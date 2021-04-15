| -1.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I’m with Christina Aguilera – I wouldn’t want to relive my 20s either

Tanya Sweeney

Twentysomethings should be in the prime of their lives, unencumbered by responsibilities – but insecurities and uncertainties can weigh heavily

Don't look back: Christina Aguilera performing at the old Point in Dublin in 2006. Photo: Paddy Cummins Expand
Mourning: Queen Elizabeth Expand
Happy out: Laura Whitmore. Photo: Conor McDonnell Expand
Then: Aguilera performing in 2007... Photo: Reuters Expand
... and now: Aguilera at the premiere of Mulan in 2020. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Don't look back: Christina Aguilera performing at the old Point in Dublin in 2006. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Don't look back: Christina Aguilera performing at the old Point in Dublin in 2006. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Mourning: Queen Elizabeth

Mourning: Queen Elizabeth

Happy out: Laura Whitmore. Photo: Conor McDonnell

Happy out: Laura Whitmore. Photo: Conor McDonnell

Then: Aguilera performing in 2007... Photo: Reuters

Then: Aguilera performing in 2007... Photo: Reuters

... and now: Aguilera at the premiere of Mulan in 2020. Photo: Getty

... and now: Aguilera at the premiere of Mulan in 2020. Photo: Getty

/

Don't look back: Christina Aguilera performing at the old Point in Dublin in 2006. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Christina Aguilera certainly looked like she was having the time of her life 15 years ago. At 25, she was enviably gorgeous, fabulously wealthy, adored and successful.

But now, at 40, the Grammy Award-winning singer admits that the outward illusion belied the whole truth.

Most Watched

Privacy