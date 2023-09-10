'If you manage to leave you’re afraid to go back into the building.’ Why doctors and nurses are quitting Ireland to work in Australia

Toiling through 16-hour shifts on overcrowded wards or in a system where strict eight hour shifts are the norm?

Securing appointments for patient scans was once a source of deep anxiety for Dr Niamh Curran. Working at an Irish hospital, which she prefers not to name, the junior medic had to repeatedly break the news to a patient that her MRI scan wasn’t going ahead. This went on for eight weeks. “I’d have to see her every day to say why it wasn’t going to happen and she had to stay in hospital the whole time. That was really hard and upsetting,” Dr Curran recounts.