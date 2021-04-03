| -1.1°C Dublin

‘If you lose your hair, it’s sh*t and there are hard times, but it shouldn’t stop you from being you and doing what you want to’

Dublin model and actor Amber Jean Rowan has been wearing wigs and hairpieces since she developed alopecia as a teenager. She tells Lynn Enright how losing her hair almost ended her career and why we need to challenge the perception that to be hair-free is to be hopelessly tragic

Model, actor and businesswoman Amber Jean Rowan. Photo: Alex Hutchinson Expand
Amber Jean Rowan with her dog, Reggie the ridgeback Expand
Amber Jean Rowan models a wig from her range Expand
Amber Jean Rowan Expand
Amber Jean Rowan Expand
Amber Jean Rowan Expand
Amber Jean Rowan Expand

Lynn Enright

Amber Jean Rowan is one of those people who has had a good lockdown. When we chat, I find her in a sunny corner of her flat in Hoxton, East London. Her smile is wide and her teeth are dazzlingly white. Her skin is clear and glowy. Her four-month-old puppy reclines nearby and the mood in the room (well, on the Zoom) is good.

The dog, a ridgeback called Reggie, was initially a challenge, she admits. “The first month with the pooch was so difficult, so tiring it was hard. We were sleep-deprived and anxious.” Today, though, he is impeccably well-behaved, and Rowan and her co-living entrepreneur boyfriend Ben have become “the dog parents we swore we’d never be we’re obsessed”.

The Dublin-born 28-year-old has spent the last 13 months in a state of domesticated bliss. As well as training the dog, she has learnt how to cook. Before lockdown, her family teased her for surviving on a diet of Ryvita and restaurant meals; now, she’s whipping up curries, stir-fries and tacos (she eats a mainly vegan diet). When the weather is good, she makes sure to start the day with some outdoor exercise: she is a trained yoga teacher and also enjoys HIIT workouts. She picks up an oat-milk latte on the way home.

