If a midlife crisis really triggered Reese Witherspoon’s divorce from Jim Toth, then there’s no hope for the rest of us

Chrissie Russell

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth. Photo: AP Expand

The joint statement released by Reese Witherspoon and her husband of 12 years, Jim Toth was predictably polished. No accusations, no blame, but instead heartfelt phrases like “moving forward with deep love” and “navigate this next chapter”.

But, just as predictably, it didn’t take long for the tongues to start wagging about the ‘real’ reason behind the split. And, according to a friend of the couple’s, quoted yesterday in the US Sun, that reason lies in strange changes that started happening with actor and producer, Jim, when, in 2021, he turned 50 and quit his career.

