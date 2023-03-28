If a midlife crisis really triggered Reese Witherspoon’s divorce from Jim Toth, then there’s no hope for the rest of us

The joint statement released by Reese Witherspoon and her husband of 12 years, Jim Toth was predictably polished. No accusations, no blame, but instead heartfelt phrases like “moving forward with deep love” and “navigate this next chapter”.

But, just as predictably, it didn’t take long for the tongues to start wagging about the ‘real’ reason behind the split. And, according to a friend of the couple’s, quoted yesterday in the US Sun, that reason lies in strange changes that started happening with actor and producer, Jim, when, in 2021, he turned 50 and quit his career.

“His personality, his attitude and his whole take on life really changed,” said the pal. “Call it a midlife crisis if you want but that’s when the tattoos, the chunky, weird jewellery, and dressing like somebody half his age really took hold.”

Interesting. As someone whose husband has a significant birthday looming —or at least looming sooner for him than it is for me, thank goodness — I have, for some time now, been watchful for signs of the seemingly inevitable midlife crisis.

“Hmmm, it’s just not really you, darling,” I said diplomatically when he recently toyed with buying a puffer coat, in a shade that could only be described as gold, no matter how many times he asserted it was “green” and “the style right now”.

Visits to the gym have upped their regularity, something he maintains is purely health-based but I’m sure there’s a bit of vanity there too, a desire to fight the sands of time, and he’s become a divil for giving things up (booze, saturated fats, though admittedly only periodically). I’ve noted a marked increase in his desire to attend events that evoke the clubbing days of his youth and I had to turn thumbs down on a proposed outdoor dance gig this summer — at least I know I’m too old for queuing for a portaloo.

Happily, unlike Reese’s hubby, I don’t have any concerns on the weird jewellery front or new tattoos front (he’s still in the process of getting some regretted 20-something ink removed) but his de-inking clinician has been talking to him about Botox, and I anxiously await the day when he’ll walk through the door looking like he’s been through a wind tunnel.

Much is made of the male midlife crisis and the clichés that abound: the ill-advised flash cars, the questionable hair-dye jobs, the knee-jerk divorces, but my suspicion is that this timely reassessment of life comes to us all.

I’m aware of it in myself too, the longing to re-immerse myself in the music of my 20s (even if it’s just while cleaning the bathroom), woeful attempts to make my Instagram reels look like the ones posted by Gen Z, a recurrent wondering about getting my upper ear pierced.

The midlife crisis is bewildering in its bizarre mix of wanting to hold on to something that’s gone and wanting to shake up the status quo entirely. But I do feel it’s inevitable and not necessarily something to be feared.

There seemed to be an accusatory tone to the unnamed chum’s assertion that “Jim just isn’t the guy Reese married and had a son with anymore”. A sense that fraud had somehow been committed. But while the vows we say on our wedding day might contain a litany of hard-to-keep promises, we never actually pledge to stay the same.

Life is full of personal evolutions and periods of reflection; call them crises if you like, but even if you can’t set a clock by them, they’re inevitable. Hopefully you’ll be able to weather them together, sometimes you might be better off apart. All we can do is hope for the best and try and steer each other away from bad jewellery.