I’d like to buy, I all but wiped every digital memory of January from my device.

The photos and videos from March and April were a little harder to erase. Every photo brought back a distinct memory of a very different time and it was hard not to compare the first lockdown we experienced with the one we’re experiencing now.

Most Watched

Privacy