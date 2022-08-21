| 17.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I’m 27 and don’t own a bra – but don’t call me ‘braless’

Emma Dooney

By highlighting the absence of the bra, we perpetuate the idea that a woman should be wearing one

Molly-Mae Hague Expand

Close

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague

I had my first ever bra fitting when I was 12, after making one of the worst discoveries you can make when you’re an insecure preteen – my breasts looked different from those around me. While mine clashed in size and shape like a pair of fraternal twins, my friends’ chests were perfectly round, identical, and miraculously nipple-free.

It didn’t take long for me to realise that this symmetry was not the product of genes or knives, but of a simple underwear upgrade. They were wearing bras, and I wasn’t. And just like that, I was no longer a girl wearing a vest – I was officially “braless”.

Most Watched

Privacy