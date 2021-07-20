If you think all internet trolls are textbook male loners, think again

Eimear Varian Barry, a social media influencer who was born in Cork but lives in Surrey, recently spoke out about the online bullying she has been subjected to on an online forum called Tattle Life.

“It’s beyond kind of bitchy comments,” she told The Sunday Times. “It’s something dangerous, darker, deeper.”

For the uninitiated, Tattle Life describes itself as a digital space for “commentary and critiques of people that choose to monetise their personal life as a business and release it into the public domain”.

In actuality, it’s a Mean Girls Burn Book of cruel and catty commentary and deeply personal digs at people who make their living from brand deals and endorsements.

Barry, who said she has gone to the police on three occasions because of malicious comments discussing her children, her marriage and her mental health, believes the majority of people commenting about her on Tattle Life are female.

Her Instagram following of almost 100k followers are mostly women, she says, so it makes sense then that the people making nasty comments about her Instagram account are mostly women too.

Barry isn’t the only influencer who has spoken out about the women targeting other women online.

Last week, influencer Em Sheldon told the DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport) committee, which is conducting an inquiry into influencer culture, that people in her industry are subjected to “relentless” abuse. The perpetrators, she added, are invariably middle-aged women.

“This isn’t men who are doing this,” she said. “These are grown women with actually very good jobs and seemingly very good lives who are doing this and that’s the saddest part about it.”

We rarely get to see internet trolls, who hide behind anonymous accounts and lurk in the darkest corners of the internet, but it seems many of us have a very clear picture of what they look like in our mind’s eye.

We imagine angry, embittered people who feel like the world has a vendetta against them.

We imagine a cesspool of textbook loners, basement dwellers and misanthropes who fire out abusive messages to gain a warped sense of connection with the world.

And because women are more likely to experience online abuse, we imagine that most internet trolls are men.

Online harassment against women and girls is a serious issue and I’m not for one moment claiming that men aren’t part of the problem. (You only have to look at some of the comments women receive on a daily basis to see that a lot of it is driven by men with a chip on their shoulder.)

But still, I wonder are we missing a trick when we assume that gendered online harassment is fundamentally rooted in patriarchy?

There are those who would argue that misogyny is learned behaviour, and the women who target other women online are experiencing internalised misogyny.

But there are others who would argue that it’s just another example of us refusing to examine the dark side of women when it’s so much easier to blame the patriarchy.

The other problem with the widespread assumption that trolls are male is that it frames men as online agitators and women as online peacekeepers.

A few years ago I interviewed an influencer who had been on the receiving end of vicious online abuse. The ‘trolls’ that affected her most, she told me, weren’t the anonymous posters who wrote semi-illiterate, ‘ur ugly’ comments under her photos.

It was the women, who used their real names, and who chose to publicly call her out rather than privately take her aside. They used words like ‘perpetuate’, they urged her to “do better”, and whether by accident or design, they sparked a massive pile-on that she still hadn’t quite recovered from.

The DCMS inquiry will hopefully force us to reconsider our understanding of internet trolls. It might just make us reconsider our definition of online harassment too.

Good riddance to the old Hollywood sex symbol trope

Florence Pugh is one of the young actresses conquering Hollywood on her own terms

Florence Pugh is one of the young actresses conquering Hollywood on her own terms

It’s almost four years since the allegations against Harvey Weinstein brought the MeToo movement into sharp focus, and the impact of that seismic event is still rippling throughout the world.

Over the last few years more actresses have started to speak out, not just about the experiences they’ve had with men in positions of power, but with a system that ritually sexualises young actresses by casting them as sirens, femme fatales and wide-eyed ingenues.

Scarlett Johansson, who recently reprised her role as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow, spoke last week about how her depiction of the character has changed over the last 10 years.

“I’m more accepting of myself, I think. All of that is related to that move away from the kind of hyper-sexualisation of this character and, I mean, you look back at Iron Man 2 and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualised, you know?” she told Collider.

Elsewhere, Natalie Portman has spoken out about being portrayed as a “Lolita figure” when she was a child actress while Megan Fox has opened up about the sexualised auditions she had to endure.

It can sometimes feel like we’re talking about a different era when we hear these stories — and in many ways we are — but they also remind us of just how far we’ve come in very short amount of time.

As a new guard of young actresses — Florence Pugh, Emma Corrin, et al — conquer Hollywood on their own terms, it seems we’re finally moving away from the tired old trope of the sex symbol, and towards something a lot more interesting.

Marco & Jessica’s big, beautiful wedding!

Marco Verratti and Jessica Aidi. Photo: Marco Verratti Instagram

Marco Verratti and Jessica Aidi. Photo: Marco Verratti Instagram

After a year of micro-weddings, pared-back festivities and elopements, it was strangely uplifting to see a celebrity couple that clearly didn’t get the memo. Italian footballer Marco Verratti and model Jessica Aidi just said ‘I do’ amidst the unashamedly lavish surroundings of the five-star Hôtel de Crillon. Their day out included three outfit changes, fireworks and a performance by Carla Bruni, and proved that while small weddings can be beautiful, big weddings can be pretty spectacular too!