'I'm the oldest in the business - we used to sell up to 10,000 a year' - Christmas tree seller Paul Sexton (87) on his love for the festive period

"Times were tough, and five shillings was a lot back then,” he told Independent.ie.

Now aged 87, Mr Sexton hasn’t let his love for the festive season die down just yet, and claims to be Ireland’s oldest Christmas tree seller.

Although he semi-retired a few years ago, Mr Sexton still keeps some trees as “part of the pension plan”. The company still runs in the family, with a garden centre in Foxrock in Dublin and another at Glen of Downs – also one of “the oldest in the country”, Mr Sexton says.

Ireland's (possibly) oldest Christmas tree seller Paul Sexton, aged 87.

Over the years the business saw returning customers, families, and even supplied trees to the British and American embassies.

“We also supplied supermarkets with trees, including Woolworths when they were around and Superquinn to Feargal Quinn, rest his soul,” he said.

The 87-year-old has watched the industry change over the last number of years, with the introduction of artificial trees, but he says that most Irish people still love a real tree.

“The trend now is to buy an Irish tree. I think people get fed up with the plastic tree after a year or two,” he said.

“They like the smell of a real one. Although I don’t get the scent off them anymore, I’m so used to it.”

As long as 40 years ago, most of the trees were imported from abroad, as there wasn’t as much demand to grow Christmas trees in Ireland, he says.

Paul Sexton (87) sells trees in his garden centre in Foxrock and also in Glenn of Downs, Co Wicklow.

“I know Denmark better than Ireland, I travelled up and down that country for the best trees. We used to sell up to 10,000 trees every year, back in the day.

“But in recent years it was easier to grow them here. We have some in Shankill, others in Foxrock.”

In 1985 the business faced a potential setback – Mr Sexton and his family were victims of an armed robbery at their home in Shankill.

“It was 3am and half a dozen men with guns came in, held us up and stole lots of money. It was a terrible experience. My family were so frightened they couldn’t live there anymore.

“I thought I was having a nightmare. I always remember, they said to me, ‘where is your f**king money’."

After that, the family “moved to a new house and kept going” and set up a support group for victims of crime in Ireland.

Despite this, Mr Sexton’s love of Christmas and selling trees continued – something he still enjoys today.

“We love the hustle and bustle. It’s a bit of fun, and people are always very nice at Christmas. Although some people are hard to please – we've seen many a row between husbands and wives.

"We used to get calls from time to time from husbands saying, 'my wife brought home this load of crap, can we exchange it?' - I always said no problem.

“I always told them to come back and we’d switch the tree at no extra cost – I think we saved a lot of margins that way.”

