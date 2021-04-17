‘I’d be very surprised if I was asked in an interview to explain what consent meant’ - author Louise O’Neill

Louise O’Neill is discussing lockdown. Over the last few months, the author has seen her world shrink to the point that she now only sees her parents and whoever she happens to bump into in the supermarket. She has not seen her partner, journalist Richard Chambers, since Christmas due to the fact that he lives in Dublin while she resides in her native Clonakilty. “It has been extraordinarily difficult to have months and months of not seeing each other but there are so many other people in the same boat,” she says.

One bright spot? Her dog Cooper. She and Chambers adopted him in October following a long search. “I had wanted a really quiet dog who didn’t shed, but he is half corgi so all he does is bark and shed,” she laughs. “And I’ve never been happier. I just love the dog so much.”

She credits her canine companion with helping her to cope during this latest lockdown. “I think it would have been really lonely without him,” she says. “He has just been such a good distraction. I’m training him and I’m trying to do all that kind of stuff, so that has been taking up an enormous amount of my time, but he is such a dote. Richard is very upset that he can’t see him, so whenever he calls, he tolerates talking to me for about five seconds and then he’s like, ‘Can you put on the dog?’”

Like many of us, O’Neill has struggled over the last few months. This lockdown, she says, has been the most trying of them all.

“Things were easier during the summer. The weather was nicer. Things were opening up. It was easier to eat outside. Things just felt much more conducive to maintaining some sort of life alongside Covid.

“But I definitely found January, February and most of March, really very difficult. I remember thinking, ‘I’m not depressed, but I’m exhibiting depressive behaviours.’ I was really struggling to get out of bed. I felt every day was such a trudge. Then, there’s the guilt on top of it where you’re like, ‘There’s nothing wrong. Everyone’s fine. I’ve always worked from home. I’m not worried about losing my job or my health being taken away or any of those things.’ You switch into that really quickly. That guilt and criticising yourself. But I do think that everyone has found this difficult. There has been that collective experience in it.

“For so many of us, I think we didn’t realise how important the small pleasures were to make our lives feel enjoyable or manageable even. Some of us work very hard. In a capitalist society, it’s like, ‘Produce, produce. Work, work. Be as effective and efficient as you possibly can.’ I think we allay that with going to the theatre or the cinema or going for a weekend away or planning a summer holiday. When that was stripped away, it felt like a lot of joy had sort of been taken out of life itself.”

Being creative under these circumstances has been difficult, too. At the beginning of the pandemic, she was “frozen”. She went for weeks without reading, which might not sound like much, but was “unbelievable” for O’Neill, a voracious reader. Writing was a struggle, too.

“When you’re creating art — whether you’re writing a book or writing a song or painting — there’s a well of thoughts and ideas and inspiration and creativity,” she explains, paraphrasing author Julia Cameron, who wrote The Artist’s Way.

“The more you create whatever you’re creating, the more you have to fish the water out of well. Then the well runs dry and you have to refill it. Refilling it, for me, would mean going to the theatre or going to an art gallery or going traveling. It has been quite difficult when you don’t have access to those things that you would ordinarily do to boost your creativity in that way. I suppose I just had to dig deep and find new ways.”

Despite everything, O’Neill managed to complete a draft of her new novel. On top of that, her novel After the Silence was released to critical and commercial acclaim last autumn. On the day we speak, it is announced that the film and television rights to the twisty thriller have been acquired by Tiger Aspect Productions, the production company behind hits like Peaky Blinders and Ripper Street.

“It is very exciting,” she says. ‘I was so thrilled when they put their pitch in because I’m a huge fan of their work. They just do incredible work and really centre female voices.”

She stresses, however, that it is very much early days. She has written five novels, four of which have been acquired for film and television. All are in various stages of development and pre-production. “I am very aware at this point of how glacially slow it moves,” she says.

She recounts a conversation she had with Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell, who lives in Co Cork. “I remember after the film rights to my first novel were sold, he said something like, ‘Don’t celebrate until the day the cameras start rolling,’” she says. “He had so much more experience than I do and he was so right.”

This year will mark 10 years since O’Neill moved back to Ireland having spent a stint in New York City working for Elle magazine. In that time, she has published five bestselling novels, selling the film and television rights to nearly all of them. What would her younger self think of everything she has achieved over the last decade?

“I have to tell you, she would have been very impatient and like, ‘You should get that in five years and one of them should be filmed already,’” she laughs. “Patience has never been a virtue I have excelled in, I have to say. It’s something that publishing has really taught me and writing has really taught me, because patience is such a massive part of it. It doesn’t happen overnight. It’s slow and steady and going back to your desk every day and keep working and keep working. It has definitely taught me patience and the value of taking your time at something. Even though I definitely would not have thought that at 25.”

Has her attitude towards work changed in that time? “I think there has been a definite shift,” she says. As a creative, work can feel like something you are or is part of you.”

“It feels very intrinsic and very personal in a way that maybe some other jobs don’t,” she says. “I think it was so important to me that it was my first priority. It came over everything else. I remember a friend of mine got married in the south of France and I said I couldn’t go because I had too much work to do. There were definitely times where my priorities were very skewed or my focus was completely on work. That was the only thing that mattered. That was the only thing I thought about. That was the only thing I cared about.”

So what changed? For one thing, she went into recovery for an eating disorder. That was nearly four years ago. The process prompted a reassessment of her priorities, she says.

“I think when you go through something like that, it makes you completely re-evaluate your life and the structure of your life and the way you have things set up and what you value,” she says. “I had to take a step back and say, ‘My health has to be the thing that is most important there. That has to be the priority. My recovery has to be the most important thing.’

“A year later, I met Richard and then I think it becomes, ‘Well this is someone who is really important to me and they deserve my time and attention and to feel like they are also an extremely important part of my life and they feel prioritised and valued.’

“I suppose that while my work feels very integral to who I am as a person, there has been a shifting and a re-evaluation of my own value system, which partly has been because of age and recovery and external circumstances.”

A few weeks before we speak, the country is gripped by the story of Sarah Everard, a young woman who went missing while walking home in London and whose body was subsequently found in a woodland. I tell O’Neill that I was struck by the general tenor of the media coverage around the case. Not only did it spark much-needed conversations around the issue of violence against women, but any attempts to victim-blame received vigorous push back. Ten years ago, I am not sure that would have been the case.

Author Louise O'Neill. Photo: Clare Keogh for the An Post Book Awards 2020

Author Louise O'Neill. Photo: Clare Keogh for the An Post Book Awards 2020

O’Neill, of course, is a vocal feminist and has played an instrumental role in steering the conversation around feminism, misogyny and sexual violence in Ireland. Does she think there has been a shift in how we discuss these issues?

“Oh absolutely,” she says. “I’m always wary of saying that, because you never want to feel as if you’re becoming complacent. I think actually when it comes to human rights issues, there is never any room for complacency, because the rights we quickly take for granted can just as easily be taken away from us and there is also so much work that needs to be done.”

That said, much progress has been made in terms of educating the public around these issues.

“When I wrote Asking For It, I know that when I first started doing publicity for that book, so much of the conversation I was having in interviews was explaining what consent meant or explaining what rape culture meant,” she says. “When we filmed the Asking For It? documentary for RTÉ, it really felt like it was for people watching at home who did not understand what these concepts were.”

Five years on and she says that she would “be very surprised if I was asked in an interview to explain what consent meant”.

“There is an understanding that people who are watching and listening at home understand the terminology that I am using. There has been a shift in that.”

As always, however, there is still an “enormous amount of work to be done”.

“This attitude is so deeply ingrained. We have all been raised in a patriarchal society and a world that has been inherently sexist and homophobic and racist. None of us exist in a vacuum, so I think we have internalised so much of that, and a failure to admit that — particularly if you are white, straight or cisgendered — is really holding us back from having frank discussions about this, and moving forward and unpacking that and unlearning. I think that’s what all of this is — a process of unlearning the harmful stereotypes and ideas and prejudices that we have all internalised by virtue of being alive, because how could we not?”

Social media, she says, has helped create momentum behind these conversations as well as all sorts of social movements. The likes of #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter wouldn’t exist in the way they do without social media, she argues. By the same token, she acknowledges that people from marginalised communities receive “a disproportionate amount of abuse just by breathing and existing on the platform”.

Recently, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Thierry Henry have left Twitter due to the abuse they received on the site. O’Neill similarly stepped back from Twitter a few years ago, having previously been very active on the website. Her account is now managed by her partner and she has no access to it. “It was really impacting my mental health,” she says of her decision to leave the site.

“I felt very afraid all the time,” she says. “This is quite common with people who are addicts. I gave up drinking in 2017, but you know when you have the fear and you’re like, ‘I did something wrong and someone is mad at me’? I feel like that a lot of the time and Twitter just amplifies that so much. I would write something I thought was fairly innocuous and someone would be genuinely very irate about it and I would feel so afraid.”

While she appreciates that there has to be space for “valid criticism” or “robust discussion,” she says that very often it can descend into personal attacks or abuse on Twitter.

“When it gets into that territory, you’re like, ‘This isn’t worth it. I don’t actually have to sit here and argue with someone who doesn’t really care. I’m not going to change their mind. They’re not coming to it with an open mind or wanting to actually have a discussion about this. They just want to make you feel small and afraid.’ And I just felt like, ‘I don’t have room for this in my life.’ As soon as I came off it, it was like this weight lifted from my shoulders.”

Every so often, she dips into Twitter and is taken aback by what a “dark space” it is, compared to the likes of Instagram or TikTok.

“Sometimes there is a real darkness to it where you see people who are claiming to be disenfranchised, and the ugliness of what they’re saying and the way in which they’re attacking people can feel very bleak,” she says. “I sort of have to try and remember that this isn’t a reflection of society as a whole.”

For now, O’Neill is looking forward to better times ahead. She is due to participate in the Cúirt International Festival of Literature later this month and will join fellow authors Melatu Uche Okorie and Caelainn Hogan for a discussion on the future of Irish feminism. The event will be broadcast online and those tuning in can pay what they can afford.

As an author, she says that she misses attending these sort of events and engaging with readers in person, but is heartened by the messages she has received of late.

“It’s been really interesting over the last year because book sales have gone up. I think there has been this divide between some people who can’t read at all and others who are turning to books or TV or podcasts to fill the void. I just feel really privileged when people say they bought After the Silence. I feel really proud and delighted to be able to offer some sort of respite from the apocalyptic state of the world — even for a few hours.”

Cúirt International Festival of Literature runs online this year from April 21-25. ‘The State of Her: the Future for Irish Feminism’ takes place on April 25 at 7pm and will be broadcast online. For more information, visit cuirt.ie