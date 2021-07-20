| 13.6°C Dublin

If you think all internet trolls are textbook male loners, think again

Katie Byrne

Influencers are often subjected to online abuse. Picture posed Expand
Influencers are often subjected to online abuse. Picture posed

Influencers are often subjected to online abuse. Picture posed

Eimear Varian Barry, a social media influencer who was born in Cork but lives in Surrey, recently spoke out about the online bullying she has been subjected to on an online forum called Tattle Life.

“It’s beyond kind of bitchy comments,” she told The Sunday Times. “It’s something dangerous, darker, deeper.”

For the uninitiated, Tattle Life describes itself as a digital space for “commentary and critiques of people that choose to monetise their personal life as a business and release it into the public domain”.

