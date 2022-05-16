| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I’m single and child-free at nearly 30 – and I’m not lonely

Sylvie Carlos

Lockdown allowed me to find something I’d never experienced before in a fast-paced and relentless world – a sense of inner peace while being alone

As someone who regularly travels, I was terrified that staying put during Covid would negatively affect my mental health (Getty Images) Expand

Close

As someone who regularly travels, I was terrified that staying put during Covid would negatively affect my mental health (Getty Images)

As someone who regularly travels, I was terrified that staying put during Covid would negatively affect my mental health (Getty Images)

As someone who regularly travels, I was terrified that staying put during Covid would negatively affect my mental health (Getty Images)

The theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week was loneliness. It seems fitting because for many people, the pandemic has meant experiencing new levels of loneliness and isolation.

The ongoing pandemic aside, many women are made to feel alone by being in our twenties, thirties and forties without having kids or being married. A recent study by the UK Office for National Statistics using the term “childless women” sparked discussion online, and some people were uncomfortable with the emphasis on whether women of a certain age have kids or not.

Most Watched

Privacy